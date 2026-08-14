Meaning In History

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awildgoose's avatar
awildgoose
1h

Does Lavrov's statement mean Russia will finally start shooting down all the unmanned ISR drones the West is using to provide real-time intelligence to Ukraine?

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Todd Smekens's avatar
Todd Smekens
1h

"The Strait of Trump" LOL

They are all unfit for power. If Lavrov has had enough, then Putin probably has too. Russia has Lavrov; we have Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner.

Rubio blames Castro for Cuba’s decline while ignoring decades of U.S. sanctions and blockades. Cuba was punished because its people took back resources our capitalists had been exploiting. Argentina got the same treatment. We can’t have that, apparently.

The GOP has become a clown show.

P.S. If Trump left me on a plane as a decoy for Iran while he snuck away, I’d sue the second I landed. Reckless endangerment, at minimum.

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