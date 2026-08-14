What can I say?

President Donald Trump announced on August 14, 2026, that he plans to soon declare the Strait of Hormuz a U.S. territory following the defeat of Iran. ￼ Speaking to law enforcement officers on Long Island, Trump stated, “After we finish defeating Iran... pretty soon, I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” asserting that the U.S. already effectively controls the waterway through its naval blockade. ￼ The declaration would likely require indefinite troop deployment to maintain control over the critical shipping lane, despite Trump’s previous vows to keep the conflict brief. ￼ While the President claims the U.S. has “total control” and that no ships pass without permission, maritime analysts warn that the region remains unsafe due to ongoing threats from Iran and allied groups, with ship traffic significantly reduced.

Crazy enough yet? Try this:

President Donald Trump stated that the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln was “not nearly long enough,” dismissing family concerns about poor living conditions and mental health issues aboard the ship. ￼ The carrier had been at sea for nearly nine months supporting operations in the Middle East, setting a modern record for consecutive days without a port call. ￼ While Trump made these remarks regarding the USS Abraham Lincoln, the USS Gerald R. Ford had recently completed a 326-day deployment in May, which was also described as a record-breaking duration. ￼ Trump’s comment specifically addressed the ongoing deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to relieve concerns about crew welfare during the war with Iran.

Others are concerned:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 22h￼ NEW: ￼￼ U.S. military leaders are privately raising concerns inside the Pentagon and the White House about low morale and widespread fatigue among American service members who’ve been deployed for months to support the war with Iran, NBC News reports.

And here’s something else that should have Trump concerned, especially in the context of his disastrous defeat by a country, Iran, that is being supported by Russia:

Russia To Intensify Attacks On Sources Of Western Support In Ukraine: Lavrov On Friday Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov … described in a fresh media interview that not only will Russian forces implement a tougher response against Ukraine, but will go after the sources of Western support. He specifically raised the issue of the United States and its role. via Associated Press “We have submitted a series of questions to the State Department requesting comment, including on the matter of intelligence data and the fact that the US is far more deeply involved in organizing and executing strikes deep within Russian territory against civilian targets. We await a response,” Lavrov told state television, as quoted in Reuters. “Russia will intensify its military campaign in Ukraine and seek to destroy every element used by the West to sustain Kiev’s war effort,” the top diplomat said. The Foreign Ministry has of late accused Ukraine of “brazen acts of ​terrorism” against shipping in the Black Sea, amid tit-for-tat ongoing attacks which have disrupted energy and grain shipping. “We will not sink to their level. Instead, we will adopt much harsher methods to destroy everything that enables the West to fuel Kiev’s war machine. We are already doing this, and they are already moaning,” Lavrov asserted.

That sounds like a fairly serious warning.