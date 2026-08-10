Last week we had a lively exchange in the comments that boiled down to debating the question: Is Trump stupid or crazy? It was sparked by my quoting Doug Macgregor, who maintains—based on personal interaction with Trump—that Trump is not stupid, but he is “emotionally unstable.” My position was that Trump mirrors a common phenomenon that we see all the time: Smart people who lack character foundation or suffer from psychological disabilities—such as narcissism—who do objectively stupid things. Over and over. My further point was that to write Trump off as stupid tends to minimize his moral culpability for the sheer evil that his actions have wrought.

Well, that’s an issue that people of good will can disagree about. The end result is the same. And I freely admit that around the house I regularly and vocally side with Brandon Weichert—it’s a normal human reaction. Today, Brandon says it out loud on X. But Brandon’s quotes raise an interesting question, because they compare Iran to Covid—in Trumpian political terms.

It’s an interesting thought and, once again, whether true or not, the results are the same. For the record, I disagree with the contention that Trump’s crazy war on Iran was pushed on him by people who wanted to destroy Trump’s presidency—and have succeeded in doing so. In fact, Trump has been saying stupid/crazy things about Iran for decades—including the nonsense about seizing Kharg Island as some sort of magic solution to Iran. Viva Frei, of course, is connected to Robert Barnes.

On the other hand, both Viva Frei (implicitly) and Tim Dillon (explicitly) make the point that Trump’s war on Iran has, whether intentionally or not, destroyed Trump’s presidency. Tucker Carlson frames this destruction of Trump’s presidency somewhat differently, and Tucker was one of those people who warned against the war on Iran. As a reminder, Tucker has recounted that, in several in person conversations with Trump, he warned Trump that Iran would be Trump’s Iraq. In other words, just as Iraq—and really the whole GWOT—and Dubya became more or less synonymous, the same would happen to Trump. Iran would come to dominate Trump’s presidency—negatively. We’ll get into that in our next two posts. And, Trump being Trump, he’s doing this on a YUGE scale. Not content with self destructing his presidency—TWICE, NO LESS!—he’s going for the entire world economy.

I particularly like the comparison of Trump to P. T. Barnum.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon￼ ￼It’s because he’s a moron. Viva Frei @thevivafrei￼ The advice Trump got *and followed* (and the advice he got *and ignored*)--that lead him into this debacle of the war in Iran--is analogous to the advice he got and followed/ignored for Covid. In both situations it was intended to, and in fact did derail his presidency. Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼￼ ￼￼Tim Dillon just roasted the whole thing: Trump casually drops, “We were all set for the biggest attack since World War 2.” At this point, Trump looks more like a traveling entertainer in the P.T. Barnum tradition, selling “we’re gonna kill them all” to a crowd that is eating it up. Then he pivots to, “Iran can’t have nukes,” and suddenly everyone is cheering like they finally understand the point. This war has completely taken over his presidency. Iran was always the unwinnable one, and the people who warned about it may have been right all along.

Of course, the difference is this. Barnum was, as far as I’ve heard, his own man. Trump, for purposes of his crazy wars, is a frontman.

Perhaps this is a good place to quote economist Steve Hanke, who addresses the fix Trump landed himself in with his “two wars”—both stupid. One of those two is his “tariff war”, which I addressed just the other day: Briefly: Tariffs Backfire. That will serve as an intro to the next posts. This is Mario’s summary of a much longer video:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ ￼ Food prices are up 29% in the United States, and Johns Hopkins economist Steve Hanke says that’s the price tag on two wars nobody budgeted for. Hanke, senior economist and one of the most followed economics accounts on X, laid out the mechanics bluntly: “It’s a deadly cocktail. You’ve got Trump’s tariff wars disrupting things, and then Trump’s war with Iran messed things up enormously too, because it turns out farmers use something called diesel fuel, and truckers use something called diesel fuel, and the crack spread is at a record level.” On why there’s no quick fix from Washington, he didn’t hedge: “Trump has no options. When I say no options, I mean there’s no option Trump can take in which the benefits exceed the cost. Iran has totally and completely all the cards.”

And we see this in the reports that Trump is now contemplating a “Walk Away”—also known as a “cut and run”. That’s the point of his new and radically anti-Trumpian tactic of “low keying it”. Right now, the Iranians are simply not allowing Trump to walk away but, maybe, if Trump “low keys it” long enough they’ll cut him some slack.

What actually stopped further escalation, in his view, wasn’t Congress, but Gulf states like Saudi Arabia telling Washington no, because Iran made clear that hitting their power and water infrastructure would be mutual destruction. Desalination plants are the whole ballgame for a region that can’t feed itself otherwise.

It’s a valid point, but I think Hanke is underplaying the US military’s alarm over the depletion of munitions and the vulnerability of US bases and ships. However, Hanke’s final point is absolutely spot on. And Trump’s P. T. Barnum impersonation is doing enormous harm.