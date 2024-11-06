Which I figure will be my bedtime. Things are looking up. Apparently the GOPers have taken back the Senate. And this:
Political Polls @PpollingNumbers￼
￼NYT: Trump has a 90% chance of winning the election
Polymarket
There's now an 89% chance Trump wins the popular vote.
Those look like good odds. Winning the popular vote would actually be very big. Exit polling has Trump doing very well, make that extremely well, among Hispanics—NBC is saying +10 after being -20 in 2020. A significant shift among Blacks, as well. I saw a report from WI that he’s getting 20% support from Blacks. Looks small, but it’s very significant because it breaks precedent.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Jacqui Heinrich @JacquiHeinrich￼
Three sources close to Harris are expressing concern that Harris’ path to victory may be too narrow to overcome.
One source at the Harris friends and family party says “Her path is so narrow and she is not doing what she needs to do in PA, MI, WI….The exit polls I saw hours ago are all accurate, they need to suddenly outperform those. Don’t believe that will happen.”
Asked about this, a second source close to Harris told me “I 100% agree… The path to victory is very difficult…His numbers are higher than expected in counties where he should be losing by larger margins in PA and MI.”
A third source close to the campaign said, “I think we’re losing this”
Hearing word that Harris may come to Howard University soon – but not for another hour.
Polymarket @Polymarket·
24m￼
There's now a 74% chance Republicans sweep the Presidency, Senate, and House.