Which I figure will be my bedtime. Things are looking up. Apparently the GOPers have taken back the Senate. And this:

Political Polls @PpollingNumbers￼ ￼NYT: Trump has a 90% chance of winning the election Polymarket Polymarket There's now an 89% chance Trump wins the popular vote.

Those look like good odds. Winning the popular vote would actually be very big. Exit polling has Trump doing very well, make that extremely well, among Hispanics—NBC is saying +10 after being -20 in 2020. A significant shift among Blacks, as well. I saw a report from WI that he’s getting 20% support from Blacks. Looks small, but it’s very significant because it breaks precedent.