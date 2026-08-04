Meaning In History

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
4h

A good friend of mine is a Palestinian Christian born in Bethlehem whose family was expelled and their land stolen by the Jewish terrorists in the Nakba in 1947-1948. The family fled to Lebanon. My friend has a PhD from Georgia Tech, owns a factory in Germany, and helped found the journal The Cradle. His attitude to Trump's threats: "Bring it on." He is not the only one.

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Mary Ellen Wauck's avatar
Mary Ellen Wauck
3h

I don’t know if I agree that Trump inherited the Empire at the top. I believe the end of Empire started with W and the Iraq war. Lying bold-faced about WMD and getting away with it. Personally, I thought he should be impeached over that.

But, come to think of it, I could be persuaded that the end of Empire began May, 1948 when we recognized Israel.

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