Yeah, I’m still on about Little Marco—or at least that’s how this post got started. I was watching Danny Davis:

You’ll recall that Rubio, in his Munich address, embraced the idea that the only constraint on the Trump regime is our own interest. We can’t be bothered to go through international institutions and so forth—we just do what will make us more wealthy and powerful. You Euros are welcome to come along on this power trip, this bold race into the future. Rubio even emphasized that theme of following our own interest without constraint when he visited Slovakia the very next day.

What DD did was to assemble some video clips of talking heads enunciating the same themes. These are all Trump supporters, although I can’t identify most of them—I recognized Ben Shapiro and the power behind the throne, Stephen Miller.

DD: Let’s go back about a month before in January after the United States had that takedown of Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela and everybody was crowing about how great that was militarily. People like us on this channel, we were talking about how it violated every law that there was, every norm that there had been, and certainly the Constitution and US law on top of that. But most of our folks didn’t seem to care. Fox: When people start saying, ‘International law, it’s against international law!’ You know that they don’t have no [sic] other recourse because there really is no international law. [Source?] There’s no international law that holds us back because international law is fake. Stephen Miller: We live in a world that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. Newsmax: Every once in a while, we got to send a bunch of commandos to kick in your door and drag you into a helicopter in the middle of the night in handcuffs. And if that violates international law, well, find someone else to enforce it. Fox: We are the the dominant predator, uh, quite frankly, force in the Western Hemisphere. Ben Shapiro: There is no such thing as international law. It is nonsense. You know what international law really is? Law of the jungle. Fox: There is no such thing as international law. What rules the world and has ruled humanity is the law of the jungle. We rule the jungle. We are the lion.

Now I ask you, how do you feel about living in a country that’s ruled by people of this might-makes-right sort? Because if you think they somehow think differently about domestic matters than they do about foreign matters, I’m here to tell you you’re wrong. If you feel uneasy about where you think I’m going, buckle up. This law of the jungle stuff can be seen to apply in all kinds of ways.

I picked this up from Ed Dowd:

Megan Basham @megbasham￼ I just got off the phone with one of my surgical oncologists and we got to discussing various new therapies and the Covid vax came up. He made the point that we knew very well that we couldn’t predict how some cells would pull in that vaccine. Yet our experts never told us that. And as my doc friend put it, “Now we know that there are some women who will never be able to have children because of the way that vaccine was absorbed into their immune system.” He said if they had studied it longer first, they would have figured it out prior to mass distribution. And the medical bureaucrats at NIH knew this, but to them that was just the “cost of doing business.” This was not an alternative therapy type guy telling me this but a mainstream, big-system oncologist (with an extensive background in research). They knew. But NIH threatened and cowed all of these medical professionals not to sound the alarm. Yet still, no one has been held accountable.

Huh! Law of the Jungle? Major eugenics experiment? I’ll repeat—I’ve always thought that the whole Covid thing was a bio-weapon aimed at China and Iran.

￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 2h￼ The term “Elites” is wrong. The new term is “Predator Class”

Hang on to this next one:

Bret Weinstein @BretWeinstein 23h￼ We’re facing a new era: the era of the shapeshifting Epstein coverup. As it happens, the Covid catastrophe was the best training one could hope for. If you’re still on board with the Covid orthodoxy, if you don’t know that the shots killed and caused a massive wave of cancer. If you still think Ivermectin didn’t work, or that lockdowns were intended to slow the spread, you’re a sitting duck for what’s next. It’s time for a fresh sheet of paper. Find the ones who lost their livelihoods for telling the truth. Find the ones who were gaslit for discussing their injuries. Find the ones who lost someone to the shots. They can help you understand. They have been trying to wake you. Seek them out and listen. We have faced this enemy already. We know something about it. Admit they played you, and join us.

Yes, I’ve criticized Martenson in the past. So what?

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson￼ It’s just a complete coincidence that the DOJ has completely withheld all the Epstein documents immediately before, during, and after 9/11, right?

OK, now here’s another thing I picked up from Dowd. To me it kinda hangs together. It’s become obvious that there was a helluva lot more going on with Epstein than the pervo sex stuff. I’m certainly not minimizing that, but this cretin was hob-nobbing with the power predator class. Little tidbits for the Mossad still doesn’t explain it. OTOH, we know that Epstein was into eugenics related stuff—big time. So him and Gates makes total sense. And then there’s Gates and “vaccines”. And Trump and Covid. Here we go—shifting into Warp Speed!

Sayer Ji @sayerjigmi￼ ￼ I’ve spent weeks inside the Epstein files — not looking for names, but for infrastructure. What I found: Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just a sex trafficker. He was a switchboard — routing government secrets, Wall Street intelligence, and political power through one network. The same network that built the censorship machine that targeted your speech during COVID. Five parts. All sourced to DOJ documents. Here’s the whole investigation PART 1: The DOJ released thousands of pages of Epstein files. Buried inside them is a 20-year financial architecture designed to turn pandemics into a profit center. Offshore vaccine funds. Donor-advised fund structures naming “pandemic” as a key area — three years before COVID. JPMorgan treated a convicted sex offender as the operational architect of a Gates-linked charitable fund. Every claim sourced. Every document numbered. PART 2: Inside Project Molecule — the 14-page JPMorgan proposal that turned biology into investable infrastructure. $20M to “finance the surveillance network in Pakistan.” Parametric triggers. Reinsurance markets. Vaccine capital positioned in structures designed for offshore flexibility and arm’s-length profit. This wasn’t pandemic response. It was pandemic business planning — years before any pandemic. PART 3: The censorship machine that decided what Americans could say during COVID was built by Epstein-connected British political operatives — in a room above a pub in Brixton. Peter Mandelson routed UK Treasury intelligence to Epstein within minutes of receiving it. His protégé Morgan McSweeney co-founded CCDH — the organization that gave Twitter its “Disinformation Dozen” list. Same office. Same staff. Same dark money. PART 4: Obama. Gates. Epstein. Ebola. In one week in September 2014, global health became global control — and the COVID-19 playbook was written six years early. Gates emailed Epstein his full itinerary: Monday with the President on “the budget and Ebola.” Epstein replied: “perfect time for you to pitch DAF.” Crisis-to-institution conversion. In real time. In their own words. ￼PART 5: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says “none of us knew” about Epstein’s British connections. The documents say otherwise. Britain’s National Crime Agency ran a classified intelligence operation on Epstein from its Washington embassy — starting January 2020. Starmer spent five years running the institution structurally designed to receive that intelligence. Then he appointed Mandelson ambassador to the country investigating Epstein. Five parts. One pattern: ￼ Epstein built the financial architecture (Parts 1–2) ￼ The same network built the censorship architecture (Part 3)

￼ Crisis events activated both (Part 4)

￼ The government that knew covered it up (Part 5) Infrastructure, not names. Systems, not scandals. This series has reached millions of readers. If you’re seeing it for the first time — now you know why. Every document has a file number. Every quote is verbatim. Every claim is independently verifiable. If this investigation matters to you, share it. Lawmakers need to see it. Journalists should be building on it.

Forget the flight logs. This email is worse. December 2014 — six years after Epstein’s conviction for sex trafficking. Bill Gates hosts a breakfast with billionaire donors. Afterward, he emails Jeffrey Epstein a detailed readout on each attendee. Epstein writes back — coaching the richest man in the world on what he did wrong and how to fix it. His advice: “The idea first and foremost is about SHARING… I, Bill Gates will be your partner, your friend, your colleague in the giving arena.” Epstein then offers to personally run the next meeting. “I suggest we have another meeting. Let me run it. Moderate it.” This wasn’t a social relationship. Epstein was operating as Gates’ strategic advisor on a philanthropic fundraising structure — the Donor-Advised Fund — the same financial architecture documented across this entire investigation. Then, at the bottom of the email, this: “any interesting people visiting the island over holidays. of course you and your family are welcome. eva, kathy ruemmler. women that Melinda might take comfort with.” He’s inviting Bill Gates’ family to his island. And name-dropping Obama’s former White House Counsel as someone who’d be there. Gates has said his relationship with Epstein was limited to “dinners.” This document shows Epstein running Gates’ meetings, critiquing his pitch, coaching his strategy, recruiting billionaires into a shared financial vehicle — and inviting his wife and children to the island.

Language alert:

Two questions: Why would Trump want to cover all this up? And, Would Trump start a war to distract attention from it all?