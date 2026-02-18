Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
Robotics may be a lot more advanced than I thought… Chinese robots doing martial arts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUmlv814aJo

Trumps is applying maximum pressure to Iran, just as he did with Russia, China, Greenland, Minneapolis, and Canada. I agree Israel wants a war, but Trump would lose the midterms and become a lame duck if we are at war. I don’t see that happening.

A large bio event was forecast, so Epstein and associates prepped to profit from it through his facilitations / connections. He moved money and connected people, with a bit of blackmail. He also was involved with bitcoin. And Iran contra on the moving money. Epstein was involved in Lots of other dark money deals.

I’m open to if Covid was deliberate as a way to make Trump a 1 term President, or the usual incompetence shown worldwide dealing with weaponized bio research, excuse me “defensive bio warfare research”. Where you develop a bio Weapon, and then you try to develop a vaccine making it defensive research…

I still don’t understand why ivermectin was deliberately slandered and natural immunity ignored. It seems they were using covid to push their new world order. China seemed to use covid to kneecap the Western Economies. Or was it just greed for the psyops and vaccine mandates? Or both.

Nutmeg
Because it's all connected...interesting tidbits from this alleged Palantir hack.

Palantir has become the most dangerous company in the world. If you work there you have the right to know that this is what Palantir AI is used for, without your knowledge.

https://sovereignista.com/2026/02/16/kim-dotcom-the-palantir-alleged-hack/

