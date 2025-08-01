A commenter made that observation last night—I think it was joe—while I was engaged in preparing a transcript of a discussion from yesterday between DD and John Mearsheimer. As it happens, they made an identical observation with regard to Trump’s war on Russia and, in effect, most of the rest of the world. Each of them expresses himself as puzzled at the position we—or, more accurately, our rulers—find America in. It makes no sense for America to be at war with Russia.

They’re right, of course, but Doug Macgregor, the other day, explained the reality that he has come to understand through sorry experience. And I’d bet that Prof Mearsheimer groks this, too. That reality is that the same people pushing America into Middle Eastern forever wars to establish Jewish supremacy over everyone else in the region are the people who have, for decades, been pushing America into war on Russia—for revenge against Russia based on Jewish grievances against Russia:

Col Doug Macgregor: Trump's Not in Charge/NOT the Man We Voted into Office This war began as a giant act of subversion aimed at undermining, destroying Russia so that the usual suspects--the financial elites in London and New York City and their backers, the neocons in in Washington DC--could go in, divide up Russia, rape Russia, and put a puppet into power in Moscow. Well, that's over. That's failed. Donald Trump had the opportunity to distance himself from all of that and start in a fresh direction that's in the interest of everyone--Europe, the United States, and the Russians. He didn't do it. And so now [Trump] is simply the pawn, the puppet, of the same people that started this war. … I guess what I'm saying is what happened in Ukraine and what's happening today in Gaza are very much the same. And the same kinds of people--in this case, Mr. Netanyahu and his friends--are essentially perpetrating or proselytizing using the same lies. It's tragic, but these are just lies. And most people are willing to believe them because they want to believe them. I mean, I had a lot of trouble at the beginning with what was going on over there because I've been in Israel several times and I like the Israelis. I particularly like the senior military leadership. I thought very high highly of them. I remember saying, "Oh, no. That can't be. None of these things could ever happen. I they would never do these things." Well, I was wrong. But I think a lot of other people still want desperately to believe.

As it happens, I got into all that in two posts some time ago. I highly recommend those posts for a reread if need be, to provide context. The first is The War Among The Jews.

In a very real sense modern American politics simply cannot be understood without an understanding of the role of the Jews. And yet, for much of modern American history, discussion of that topic has been placed under what almost amounts to a taboo. For a Gentile to raise the topic of Jewish influence, and especially the overwhelming hold over both major parties that is exercised by Jewish donors, has been something like a third rail in American politics, inviting the charge of anti-Semitism—a sure path to vilification and marginalization in American society, as John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt (authors of The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy - 2008) can testify. At the same time, Jews themselves have been keenly aware of their preponderant influence and eager to exploit it, often in support of causes that are hostile to the values of mainstream American society. But this leads to our topic, because Jewish opinion is sharply divided on matters of most moment to Jews themselves. American political life, so fiercely divided, is often best understood as at least to some significant extent a war between antagonistic Jewish factions fought using Gentiles as proxies or mercenaries. … … What we are currently seeing playing out in American politics and American foreign policy are often reflective of those deep divisions among Jews. In a broad sense, those divisions are relgious in nature, to such an extent that it’s not uncommon for some Jews to even deny the Jewish identity of their opponents (Myers himself, in his review, repeatedly refers to “non-Jewish Jews”). The clear focus of these divisions can be said to reside in different aspirations for earthly salvation—essentially religious impulses. For Zionists, salvation can be said to be embodied in an exclusively Jewish land that can take on all comers in its region. To paraphrase, salvation is from the Jews and for the Jews only. These Jews are outraged at the Prog Jews—in many ways the descendants of socialist inclined European Jews—who identify salvation with the transformation of America, and ultimately the entire world, into a Prog paradise that is universalistic. As such, Progs adamantly reject the ideology of “Jewish salvation in one country” (to paraphrase Lenin). In a sense we can see a split here between Leninists and Trotsky’s ideology of “permanent revolution”—the favored ideology of so many Jewish American Progs and Neocons. The Neocons are an interesting case. They could be said to represent a falling away from their Trotskyite inspiration based on an attraction to the Zionist appeal. And yet the Trotskyite appeal of permanent revolution remains strong—color revolutions and forever wars to transform the global order fit easily within the Trotskyite conceptual framework. Like Progs, Neocons are largely secular in orientation. Their true divide from the Progs is the Prog programmatic rejection of the Zionist salvational idea. This is the sharp divide that we now see on college campuses, with Prog Jews organizing anti-genocide protests and Neocons marshalling all their political and media influence to suppress these—in their view—heretical views. A further divide between Neocons and Progs is that, while Progs can draw on a broad swath of liberal America, the Neocons and other Zionists are forced to seek proxy support from Christian Zionists, a non-mainstream group that is neither Christian nor Zionist in the proper senses and are anathema to mainstream Jewish opinion.

There’s plenty more where that came from, but that’ll do for now. The second post explains the Jewish grievances against Russia, which date back to the 18th century when, as a result of the partitions of Poland, Russia absorbed a large Jewish population that it attempted to Russify—in some ways not dissimilar to Russia’s efforts to Russify the Poles. I won’t go over that material again here, but will content myself with a concluding paragraph:

I trust that regular readers will understand that, while I do feel called upon to correct common misinformation about Polish history, I am far from being a knee jerk defender of all things Polish. And the same goes for Russia—I’m not a defender of all things Russian, even though I regard the Russian SMO in Ukraine as justified. That view is based on realist considerations and on justice. Most specifically, just because I have identified the Jewish grievances against Russia based in history dating back to the 18th century, that doesn’t mean that I think the Neocon’s use of America for their current jihad against Russia is justified. Nor do I consider the Soviet refusal to allow wide open emigration of Jews from the USSR to Israel and the US to be justification for using American might for revenge against Russia. In that last regard, it’s worth noting that Soviet Jews were used cynically by the Zionist movement in an effort to greatly expand the Jewish population of Israel over against the native Arab population. Ironically, something like two thirds of Soviet Jews chose to emigrate to the West, rather than to Israel. ...

So here we Americans are in a bizarro world, and few of us actually understand how we got here. Far fewer Americans understand that, now, China is being targeted for its supposed “anti-semitism.” America is at war with Russia and is co-prosecuting a Jewish genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.

With all that under our belts, here’s that bizarro world discussion (excerpts). The discussion begins with the crazy statements by General Donohue that we have the plans and capabilities to take the Russian enclave oblast of Kaliningrad:

￼John Mearsheimer: DANGER REMAINS Should the Ukraine Russia War Become a Frozen Conflict Professor John Mearsheimer on Tucker Carlson: ￼Prof: This is why, by the way, the Ukraine war--even once it's settled and becomes a frozen conflict--will be so dangerous because of the fact that it is a defeat for the West and that we have been humiliated, and the fact that we lost this major war that we were so deeply committed to will give people incentives to try to reverse the tide to rescue the situation. And when people are desperate, they sometimes pursue very risky strategies. So once this war becomes a frozen conflict, we're going to have to worry about it reescalating. . DD: We seem to be amping the rhetoric up and moving more troops [into Europe, closer to Russia]. Germany has this year moved troops into Lithuania or into the Baltics area, closer to the Russian border. What do you make of all that? Prof: I think the comments by General Donohue are just crazy. I can't believe he said that. I mean, telling the Russians that you have the capability—and may have the intention—to take Kaliningrad! I mean, Kaliningrad is Russian territory! You're talking about NATO invading Russian territory! This is World War III. It's just hard to believe that people talk like this. You know, I came of age in the Cold War. People didn't talk like this during the Cold War. We were just much more cautious in the Cold War. The extent to which people have thrown caution to the wind these days is really quite remarkable. The United States is going to invade Kaliningrad Russian territory? I mean this is suicidal. The Russians have nuclear weapons. Do we really want to get into a nuclear war with the Russians? Over Kaliningrad? DD: I'm puzzled by what the intent of [this could have been]. I mean, obviously no four star general, especially one who's commander of the European command, is going to say something like that just glibly without having it thought through and probably vetted at higher levels. What was the intent of saying something like that? To try to scare Russia? I mean, what do you think was even the intent? Prof: I don't know. I mean, I don't know. I find the behavior so bizarre that I really can't come up with an explanation. Why would you say that? I mean, is this designed to get the Russians to slow down their offensive against the Ukrainian military? I can't believe they thought that. Are they worried that the Russians are going to attack into Eastern Europe, and this is a signal that if the Russians take Poland or Lithuania will take Kaliningrad? I mean, maybe they're thinking that way, but if they are, it's kind of bonkers, if you ask me. I just don't get it. I mean, if you're going to wage a security competition with Russia or you're going to wage an almost war--I'm choosing my words carefully here--an almost war or a proxy war. All right. But this is on a whole different level. You're talking about going into Kaliningrad and, you know, when you tell the Russians that this would be easy for you to do, that you'll just roll up Kaliningrad very quickly, you're giving them an incentive--in a crisis where they think there may be some chance that you'll do that--to preempt, because they may be convinced that you can do it very quickly. And if you look at the geography, you may be able to do it relatively quickly. But again, this is sacred territory. But we have a lot of people who are in charge or in important positions in the West who I think never took a course in strategy 101, or if they took a course in strategy 101, they failed it. And they talk in ways that I would consider to be irresponsible. And I think what the general said was irresponsible. And it really makes me very nervous about where we're headed. DD: And of course those comments were heard in the Kremlin. ... But after a great many of these others have where they're talking about sanctions and we're talking about giving more weapons. European countries themselves keep making all these military threats against Russia, moving the German troops, etc. So Putin says, "Hey, I see all this and we're going to make our own conclusions about what needs to come next." . Prof: We're both Americans, both served in the American military. And we're in a situation where we listen to the Russians--who the United States is basically fighting a war against--and we think almost everything the Russians say makes sense and they're the truth tellers here. In our own government, the American government is not telling the truth much of the time and is making arguments that a rational person can't agree with. It's a really very uncomfortable situation to be in, if you think about it. DD: 100% agree. It is bizarre. I mean, like you, I grew up in the Cold War. I served on the front lines of the Cold War, patrolling against Soviet forces right opposite what was Czechoslovakia and the DDR at the time. And now to see this seemingly reversed, it's hard for me to to get my head around. Prof: Yeah. I mean, I find that I'm at odds with the United States, with what the United States is doing in just so many different situations and I find it so easy to be critical of the United States. It's quite remarkable. And when I listen to Putin talk, I find it hard to disagree with anything he says from a Russian point of view. I think, Danny, what's going on here is very simple. We understand now, and you can even see it in the newspapers--the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the New York Times--that people understand the Russians are going to win. Nobody's sure what that victory is going to look like. It's going to be an ugly victory, but it's going to be a Russian victory. The Ukrainians are going to suffer a humiliating defeat, and NATO and the West and the United States are going to suffer a humiliating defeat. So, the question you then have to ask yourself is, how will we respond to that situation? And we will double down. We will not accept defeat. We will look for ways to get back at the Russians and do everything we can to undo their ugly victory. And of course, the Ukrainians will do the same thing, right? The Ukrainians are never going to accept this defeat and they'll be looking ways to get back the territory that they've lost, including Crimea. And we of course will be in cahoots with them. And the question is, what happens then? And this is where Kaliningrad comes in. As I like to say, there's six different flash points that are in effect associated with Ukraine and the frozen conflict that's coming. One is the Arctic, two is the Baltic. There's a lot going on in the Baltic that's very nerve-wracking, as well. Three is Kaliningrad, four is Belarus, five is Moldova and six is the Black Sea. You can imagine trouble, serious trouble, starting in any one of those six places, those six flash points. And given that, we're not going to accept defeat and we're going to continue to poke at the Russians and look for opportunities to take advantage of them, which of course means they're going to do the same with us. They're not going to sit idly by--the potential for trouble in Europe for the foreseeable future is very great. It's a really depressing situation, if you think about it. I find it hard to believe, as I said before, that Trump would put 500% tariffs on India and China. He's already demonstrated that he can't really play hard ball with China, because they can play hard ball with us. And the idea that he's going to play hard ball with India even more than he's done already, ... We're just committing ourselves to conflict with Russia forever and ever. Trump is, in effect, not making a diplomatic gesture to try and work out some sort of modus vivendi between Moscow and Washington. He's doing the opposite, ...

I will only add that the six flashpoint scenario is even worse than the Prof thinks, because there one or two more flashpoints, depending on how you count: The Caucasus and Iran. For a related and extremely sobering assessment.