Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
15h

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal

5m￼

￼￼ The first real casualty of the Hormuz war may not be oil. It may be America's Taiwan strategy.

Philip Pilkington says the Iran conflict has unintentionally demonstrated the exact kind of blockade China has long envisioned for Taiwan.

For years, Washington focused on an amphibious invasion. Pilkington argues Beijing's own military writings pointed elsewhere: isolate the island, choke off fuel and food, then force the US Navy to decide whether breaking the blockade is worth a wider war.

Now, after Iran disrupted Middle East energy flows, Taiwan is already feeling what an energy blockade looks like without a single Chinese missile being fired.

"The blockade on Taiwan... Iran did it."

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
19h

I'd not waste any mental energy on this endless parade of ephemeral "deals" until the US:

1) Releases all frozen funds

2) Replaces Witkoff/Kushner with actual diplomats

Until then, they are NOT serious

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