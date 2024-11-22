Today Danny Davis ran the events of the past few days—the US attack on Russia using ATACMS missiles, and the devastating Russian response—past an honest to God rocket scientist, Ted Postol. Postol gets into some pretty technical areas regarding the new Russian missile that Putin debuted in a “combat test”. For the rest of us, Postol explains the significance of this, and of US plans for the future, for avoidance of nuclear warfare. While most of us have been sleeping or have been otherwise occupied, the Anglo-Zionists have been plotting against Russia. Part of that plot is to station nuclear missiles in Germany to threaten Russia. Or maybe simply to use against Russia.

I say that because it’s no secret that many Neocons believe the US can fight and win a nuclear war against Russia. That delusion was on full display just this week when Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan stated that our Strategic Command is ready to go for a nuclear war when it’s to our advantage. He strongly implied that that would involve a preemptive strike, since he posited that the US would need to have “missiles to spare”, to deal with the rest of the non-Russian world after dealing with Russia. That complex of crazy ideas is what Putin was referring to in his address to the Russian nation and “those who persist in the illusion that a strategic defeat can be inflicted upon Russia”:

We are developing intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in response to US plans to produce and deploy intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. We believe that the United States made a mistake by unilaterally destroying the INF Treaty in 2019 under a far-fetched pretext. Today, the United States is not only producing such equipment, but, as we can see, it has worked out ways to deploy its advanced missile systems to different regions of the world, including Europe, during training exercises for its troops. Moreover, in the course of these exercises, they are conducting training for using them.

Here’s how Postol addressed those issues: