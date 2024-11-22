Today Danny Davis ran the events of the past few days—the US attack on Russia using ATACMS missiles, and the devastating Russian response—past an honest to God rocket scientist, Ted Postol. Postol gets into some pretty technical areas regarding the new Russian missile that Putin debuted in a “combat test”. For the rest of us, Postol explains the significance of this, and of US plans for the future, for avoidance of nuclear warfare. While most of us have been sleeping or have been otherwise occupied, the Anglo-Zionists have been plotting against Russia. Part of that plot is to station nuclear missiles in Germany to threaten Russia. Or maybe simply to use against Russia.
I say that because it’s no secret that many Neocons believe the US can fight and win a nuclear war against Russia. That delusion was on full display just this week when Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan stated that our Strategic Command is ready to go for a nuclear war when it’s to our advantage. He strongly implied that that would involve a preemptive strike, since he posited that the US would need to have “missiles to spare”, to deal with the rest of the non-Russian world after dealing with Russia. That complex of crazy ideas is what Putin was referring to in his address to the Russian nation and “those who persist in the illusion that a strategic defeat can be inflicted upon Russia”:
We are developing intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in response to US plans to produce and deploy intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. We believe that the United States made a mistake by unilaterally destroying the INF Treaty in 2019 under a far-fetched pretext. Today, the United States is not only producing such equipment, but, as we can see, it has worked out ways to deploy its advanced missile systems to different regions of the world, including Europe, during training exercises for its troops. Moreover, in the course of these exercises, they are conducting training for using them.
Here’s how Postol addressed those issues:
If we have an arms race in northern Europe with shorter range missiles it's going to escalate into something that's going to turn Northern Europe into a tinder box that could go up into a third world nuclear war instantaneously, on very short notice. So this event [Russia’s “test” of its new missile] is also tied, in my judgment, to the discussion of deployments of specialized boost glide missiles by the United States in 2026 in Germany. So, basically, what Putin is showing is that he has a system right now--not in 2026--that is comparable to the boost glide systems that the United States is still trying to develop. And those systems are not going to be good to be introduced in Europe by either Russia or the United States, because it's going to drive the timelines down to a few minutes, at most, for nuclear attack warning. And that's going to put everybody on the shortest early warning attack posture you can imagine. So this is a warning for those people who don't have enough neurons to rub together to understand what Putin is saying here, because he's really saying: ‘Guys, this is serious. We have the ability to deploy the kinds of weapons you guys are talking about in 2026 in Germany. And you Germans better figure out that you're a target.'
I've already given some talks to audiences in Germany about this problem of these missiles that the United States wants to deploy with Germany in 2026. This is going to drive the warning times down to minutes or shorter. This is going to create a nuclear warning situation that will drive the risks of an accidental nuclear warning and a false alert, or an accidental massive launch, through the roof. This is really going to increase the danger of an accidental nuclear war--I cannot emphasize this enough. We have people in decision-making positions who have no idea what they're doing. If they are engaging in this kind of behavior and they have no idea what they're actually doing--and it's becoming clearer and clearer they do not know what they're doing--Mr Putin just sent them a message.
SAC is ready to go for a nuclear war when it's to our advantage? When is that Admiral? Once a nuclear war gets started, there's nothing to stop it until the world is blown to smithereens. The Admiral may survive, shouting commands from his deeply buried bunker beneath Omaha somewhere, but he won't have anyone else that will hear him, or if they could, they wouldn't care what he had to say.
The elites have lost their minds. For a great read, check out this Mother Jones article about the insanity that has characterized our nuclear weapons policy since the 1950s. https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2024/03/nuclear-war-scenario-book-siop-weapons-annie-jacobsen/
Or check out this substack from my favorite German writer on the insanity of their politicians wrt nuclear war: https://www.eugyppius.com/p/in-which-nato-brings-europe-closer
Unfortunately the West seems to be goading the Russians by crossing ‘red lines’ incrementally.