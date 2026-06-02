Israel, Trump, The Economy--It's All Stupid
Let’s start with some sharp posts from Prof Pape:
Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape
Jun 1￼
Trump’s new post shows the rising power of Iran
Iran declares no negotiations so long as Israel is attacking Hezbollah
Trump immediately calls Netanyahu
But we all know Israeli restraint is temporary
The Escalation Trap is evolving into long term era of instability
Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape
17h￼
Today, Trump had a major shouting match with Netanyahu
The reason: Iran’s reaction to Israeli attacks vs Hezbollah
Result: Iran made clear it can protect their proxies
Trump made clear he is desperate
Iran’s power is growing
Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape
2h￼
Notice the March estimates of the oil inventory countdown are now occurring
Brace for new “shocks” in June
As everyone starts to see the cliff coming at the same time.
This will only add to Iran’s growing leverage
Ouch! Has this filtered through to the HC(HardCore)MAGA crowd yet. There are rumblings of unease:
They Voted for Trump. Here’s How They Feel About High Gas Prices.
With the midterm elections five months away, many Americans who backed President Trump are wrestling with pain at the pump and the war in Iran.
Nineteen months ago, Donald J. Trump thundered back to the presidency after pledging to voters that he would “make America affordable again” and start “no new wars.”
He told supporters that they could get “very angry” at him if energy prices did not fall under his administration.
But since the president took America to war with Iran, gasoline prices have climbed to their highest levels in four years. Mr. Trump has said he is negotiating a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil shipping, and the average price of gas has decreased slightly to $4.34 a gallon as of Sunday. But it is still more than a dollar higher than this time last year.
Are his voters angry? More than two-thirds say they approve of his handling of the war and about six in 10 support his handling of the cost of living, according to the latest New York Times/Siena poll.
But with the November midterm elections five months away, many Americans who backed Mr. Trump in 2024 are wrestling with pain at the pump and contemplating if it should weigh into their decisions in the fall. A fifth of Trump voters say the war is not worth the cost, and a third are unsure, the poll found.
…
CEOs are putting out an unsettling message:
Top CEOs brace for downturn, warn US economy will worsen in next 6 months
Survey score fell from 59 to 47 in one quarter, with 31% of CEOs now planning workforce reductions
Corporate leadership across America has seemingly lost faith in the current trajectory of the U.S. economy, swinging sharply from optimism to pessimism in just three months.
…
Only 15% of CEOs say the economy is better than six months ago, down from 39% in Q1, while 47% say it’s worse, up from 8%.
Additionally, 40% of respondents expect economic conditions to worsen over the next six months, compared to 13% who felt that way last quarter.
TOP ECONOMIST SOUNDS ALARM ON AMERICA’S 40% RECESSION RISK, WARNS STOCKS ARE DISCONNECTED FROM REALITY
“CEO confidence fell back into negative territory in Q2 2026, reversing the surge in optimism in the first quarter,” Conference Board Chief Economist Dana M Peterson said in a press release. “CEOs reported that the economy is materially worse now than it was six months ago and expected economic conditions to weaken further over the next six months.
…
Lastly, with a H/T to commenter IJM, an overall look at the economic future:
After 50 years of falling capital, labour and energy prices, the next half-century will look very different for America
… investors finally seem to be accepting the notion that America is leaving the era of lower interest rates, and entering a new world with many more inflationary vectors than in the past.
There are multiple reasons for this — from higher energy and goods prices related to war and tariffs, as well as re-industrialisation and rising defence spending, to the way in which AI giants are gobbling up real estate, chips, water and electricity, raising the price of these things across the economy at large. Lower demand for all those US Treasuries doesn’t help either.
Then there are the slower drip issues such as rising debt, geopolitical strife and populism. These risks mean that lenders want a higher premium for shelling out their money over the next few years.
Taken together, the message is clear. “Investors should position for a persistently higher rate environment” for the short, medium and longer term, according to a recent client note from Apollo chief economist Torsten Sløk.
Put another way, we are seeing the end of an era: the era of cheap. Growth in America over the past 50 years or so has been predicated on cheap everything: cheap capital, cheap labour and cheap energy. All the major geoeconomic and geopolitical dynamics supported these things.
…
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The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter
2h
￼
US consumers are carrying more credit card debt than ever:
Last year, 21.3% of US credit-card holders had over $10,000 in debt, the highest in at least 7 years.
This percentage has risen for 4 consecutive years, from 15.3% in 2021.
By income, 25.0% of higher-income households had over $10,000 in credit card debt in 2025, the highest among all income groups.
This was followed by middle-income and lower-income households at 20.0% and 17.0%, respectively.
Meanwhile, total US credit card debt stands at $1.25 trillion, near an all-time high, surging +$360 billion since 2020.
Consumers are increasingly relying on debt to keep up with rising prices.
"If we can get gas to $10/gal, Cuba will never have a nuclear weapon!"
Fox news boomer logic