Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

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US consumers are carrying more credit card debt than ever:

Last year, 21.3% of US credit-card holders had over $10,000 in debt, the highest in at least 7 years.

This percentage has risen for 4 consecutive years, from 15.3% in 2021.

By income, 25.0% of higher-income households had over $10,000 in credit card debt in 2025, the highest among all income groups.

This was followed by middle-income and lower-income households at 20.0% and 17.0%, respectively.

Meanwhile, total US credit card debt stands at $1.25 trillion, near an all-time high, surging +$360 billion since 2020.

Consumers are increasingly relying on debt to keep up with rising prices.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
5h

"If we can get gas to $10/gal, Cuba will never have a nuclear weapon!"

Fox news boomer logic

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