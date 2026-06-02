Let’s start with some sharp posts from Prof Pape:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape Jun 1￼ Trump’s new post shows the rising power of Iran Iran declares no negotiations so long as Israel is attacking Hezbollah Trump immediately calls Netanyahu But we all know Israeli restraint is temporary The Escalation Trap is evolving into long term era of instability

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 17h￼ Today, Trump had a major shouting match with Netanyahu The reason: Iran’s reaction to Israeli attacks vs Hezbollah Result: Iran made clear it can protect their proxies Trump made clear he is desperate Iran’s power is growing

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 2h￼ Notice the March estimates of the oil inventory countdown are now occurring Brace for new “shocks” in June As everyone starts to see the cliff coming at the same time. This will only add to Iran’s growing leverage

Ouch! Has this filtered through to the HC(HardCore)MAGA crowd yet. There are rumblings of unease:

CEOs are putting out an unsettling message:

Top CEOs brace for downturn, warn US economy will worsen in next 6 months Survey score fell from 59 to 47 in one quarter, with 31% of CEOs now planning workforce reductions Corporate leadership across America has seemingly lost faith in the current trajectory of the U.S. economy, swinging sharply from optimism to pessimism in just three months. … Only 15% of CEOs say the economy is better than six months ago, down from 39% in Q1, while 47% say it’s worse, up from 8%. Additionally, 40% of respondents expect economic conditions to worsen over the next six months, compared to 13% who felt that way last quarter. TOP ECONOMIST SOUNDS ALARM ON AMERICA’S 40% RECESSION RISK, WARNS STOCKS ARE DISCONNECTED FROM REALITY “CEO confidence fell back into negative territory in Q2 2026, reversing the surge in optimism in the first quarter,” Conference Board Chief Economist Dana M Peterson said in a press release. “CEOs reported that the economy is materially worse now than it was six months ago and expected economic conditions to weaken further over the next six months. …

Lastly, with a H/T to commenter IJM, an overall look at the economic future: