Most readers are well aware that Iran has revealed its response—massive missile strikes on Israel. Israel is also striking at Iran, where air defense is said to be active—presumably against drones for the most part, although Iran has claimed that two F-35s were shot down. There’s plenty of video footage showing strikes on military targets in Tel Aviv. There are reports and video footage of a strike on the Israeli equivalent of the Pentagon as well as reports of a strike on a highly secret nuclear research site—was that location IDed in the purloined Israeli nuclear docs? Of course, fog of war applies. We’ll have to wait for accurate damage reports. More to the point, Iran is known to have targeted military bases, nuclear sites, and major infrastructure. Israel has strict military censorship in place, so the scope of the attacks is hard to assess.

Now, Doug Macgregor has been predicting this war consistently for many months, while I and quite a few others thought that Trump would never do something so nuts, so it’s only fair to quote what he has to say. Mac has also been predicting—and continues to predict (twice below)—that this will widen into a regional war, while most of the people I’ve listened to today maintain that that won’t happen. We’ll find out soon enough:

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ June turned out to be Iran’s Pearl Harbor. Iran will now react as we did in 1942 when we were caught napping.

I thought we got caught napping—thanks to FDR—in 1941, but yeah, the reaction came in 1942.

What was limited to the region between Israel and Iran will now become regional. Trump's statements after the fact are an admission of his own level of complicity in the attacks. The ”talks" with Iran were a ruse. Witkoff, like most of the Trump Administration was an agent of Israel and Netanyahu. This is the beginning of a regional war that will involve The United States, Russia, as well as the whole Islamic World. As Dan McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute pointed out this morning, the similarities between the Israeli use of drones inside Iran with the Ukrainian Spider Web Attack inside Russia are striking. Finally, Americans should now expect terrorist attacks on soft targets inside the USA. Soft targets include at a minimum nuclear reactors, military installations, power grids, and shopping malls. 11:34 AM · Jun 13, 2025

The financial markets, surprisingly, didn’t seem to panic. However, Iran says it’s considering blockades of both the Strait of Hormuz as well as the Red Sea/Suez.