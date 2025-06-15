First, Trump claims he said something to Putin on the phone today that I’m gonna bet has Putin fuming:

I’m sorry. That’s not smart. It’s trying to be a smart ass and failing.

Anyway, here’s how it works:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼"To destroy Iran's nuclear program, we need intensive assistance from the United States. This is something Israel cannot do alone." - Kann News, quoting a senior Israeli defense official. They're getting ready to walk the American people into another war for Israel!!!

First Israel said "We need to get rid of Iran's nuclear program."

Then, "We cannot not destroy Iran's nuclear program without toppling the regime."

Now, "We need help from USA to destroy Iran's nuclear program."

And USA is going to do it too.... watch. 2:15 PM · Jun 14, 2025

Woops! The problem is one that has been known all along—Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s deep sites, like Fordow. Even nukes probably can’t do that job. Israel is asking for US bombers, which would be manned by US personnel. If the US did that it would be officially part of the war and couldn’t complain about any Iranian response. Despite the pre-war redeployments, there are still lots of very vulnerable Americans well within Iran’s range. That’s one problem. Another is that, despite a president and a Congress owned by the Jewish Nationalist Lobby, attention still must be paid to views of the f*cking Goys, who still have the vote—and public opinion is unlikely to favor any war of choice on behalf of the Genocidal Entity.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics According to U.S. outlet Axios, Israel has, over the past 48 hours, requested the Trump administration to take part in a military campaign against Iran aimed at destroying Tehran’s nuclear program. There have been several reports that the Pentagon is currently holding a meeting to consider Israel's request.

But:

My advice, don’t bet against this:

Ahmed Hassan ￼ أحمد حسن زيد @Ahmed_hassan_za 44m￼ Israel may attack an American base in Iraq in order to force America to enter the war against Iran on its behalf.

The real problem is that Iran can keep this up for a very long time, but Israel can’t and can’t afford to try—Netanyahu got Israel into a war it can’t win, but could lose. Netanyahu needs a Trump bailout. Badly:

Elijah J. Magnier ￼@ejmalrai 1h ￼Iran launched two waves of missile barrages on Israel, mainly Tel Aviv, leaving great destruction. Israel said the attack was coordinated with a drone attack from Yemen. The Israeli-US interception missiles failed to stop the Iranian missiles. The Israeli airspace is open to Iran's missiles. The strategic area in Haifa was hit and destroyed, and the destruction in Tel Aviv is unprecedented. This is the first time in the bloody history of Israel that its warmonger leaders have a war they have started coming to hit them in house.

Iran is a very big country, with a population near 90 million. Teheran alone has a population of 16.8 million. Israel’s total Jewish population is about 8 million, with about half of that in the metro Tel Aviv area.

Now, how’s this for a turnabout?

Will Schryver @imetatronink

￼Netanyahu on His Knees So the Israelis started a war they cannot win on their own, and now they're on their knees begging the Americans to rescue them. Problem is, the US does not have the material and logistical wherewithal to fight a war against Iran and its friends. 3:43 PM · Jun 14, 2025

Will Schryver @imetatronink 1h￼ Israeli Air Defense Collapse The lawnmower-engine Iranian Shahed-136 drones are now penetrating Israeli air defenses in multiple locations. If Iran were to launch another salvo of 500+, the Israelis will be in big trouble. What a disaster this is becoming for Israel ...

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW 1h￼ If Iranian cruise drones are now penetrating through to Israel - and I've seen numerous reports that's the case - that's a game-changer for the war. The Iranians are going to run out of heavy missiles eventually. They're never going to run out of Shaheds.

Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei 5h￼ If true this is a fairly lame tell that the opening Israeli strike didn’t accomplish as much as they initially thought.

￼Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ As I said earlier, the Davos Regime (and Israel is a core province) considers itself a putative world government and challengers not as peers but as rebels and criminals. They don't negotiate in good faith any more than the police do when "negotiating" with barricaded criminals. Quote￼ tgnlnv @tgnlnv @ArmchairW @RadarFennec @SaysSimulation Yep, Israel done fucked up. Half of Iranians hated the Mullahs, and elected moderates to steer Iran out of the proxy conflicts. Now the moderates are saying "Death to Israel," and mean every word of it after the US and Israel used perfidy under a false flag of truce to murder the negotiation team, scientists whose work was in nuclear medicine, thorium nuclear power, and cold fusion, plus killed their families. Hardliners in Iran were given a blank check, they're cashing it for all its worth. 6:45 PM · Jun 14, 2025

Now I’m going to end with what I consider a pretty perceptive take that was published very early this morning—before Iran began today’s strikes. My reason for the partial quote from this very long thread is that I believe it illustrates the fundamental calculation that led to this war. The author maintains that Iran caused the war by failing to retaliate for past provocations. The Anglo-Zionists were counting on another weak Iranian reponse. Instead they got a war: