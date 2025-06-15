First, Trump claims he said something to Putin on the phone today that I’m gonna bet has Putin fuming:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼
￼￼￼"To destroy Iran's nuclear program, we need intensive assistance from the United States. This is something Israel cannot do alone." - Kann News, quoting a senior Israeli defense official.
They're getting ready to walk the American people into another war for Israel!!!
First Israel said "We need to get rid of Iran's nuclear program."
Then, "We cannot not destroy Iran's nuclear program without toppling the regime."
Now, "We need help from USA to destroy Iran's nuclear program."
And USA is going to do it too.... watch.
2:15 PM · Jun 14, 2025
Woops! The problem is one that has been known all along—Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s deep sites, like Fordow. Even nukes probably can’t do that job. Israel is asking for US bombers, which would be manned by US personnel. If the US did that it would be officially part of the war and couldn’t complain about any Iranian response. Despite the pre-war redeployments, there are still lots of very vulnerable Americans well within Iran’s range. That’s one problem. Another is that, despite a president and a Congress owned by the Jewish Nationalist Lobby, attention still must be paid to views of the f*cking Goys, who still have the vote—and public opinion is unlikely to favor any war of choice on behalf of the Genocidal Entity.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
According to U.S. outlet Axios, Israel has, over the past 48 hours, requested the Trump administration to take part in a military campaign against Iran aimed at destroying Tehran’s nuclear program.
There have been several reports that the Pentagon is currently holding a meeting to consider Israel's request.
But:
Trump Rejects Netanyahu's Request To Join War, As Israel Needs Large US Bunker Buster Bombs
Israel Proclaims Total Air Superiority Over Iranian Capital Area As War Intensifies
My advice, don’t bet against this:
Ahmed Hassan ￼ أحمد حسن زيد @Ahmed_hassan_za
44m￼
Israel may attack an American base in Iraq in order to force America to enter the war against Iran on its behalf.
The real problem is that Iran can keep this up for a very long time, but Israel can’t and can’t afford to try—Netanyahu got Israel into a war it can’t win, but could lose. Netanyahu needs a Trump bailout. Badly:
Elijah J. Magnier ￼@ejmalrai
1h
￼Iran launched two waves of missile barrages on Israel, mainly Tel Aviv, leaving great destruction.
Israel said the attack was coordinated with a drone attack from Yemen.
The Israeli-US interception missiles failed to stop the Iranian missiles.
The Israeli airspace is open to Iran's missiles.
The strategic area in Haifa was hit and destroyed, and the destruction in Tel Aviv is unprecedented.
This is the first time in the bloody history of Israel that its warmonger leaders have a war they have started coming to hit them in house.
Iran is a very big country, with a population near 90 million. Teheran alone has a population of 16.8 million. Israel’s total Jewish population is about 8 million, with about half of that in the metro Tel Aviv area.
Now, how’s this for a turnabout?
Will Schryver @imetatronink
￼Netanyahu on His Knees
So the Israelis started a war they cannot win on their own, and now they're on their knees begging the Americans to rescue them.
Problem is, the US does not have the material and logistical wherewithal to fight a war against Iran and its friends.
3:43 PM · Jun 14, 2025
Will Schryver @imetatronink
1h￼
Israeli Air Defense Collapse
The lawnmower-engine Iranian Shahed-136 drones are now penetrating Israeli air defenses in multiple locations.
If Iran were to launch another salvo of 500+, the Israelis will be in big trouble.
What a disaster this is becoming for Israel ...
Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW
1h￼
If Iranian cruise drones are now penetrating through to Israel - and I've seen numerous reports that's the case - that's a game-changer for the war.
The Iranians are going to run out of heavy missiles eventually. They're never going to run out of Shaheds.
Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei
5h￼
If true this is a fairly lame tell that the opening Israeli strike didn’t accomplish as much as they initially thought.
￼Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼
As I said earlier, the Davos Regime (and Israel is a core province) considers itself a putative world government and challengers not as peers but as rebels and criminals.
They don't negotiate in good faith any more than the police do when "negotiating" with barricaded criminals.
Quote￼
tgnlnv @tgnlnv
@ArmchairW @RadarFennec @SaysSimulation
Yep, Israel done fucked up. Half of Iranians hated the Mullahs, and elected moderates to steer Iran out of the proxy conflicts.
Now the moderates are saying "Death to Israel," and mean every word of it after the US and Israel used perfidy under a false flag of truce to murder the negotiation team, scientists whose work was in nuclear medicine, thorium nuclear power, and cold fusion, plus killed their families.
Hardliners in Iran were given a blank check, they're cashing it for all its worth.
6:45 PM · Jun 14, 2025
Now I’m going to end with what I consider a pretty perceptive take that was published very early this morning—before Iran began today’s strikes. My reason for the partial quote from this very long thread is that I believe it illustrates the fundamental calculation that led to this war. The author maintains that Iran caused the war by failing to retaliate for past provocations. The Anglo-Zionists were counting on another weak Iranian reponse. Instead they got a war:
the US and Israel did not launch this war to try to eliminate the nuclear sites. They know they can't. They are too well-protected and dispersed and any damage can be reconstituted in the short-term. They launched it to cause total state collapse in Iran, beginning in phases. The first phase was the eliminate the top military and IRGC leaders, while also going after scientists and mass killing civilians in the process.
This would create the false impression that they are still somewhat restrained and focused on military/nuclear targets.
After taking what they expect will be a similarly constrained response from Iran, they will see that as confirmation that Iran will not adhere to its own stated red lines and is still afraid of meeting Israel at the same level of escalation.
That is their green light to proceed to the next phase, which is to target and kill top political leaders, including Khamenei.
…
Their hope is to do another Libya and Syria: Unleash proxy forces they fund and arm together with the Gulf "Arab shield" puppet regimes and NATO-Erdogan and turn it into a spiral of death and chaos, a concocted "civil war" where Iranians are paid and armed by the CIA and Mossad to kill Iranians.
…
The US and Israel decided to launch this war since before Trump was elected, and it has the full and total support of the entire US military-intelligence-industrial complex and the media and political class, both Republicans and Democrats and it would have also happened if Kamala Harris won the election (see https://x.com/zei_squirrel/status/1854536095884595284…).
They see Iran and the Axis of Resistance and its alliance with Russia and China as the main obstacle to full and total Zionist US-NATO-Israeli imperial hegemony in the region and by extension the world, and they want to destroy it as it is the only one that unlike Russia and China does not have a nuclear deterrent and they want to get to it before it obtains it.
…
If this project succeeds, the country will be balkanized, ethnic divisions will be stirred by foreign actors, the CIA and Mossad and the Gulf puppets will fund and arm dozens of proxy death and rape-squads roaming their fiefdoms, tens of millions of lives will be destroyed.
Everything must be done to prevent this. Iran has the weapons to do so. It has the capacity to do so, it is only a question of will. Does it have the will to do what it takes to prevent the mass destruction of their own people and nation. I hope it does. We must all hope it does.
The_Real_Fly @The_Real_Fly￼
Israeli official: We will not be able to destroy all of Iran's infrastructure, and it is clear that this will end with an agreement
8:46 PM · Jun 14, 2025
I'd love to be a fly on the wall at Lindsey Graham's house tonight. Or Hegseth. Or Huckabee down in a shelter somewhere. LOL.