Is US Facing A Bond Crisis?
I’m running another Sean Foo piece. First of all, because he speaks in everyday language, and second because we’re now in the Fall of 2025. That was the predicted time frame in which the US was supposed to run up against a borrowing crisis, spurred by the Biden regime’s reliance on short term borrowing. That’s exactly the impending crisis that the Tariff Shock and Awe and the FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) shakedown op was supposed to head off. That would give the US the financial means to continue the Anglo-Zionist war on the world. That’s exactly what Foo is addressing today, and it’s what Bessent has been jaw-boning over the weekend, so this piece comes at a good time for us.
Bessent, as you’ll see, leaves the world in no doubt that his goal is maintaining King Dollar’s hegemony—in other words, maintaining the Anglo-Zionist Empire that is based on dollar hegemony. Vladimir Putin long ago realized what the ultimate ploy would be, and Bessent is rolling it out for all to see—crypto to save the dollar. The reason for these desperate measures, which Foo describes, is that the Anglo-Zionists remain all in on their war on the world. When Bessent says that the new sanctions are intended to “collapse the Russian economy” that tells you that it’s “them or us” time—if Bessent can’t raise the debt to finance our war to “collapse the Russian economy” then it will be the US economy that will have to pay the piper. It’s all connected.
Here we go. The tweets that I’ve inserted are my own insertions; the screengrabs are from the video.
U.S. Bond Sales Go HAYWIRE As Bessent Begins Unthinkable $3T Plan To Reverse Demand Collapse
Let’s talk about US bonds today, and how the Treasury is walking blind towards a dangerous outcome--money printing to fund the US government. Now, to be fair, this isn’t exclusively a Trump problem, though, he isn’t making it any better. It’s also a big reason why Scott Bessent is betting everything on crypto to save the Treasury market. Instead of scaling back US spending, Washington believes stable coins are the answer. It’s bizarre, but it shows that they are running out of options. The federal debt keeps rising no matter what.
This is critical to understand. Every time we enter a crisis like the ‘08 collapse or the 2020 lockdowns, the slope keeps getting steeper. Since 2000, the debt has grown by an average of 8% a year, which makes the debt possibly unpayable at this point. Interest payments today are well over $1 trillion--and climbing. Throw in dollar weaponization and the tariff war, and everyone is getting really sketchy about holding US debt. Countries in the BRICS are afraid of confiscation, while other central banks are worried about debasement.
So far, demand is under siege--which isn’t good, when you realize the entire bond market is dependent on public investors. In 2000 only 60% of US debt was at the mercy of global markets. It’s now at 80% which means, if an exodus happens and happens fast, the entire US economy could get destabilized in a hurry. Domestic investors in the US hold over 71% of the debt so they will be the biggest backholders, and this risks social instability, as well. Here’s the problem with market held debt: you cannot control all individuals, companies and foreign governments. They will head to the exits, especially when it’s not worth holding the bonds anymore.
The chief concern is how Washington keeps flooding the market with debt. In order to fight this tariff war and industrial war with China, the US will essentially have to borrow money to buy commodities. You need steel, you need copper, to build all those chip plants and data centers, right? How else will the Pentagon get their weapons? US imports face horrific tariffs. And this is causing prices across the country to shoot through the roof. Take US aluminum for example. Thanks to Trump’s tariffs, prices have gone ballistic, hitting nearly $5,000 a ton. Those are levels higher than the pandemic shortage crisis. Trump forgot about the Boomerang effect. When fighting an industrial war, you want cheap inputs. He’s getting the exact opposite, and there’s no way the US can stop buying. Bessent and friends will need to keep spending. They’ll keep buying up commodity companies whose cost of production is elevated. It means the spending or issuance of bonds is not gonna stop.
In Q3, the US borrowed over a trillion dollars, or issued a trillion dollars worth of bonds. In Q4, Bessent will issue $570 billion more. And going forward, this amount will only increase as the trade war ramps up. If he was willing to give Argentina a $40 billion bailout to block China, we best believe he won’t stop spending. In other words, the US is borrowing money from the world to buy up commodities. But the Treasury is trapped here. The traditional way of borrowing money for 10 to 30 years through long-term bonds is simply no longer possible. We have mass layoffs of over a million people so far. A few days ago, we reported on record bankruptcies in the United States. Over 650 large companies went under as well. So, issuing more long-term bonds is near impossible. It will push the 10-year yield well above 4%, which will doom every single borrowing rate in the US.
Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼
I wake up this morning and see a headline about a 28 year old Australian cyclist dying of a “sudden medical episode” and a statement about “Quiet time” in the labor market after “losing” the October data. ￼￼
We live in “The golden age of grand equivocation” to hide to “golden age of fraud.”
Quote￼
MacroEdge @MacroEdgeRes
WH Econ Advisor Hasset: There could be a little bit of quiet time in the labor market
Now, despite the market asking Bessent to issue longer term bonds, he simply can’t. He dodged the question and only hinted at gradual adjustments to issue long-term bonds. Translated, that just means: Ladies and gents, we are screwed. We will continue issuing more short-term bills because there’s no other alternative left. Today, T bills or short-term debt makes up over 20% of the entire market. This is extremely risky and locks Bessent into an issuance trap. It’s important we understand this. When you issue a 10-year bond, you only have to repay the bond in 10 years. So, the crisis is 10 years away. But if all your debt needs refinancing or payment every 30 days, you are in big trouble. Even if the Fed slams the Fed funds down to 0%, it’s no longer just a matter of interest rates. It’s the availability of funding. Basically, will there be any suckers or clowns around the corner willing to buy US bonds? Because at that point, the dollar will be plunging. The underlying asset of the bonds, the currency itself, will be worth much less.
And here’s how insane things have gotten. This next chart is going to blow your mind. It tells you how Scott Bessent is trapped and why he needs to find a way out of this mess.
The issuance of T bills has literally gone vertical. Nearly $600 billion in a single week. Imagine how insane that is. Every four weeks, the Treasury will have to convince the market to lend them $600 billion more to keep the shell game going. The real threat is the refinancing volume--the quantity of money. This is the real concern here. Over time, this amount is going to grow to a trillion dollars. Then it will head towards two trillion, and so forth. How is the US going to find buyers every week or every month to get the money? Even if rates are zero, if no lenders turn up, nothing can be borrowed. China will definitely run away. Even Japan could buy less if every week the Treasury hits a funding crisis. The dollar could continue to fall.
So what is Bessent’s play here? He’s hoping for the tariff war to reverse the fortunes of the US economy. He believes consumers will suddenly have a rise in real purchasing power. He’s gambling that US growth next year will explode and everyone suddenly becomes much richer.
Bessent: How long will that take? I, I think we are going to see a substantial acceleration in the economy in the first, second quarter and I think we are also, we’re already seeing on many prices, uh, you know, as, as I said, we’re bending, bending that curve down, and the increase in real incomes, I think Americans are going to feel it in the first quarter, second quarter. I think 2026, thanks to President Trump’s signature plans, is going to be a great year for working Americans, for the markets.
But this is borderline delusional. Interest rates on the long end might not come down. Furthermore, tariffs are raising the cost of living and US exports are still falling. So, across the board, you have the recipe for even more unemployment and a wage crisis--a wage collapse. I just can’t see Boomtown Charlie happening in 2026. And if it doesn’t, Bessent will be forced to rely on his final desperate gambit. It’s not an ace in a hole. It’s more of a Hail Mary pass that has a slim to none chance of succeeding. And Slim just left the building.
Bessent is back pitching the idea of stablecoins saving the US Treasury market. Now, according to him, stablecoins will grow 10-fold, and this will lift demand for US treasuries. He believes the stablecoin market will grow to $3 trillion and, as a result, there will be an explosive demand for US bonds. But before we continue, let’s quickly define what the stablecoin is. It’s not Bitcoin or crypto backed by gold. What Besset is referring to is a very specific type of cryptocurrency.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to hold a steady value. In this case, the US dollar. So the value of the coin won’t change and, because it is tied to the dollar, it has to be backed by an asset. Scott Bessent wants that asset to be US treasuries. In fact, stablecoins only buy short-term T bills. They have to, because of redemptions. If they don’t, the coins can literally implode. This is Bessent’s final fantasy, the ultimate dream. He will get a good excuse to issue more T bills to relieve pressure or long-term bonds. Just listen to how eager he is here.
Bessent: Coins could end up being one of the largest buyers of US treasuries--T-bills. So all of a sudden if you are using a stable coin in Nigeria that’s backed by the US dollar. You don’t actually have to have dollars. It’s on your phone. You can transact. I think there’s a very good chance that crypto is actually one of the things that locks in dollar supremacy.
Now, it’s a very good story. It’s the promised land that will solve all the problems of US spending, won’t it? The world, especially those that are banked, will rush in and dump all their currencies for US dollar stablecoins. The argument is that the world will just rush to transact in the coins. But let’s really understand why Bessent’s argument collapses on itself.
Stablecoin buyers are not structural--i.e., dependable--buyers. Central banks and commercial banks are. Stablecoin buyers are also heavily impacted by the crypto markets and Bitcoin. If we get a crypto meltdown, it will most definitely impact stablecoin holders. They could simply liquidate all their holdings. Then you’ll see redemption spike through the roof. To get the dollars to pay back stablecoin holders, what must happen? The underlying issuer will have to sell off the T-Bill reserves for liquidity. We could have the exact opposite effect of what Scott Bessent wants. He desires a constant demand stream for US bonds. But stablecoins are risk on money. The buyers are inherently fickle. At least many central banks today hold their bonds to maturity, or they are simply too scared to dump all their holdings. But stablecoin users don’t really care. Should a mass dump happen, we could have short-term yields suddenly spike up. Then hundreds of billions of dollars monthly will face a big refinancing crisis. Even if rates are slammed down to zero, it could spike up above 1 or 2% in a hurry. The US Treasury market will be dependent on crypto cycles, which is absolutely insane.
Another problem is the size of the stablecoin market relative to the debt and deficits of the US government. There just aren’t enough stablecoin users around.
The current stable coins Tether and USDC have around 260 billion in coins floating. Even if we get 10x demand and assume a 100% reserve ratio, you have $2.6 trillion in demand for US bonds. The US needs to issue around $2 trillion per year in deficits. And this amount will only continue to grow. Unless stable coins keep growing by $2 trillion a year and more, it will be quite meaningless. You cannot possibly hope to fill this black hole. And this vortex is only going to grow, thanks to the trade war and the AI bubble.
This plan is fragile at best. We still haven’t talked about the threat of sanctions, as stable coins can, indeed, be punished. That aspect won’t be diminished. In fact, it will only be enhanced. Scott Bessent can always force issuers to freeze wallets associated with a particular country, or restrict redemptions. US banks can also be banned from dealing with issuers as well. And these are just some of the simple ways--you can go even more complex than that. As long as you hold on to any dollar asset, you are at risk. So I can’t possibly see the fastest growing region in the world, which is BRICS, adopting stable coins to any serious degree.
Yes, Scott Basset has a dream. It’s a beautiful dream but it’s still a dream. In reality, real demand for US bonds is collapsing. Central banks, the real structural buyers, are not adding as much anymore. As a reserve asset, gold has exceeded treasuries--$4.7 trillion versus $3.9 trillion.
It’s a big reason why the rush to find new areas of funding to prop up this house of cards is getting more and more urgent. This is where the real structural demand is. Gold buying is not going to vanish. Stablecoins, however, is a coin toss at best. This plan from the genius act sounds good on paper, but there are just too many assumptions here.
