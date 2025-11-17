I’m running another Sean Foo piece. First of all, because he speaks in everyday language, and second because we’re now in the Fall of 2025. That was the predicted time frame in which the US was supposed to run up against a borrowing crisis, spurred by the Biden regime’s reliance on short term borrowing. That’s exactly the impending crisis that the Tariff Shock and Awe and the FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) shakedown op was supposed to head off. That would give the US the financial means to continue the Anglo-Zionist war on the world. That’s exactly what Foo is addressing today, and it’s what Bessent has been jaw-boning over the weekend, so this piece comes at a good time for us.

Bessent, as you’ll see, leaves the world in no doubt that his goal is maintaining King Dollar’s hegemony—in other words, maintaining the Anglo-Zionist Empire that is based on dollar hegemony. Vladimir Putin long ago realized what the ultimate ploy would be, and Bessent is rolling it out for all to see—crypto to save the dollar. The reason for these desperate measures, which Foo describes, is that the Anglo-Zionists remain all in on their war on the world. When Bessent says that the new sanctions are intended to “collapse the Russian economy” that tells you that it’s “them or us” time—if Bessent can’t raise the debt to finance our war to “collapse the Russian economy” then it will be the US economy that will have to pay the piper. It’s all connected.

Here we go. The tweets that I’ve inserted are my own insertions; the screengrabs are from the video.

U.S. Bond Sales Go HAYWIRE As Bessent Begins Unthinkable $3T Plan To Reverse Demand Collapse Let’s talk about US bonds today, and how the Treasury is walking blind towards a dangerous outcome--money printing to fund the US government. Now, to be fair, this isn’t exclusively a Trump problem, though, he isn’t making it any better. It’s also a big reason why Scott Bessent is betting everything on crypto to save the Treasury market. Instead of scaling back US spending, Washington believes stable coins are the answer. It’s bizarre, but it shows that they are running out of options. The federal debt keeps rising no matter what. This is critical to understand. Every time we enter a crisis like the ‘08 collapse or the 2020 lockdowns, the slope keeps getting steeper. Since 2000, the debt has grown by an average of 8% a year, which makes the debt possibly unpayable at this point. Interest payments today are well over $1 trillion--and climbing. Throw in dollar weaponization and the tariff war, and everyone is getting really sketchy about holding US debt. Countries in the BRICS are afraid of confiscation, while other central banks are worried about debasement. So far, demand is under siege--which isn’t good, when you realize the entire bond market is dependent on public investors. In 2000 only 60% of US debt was at the mercy of global markets. It’s now at 80% which means, if an exodus happens and happens fast, the entire US economy could get destabilized in a hurry. Domestic investors in the US hold over 71% of the debt so they will be the biggest backholders, and this risks social instability, as well. Here’s the problem with market held debt: you cannot control all individuals, companies and foreign governments. They will head to the exits, especially when it’s not worth holding the bonds anymore. The chief concern is how Washington keeps flooding the market with debt. In order to fight this tariff war and industrial war with China, the US will essentially have to borrow money to buy commodities. You need steel, you need copper, to build all those chip plants and data centers, right? How else will the Pentagon get their weapons? US imports face horrific tariffs. And this is causing prices across the country to shoot through the roof. Take US aluminum for example. Thanks to Trump’s tariffs, prices have gone ballistic, hitting nearly $5,000 a ton. Those are levels higher than the pandemic shortage crisis. Trump forgot about the Boomerang effect. When fighting an industrial war, you want cheap inputs. He’s getting the exact opposite, and there’s no way the US can stop buying. Bessent and friends will need to keep spending. They’ll keep buying up commodity companies whose cost of production is elevated. It means the spending or issuance of bonds is not gonna stop. In Q3, the US borrowed over a trillion dollars, or issued a trillion dollars worth of bonds. In Q4, Bessent will issue $570 billion more. And going forward, this amount will only increase as the trade war ramps up. If he was willing to give Argentina a $40 billion bailout to block China, we best believe he won’t stop spending. In other words, the US is borrowing money from the world to buy up commodities. But the Treasury is trapped here. The traditional way of borrowing money for 10 to 30 years through long-term bonds is simply no longer possible. We have mass layoffs of over a million people so far. A few days ago, we reported on record bankruptcies in the United States. Over 650 large companies went under as well. So, issuing more long-term bonds is near impossible. It will push the 10-year yield well above 4%, which will doom every single borrowing rate in the US.

