That’s actually the title of a Judge Nap/Prof Mearsheimer video from yesterday that I quoted this morning. However, a pair of comments by long time commenter Steghorn21 reminded me of a portion that I didn’t quote, which gets to the heart of the title (I was quoting the Prof for a different purpose).

I’m not sure what Mearsheimer’s politics actually are. If I had to guess, I’d guess that he might be more toward the “liberal” side of the spectrum than the “conservative” side, but that’s only a guess. Your mileage may vary with regard to some of what he has to say—that’s fine—but he does raise issues that directly address what Steghorn21 had to say, which is, simply, that in many respects Trump is not acting in a way that reflects why most people voted for him. I ran a post a while ago under the title Trump Unbound. The idea was that Trump, in his second term and unlike in his first term, seems to feel unbound by his campaign rhetoric.

Of course, my big issue for the time being is foreign policy. Trump ran pretty much as a peace candidate. It’s perfectly true that I’ve argued that Trump’s policies in Trump 1.0—sanctions on Russia out the wazoo, offensive weapons to Ukraine also out the wazoo, all of which he has repeatedly boasted about—set the stage for what Trump chooses to call “Biden’s war”. Never woulda happened if Trump had been president. And Putin is content to play along with the gag. Nevertheless, the level of war mongering and military brinkmanship that Trump is engaging in does seem well beyond the rhetoric, at least, of Trump 1.0. At a minimum, having re-entered the role of CinC in a situation in which world tensions are far more heightened than previously, he has done nothing to de-escalate and quite a bit to escalate.

I know there are commenters who will say that none of that matters, because all they care about is the mess at home. My response has been that it does matter very much for what happens at home, because maintenance of the empire is a significant driving force behind our out of control financial situation and our failure to address all kinds of crucial infrastructure problems. For starters. To those people, I say: If you thought things were bad when Trump got elected in 2024, just wait for when the financial chickens come home to roost, and nothing has been done to prepare for that. And if Trump follows his current form and enters into a full out war with Iran, a world economic crisis is almost certain to ensue—at a minimum. The Jewish Nationalist control over Trump should therefore be a top concern even for those readers who claim to be concerned mostly with “domestic” issues—nothing is that simple any longer in this globally interconnected world. Finally, a major war would almost certainly be very detrimental to those First Amendment rights that we cherish—and which are under attack from both branches of the political establishment.

Now, as a reminder to those people who focus on domestic matters, I have—by and large—supported most of Trump’s domestic initiatives that were embodied in his executive orders. In particular, I’ve supported those initiatives that target the administrative state and which seek to restore presidential authority over the Executive Branch while forcing the Legislative Branch to accept its constitutional responsibilities. Against those who denigrate the SCOTUS, I have maintained that the Court will end up approving most of that part of Trump’s agenda—which is, in fact, coming to pass.

For the rest, however, I’m hopeful that Trump will follow through on electoral reforms and that the SCOTUS will, belatedly, act against Trump’s subcontracting of the policing of Americans’ First Amendment rights to Jewish Nationalists. But, there are reasons as well to be apprehensive about Trump’s overall lack of attention to the fiscal state of the union.

So, with those caveats, here are Mearsheimer’s remarks. For my part, I think he’s very much on point with regard to the influence of Big Money. I know that won’t impress many as some brilliant insight, and I don’t present it as such. I say it simply as one who bought into the idea that Trump—despite all his background—had genuinely moved past that.:

I think that our elections don't add up to very much at all. We don't have much say in who the candidates are. The moneyed interests in this country basically control who the candidates are. And the idea that the people have a significant influence on our government at this point in time is not a serious argument. All you have to do is look at the the Israel issue, right? if you look at how most Americans think about Israel and think about the Palestinians, more Americans support the Palestinians than they do the Israelis. The number of Americans who think that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza is reported to be close to 50%, and it's well above 50% in the case of the Democratic Party. But if you look at how those two parties and how the government acts, you'd have no idea how the people actually think. We just don't have that much influence, certainly on foreign policy, but even on domestic policy. And, by the way, this is why a lot of people voted for Donald Trump. Donald Trump promised that he was going to fix this situation. There are a huge number of Americans out there who think the government doesn't represent them. They think the government is run by privileged elites who have boogered the system so that it favors them and it screws people down below. And Trump understood that very well. He has a very good nose and he went out and appealed to those people and said that he was going to change things. Of course, he's not changed things and and we're in real trouble. But there are all sorts of other problems as well. We were just talking about the freedom of speech issue. I mean, is there a more important issue than freedom of speech?

Lastly, I’ve been listening to the Judge’s weekly Intel Roundtable while typing, and there was a lot of interesting discussion on topics ranging from the Kirk assassination to Ukraine. Recommended:￼