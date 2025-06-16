I’ve been listening to presentations on the degree of US involvement in the war on Iran. I heard Danny Davis state that our involvement includes providing Israel with munitions, parts, and things of that sort. My assumption is that the US may also be actively involved in in-air refueling of Israeli strike aircraft—Ted Postol, for example, maintains that Israel doesn’t have the refueling capacity for the type of operations that Israel is conducting.

Another area of involvement probably involves CIA support—along with Mossad and MI6—for Iranian elements conducting attacks inside Iran. Those attacks have included targeted assassinations of individuals such as scientists using car bombs as well as drones. The Iranian security services are scrambling to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, with some reported successes. The fact is, many of the supposed Israeli “missile” strikes are probably the result of such drone attacks.

Today we heard about the Israeli attack on Iran’s main TV station in Teheran—an attack that was, typically for Israel, an open violation of international law and which killed a number of people. It now turns out that Seyed Mohammad Marandi was present at the TV studio when the attack occurred.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi @s_m_marandi I was at Press TV preparing for an interview with Piers Morgan, a notorious and dishonest genocide enabler, when Zionists bombed Iranian state media, killing journalists. Smoke was visible as they evacuated the Press TV building, but I refused to leave because of the interview. I stayed alone to defend the Iranian people, but Morgan ranted nonsense against Iran, effectively justifying murderous aggression. The supporter of child-killers and journalist-murderers wouldn’t even let me speak.

Marandi is an academic—he has a PhD in English Lit from UK Birmingham University—but he’s also perhaps the foremost advocate for the Iranian government’s positions to the Western world. Full disclosure—I’ve never listened for more than a few minutes to any of his presentations. I simply find his speaking and presentation style frustrating to listen to. YMMV. His two most recent appearances that I’m aware of were with George Galloway and, just this afternoon, with Judge Nap.

The question arises, was Marandi the actual target of the attack on the TV station? Marandi says that the Iranian security services have advised him to ditch his phone, which he has declined to do. However, he now lives a solitary existence because the propensity for the Israelis to attack entire, heavily populated, buildings in order to assassinate a single person is well known. Thus:

NeuralUnity Neurality AI Team 1h￼ Marandi said on Judge Nap today he knows his phone is a risk but needs it to do his work. He lives alone now and not in a populated building.

￼George Galloway @georgegalloway 3h￼ Question is: did Israel know @s_m_marandi was in the TV station conducting an interview with @piersmorgan when they bombed it? And if they did how did they know it?

I suppose Marandi’s broadcast schedule isn’t exactly top secret, so there’s that. Or perhaps Piers Morgan cooperates with MI6—probably a fairly safe bet. OTOH, Scott Ritter retweeted this—which seems to be what the Iranian security services had in mind.

MK71 @MK71GA￼ By monitoring Marandi and Morgan’s electronic communications and calls, done probably by MI6 and/or CIA, then that data are “helpfully” provided to Israel for targeting. You are probably being monitored as well. 1:47 PM · Jun 16, 2025

I don’t know the answers to any of the above speculation. However, the report I’ll be citing below was alarming, because it fits in with Trump’s previous statements, like this one the day before the attack on Iran:

US braces for potential Israeli strike on Iran even as Trump pursues nuclear deal An attack on Iran "could very well happen," President Trump said. By Shannon K. Kingston June 12, 2025, 5:21 PM "As long as I think there is agreement, I don't want them [the Israelis] going in [attacking Iran] because I think that would blow it," Trump said during an event at the White House. "It might help it actually, but it also could blow it."

It doesn’t take much imagination to see this as playing into this scenario:

DD Geopolitics DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼According to The Jerusalem Post, Donald Trump is expected to present Iran with a "final offer" on the nuclear issue, citing both U.S. and European officials. One source mentioned the new proposal might be slightly more favorable to Iran than the previous one, which was reportedly delivered about a week and a half ago. However, the paper stresses that any deal would still require Iran to completely abandon uranium enrichment. 2:41 PM · Jun 16, 2025

In other words, this would be the set up for Trump going full war monger. We shall see.