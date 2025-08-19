I’ve alluded to this construct in recent days and I’ve decided to try to put the idea in a bit more of a long form. But not too long. These considerations arise from the simple question: What’s going on with Trump’s ‘peace offensive’? Did he suddenly come to the realization that Russia is winning the war—effectively, has won the war, so it’s time to find an exit ramp? Or, despite all evidence to the contrary, does he sincerely want to stop the killing in Ukraine—but nowhere else in the world? And why does ‘peace’ have to happen this week, when he wasn’t in all that much of a hurry before?

Of course, in a rational world, Trump has multiple good reasons for wanting to put an end to America’s war on Russia. Even to come to a comprehensive peace with Russia that would include the new security architecture in Europe that the Russians so desire. What with looming trade blowback as a result of the tariff shock and awe—expected this fall—and with looming monetary woes due to fiscal profligacy, as well as the depletion of our weapons of war, ending a major war only makes sense. Not that fiscal profligacy appears to be a major concern for Trump. Epstein, Epstein, Epstein? Peace as a distraction from that? All signs seem to be that Trump is under the thumb of Jewish Nationalists, so a distraction would seem to be in order, since that’s not a good look for a POTUS.

My theory—just a theory—is that what we’re witnessing is an elaborate con job. The basic concept is to get Russia so involved in something that Trump can call ‘peace’—i.e., can claim credit for—that Russia will effectively have its hands tied to the extent that it will find it difficult to address the multiple wars that Trump may have in mind. Consider. Russia has won its war against the Anglo-Zionists on the Ukraine front and is emerging as a potential military challenge to the American Empire. But implementing something like a ‘peace’—I say that because a ‘ceasefire’ seems to still be on the table—could prove more challenging for Russia than simply waging war. Please note: Trump hasn’t actually pulled the plug on military support for Ukraine—he just wants the Euros to pay for it. From my perspective, Trump is actually being quite cagey. I can imagine Putin saying to Lavrov or Ushakov (or both): ‘Y’know, every time I talk to Donald, he’s always very polite and agreeable, he sincerely seems to want to end the carnage in Ukraine, but the next thing you know his military is helping the Ukrainians kill more Russians.’

OK, some data points.

The US has put a $50M bounty on Maduro’s head. And now Trump has deployed 3 Aegis guided missile destroyers and 4,000 troops to the shores of Venezuela—ostensibly to fight drug trafficking. While at the same time contemplating reclassifying cannabis here in the US as a “less dangerous drug”. Venezuela enjoys excellent relations with BRICS and with Iran in particular. Venezuela is also a thorn in the side of Israel.

The US is actively inserting itself into the Caucasus—again—and is shuffling military resources around the Gulf and Iraq. Almost as if a new war is in the offing. Of course, the Caucasus—Azerbaijan—was a key part of Trump’s earlier sneak attack on Iran. Meanwhile Netanyahu is giving speeches to the Iranian people urging them to overthrow their government—the usual prelude to an Israeli sneak attack. Netanyahu also badly needs a war to stay out of jail.

The US is also active in what used to be Syria, embracing al Qaeda/ISIS/HTS as they slaughter Christians, Alawites, and Druze. Trump is also fomenting civil war in Lebanon.

Trump also continues to green light Jewish Nationalist genocide against Gaza and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. No letters from Melania to Netanyahu. I’m sure Putin has taken note of that.

Last but far from least, the US sailed a destroyer through waters claimed and controlled by China in the South China Sea, prompting an angry response and actions from the PLAN.

What aspect of peace am I missing here? Let’s get back to Russia.

For years Russia has been absolutely crystal clear about its concerns and its desire for a comprehensive plan for managing relations with NATO. Putin has also been clear that that amounts to a comprehensive agreement with the US, since the other NATO states are simply vassals that have to do what the US tells them to do. Leading up to kinetic phase of the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia, Putin embodied Russian ideas in two “draft treaties” that were presented to the West in December, 2021—only to be sneeringly brushed aside. Since that time the Russians have remained steadfast in their demands.

For the eight months or so, so far, of Trump 2.0, Trump has basically—in the face of Russia’s steadfast insistence on their security concerns—embraced the Kellogg “plan” of threatening and jawboning Russia, with the object of conning Putin into embracing defeat—because that’s what an “unconditional ceasefire” would amount to. Now, we know that the meeting with Putin was probably arranged about two weeks before the actual event. And yet, as recently as the last few hours before meeting Putin in Alaska Trump was still calling for a “ceasefire”—a well known non-starter for the Russians. Then came the meeting, and Trump emerged talking about going directly to ‘peace’, skipping any ceasefire. That would be a total dismantling of previous US policy, except that Trump was also touting a meeting of Putin with Zelensky by the end of this week. Another non-starter for the Russians, for obvious reasons—Zelensky isn’t even a legal president.

Then came the meeting at the WH yesterday, with Zelensky and the various Euro dwarves:

And Trump was back to ambiguous references to “ceasefires” and phone calls to Putin purporting to arrange a Putin - Zelensky meeting. This despite the patently obvious fact, well expressed by Chas Freeman this morning, that only a comprehensive security treaty would fit the bill and that a ‘ceasefire’ absolutely would not.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ If this is what they showed up with, it's discrediting to Trump that he didn't give Zelensky the Hyman Rickover treatment and make him stand in a closet until he could think up a peace plan that wasn't stupid as hell. Quote Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast 21h FT says they've seen the Ukrainian "peace proposal" Zelensky brought to D.C.: they still insist on an unconditional ceasefire, no territorial concessions whatsoever; they want $300 billion in war reparations from Russia & to buy $100 billion in US weapons, paid for by the EU. 6:28 PM · Aug 18, 2025

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 6h￼ ￼￼￼ President Trump on Fox & Friends: I've solved 7 wars. We ended 7 wars. I thought this would be one of the easier ones, and this has turned out to be the toughest one... I hope Putin is going to be good and if he's not, it is going to be a rough situation. President Zelenskyy has to show some flexibility also. . Trump said that France, Germany and the UK want to deploy their own forces in Ukraine, and that this would not create problems with Russia. This statement alone shows that no one is serious, and it’s clear that no one is listening to Russia.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 21h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Europe will buy $100 billion of American weapons for Ukraine, as part of effort to win US security guarantees, according to Financial Times report.

Will Schryver @imetatronink 20m￼ ￼ The White House is now floating the prospect of "security guarantees" for Ukraine in the form of European "boots on the ground" coupled with US air support. This, of course, is absurd nonsense. It will not happen.

This one was particularly interesting:

Caitlin Doornbos @CaitlinDoornbos Aug 18 “If you think Ukrainians are going to give up Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, I suggest asking a Texan if Davy Crockett should have given up the Alamo,” an American spokesman for Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade told me today. . Saagar Enjeti @esaagar Aug 18￼ Why is there an American spokesperson for a Ukrainian brigade?

As if the Russians don’t know that Trump’s military is directly involved in the war on Russia?

Do you see what I mean? It surely looks like a bait and switch. The only question is, to what purpose? My theory, as above, is that the goal is to entangle Putin in a “peace process” while Trump pivots to war elsewhere—wherever the Jewish Nationalists want. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov seems to get it. Not surprisingly. Below is a quote taken from Judge Nap speaking with Bill Astore today. My take from this is that Lavrov—who was present in Alaska—is indicating that, at the meeting with Trump, the Russians once again articulated their desire and demand for a comprehensive plan for a new security architecture in Europe. But that’s not at all what has emerged from the WH meeting. In that light, Lavrov expresses his disappointment that matters appear to be back to square one. Trump did NOT lay down the law to Zelensky or the Euros—far from it.

My impression is that Trump hoped to suck the Russians in (the bait) and then keep them involved while he and the Anglo-Zionist West execute the switch. The idea seems to be that once the Russians are drawn in they will be reluctant to pull out. But that’s not going to be how it works. Lavrov is perfectly polite and doesn’t call Trump out, but the Russians aren’t going to swallow the bait:

Judge: I want to play another clip from Foreign Minister Lavrov. This is an interview he gave either yesterday or earlier today in Moscow, in which he says--if it was yesterday it was at the end of the day, because he's commenting on what happened in Washington--he says "President Trump and the people around him are very serious and wanting peace. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same thing about the leadership of the European countries." Lavrov: Definitely. Yes, it was abundantly clear that the esteemed head of the United States and his dedicated team first and foremost genuinely wanted to achieve a comprehensive and lasting result that would be long-term, inherently stable, and truly reliable--quite unlike the European counterparts, who at that particular time kept persistently insisting everywhere that only an immediate ceasefire was absolutely needed. And after that, they would continue to relentlessly supply weapons to Ukraine. And secondly, it is important to note that both President Trump and his entire team possessed a very clear and comprehensive understanding that this particular conflict in its very essence truly has its underlying causes and deep rooted origins. Furthermore, they recognize that the discourse and the talk emanating from some European presidents and prime ministers specifically regarding how Russia purportedly launched an unprovoked and entirely unjustified attack on Ukraine is quite frankly nothing more than childish babble. There is absolutely no other accurate or appropriate way to articulate or describe it more than childish babble.

The Russian response was predictable.

Branislav Slantchev @slantchev 22h￼ Ushakov (Putin’s foreign policy aide) said that Trump and Putin had a very “frank” call while the Europeans were still at the White House. In diplo-speak this means the Russians did not at all like what they heard. Ushakov also said Kremlin would send senior negotiators but omitted any reference to Putin. This goes against Trump’s trilateral talks initiative to which Zelenskyy agreed. …

ayden @squatsons Aug 18￼ 3 Tu-95 bombers are airborne. Negotiation theater has ended. . This morning Russian missiles and drones struck the oil refinery in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

RussiaNews ￼@mog_russEN￼ ￼￼ A PAINFUL NIGHT FOR Ukraine, THE WEST AND AZERBAIJAN Massive Russian strikes set ablaze Azerbaijani oil tanks in Kremenchug — Aliyev exits Ukraine’s business in flames. The strategic refinery is crippled, ammo depots destroyed, key logistics shattered..￼￼ 1/￼￼ 3:14 AM · Aug 19, 2025

The next few months could be … interesting.