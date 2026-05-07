It appears that the majority of knowledgeable analysts are of the opinion that Trump is on a path to a renewed bombing campaign—i.e., a major war—against Iran. For perhaps most of these analysts their reasoning rests heavily on the US buildup of US forces in the Persian Gulf region. Such a massive buildup, they argue, would not happen unless it was going to be used. All Trump’s verbal maneuvers, therefore, are subterfuges to disguise the start of the new campaign.

One dissenting voice is Scott Ritter’s—at least as of his appearance with Danny Davis yesterday, especially beginning around the 30 minute mark. Ritter’s argument is simply that the US has lost the war. None of the various major goals of the war—goals that have been stated, restated, substituted, switched out for others, etc.—have been attained. The bombing campaign was a signal failure at degrading either of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, while depleting munitions supplies to an alarming degree. Instead, massive damage was inflicted on both the infrastructure of surrounding countries and the ~ 13 US bases in the region. That massive damage to the US bases is only now, in the past few days, coming to light in the MSM, and Iran has many thousands of additional missiles ready to launch. Further, Iran is now in total control of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and the US “blockade” on Iran is leaky at best—in contrast with Iran’s highly effective counter blockade against US allies. Russia—but especially China—are bringing major economic pressure to bear on Trump, while Congressional unrest is increasing. From a strictly military point of view, two high profile failures have revealed serious limits to US ability to get up close to Iran: first, the fiasco of the failed attempt to snatch some of Iran’s enriched uranium, and second, the one day fail of “Project Freedom.” The US military, Ritter argues, is simply not in shape to continue this war.

All that is rational and reasonable, but those who argue that Trump will restart the bombing campaign maintain that Trump is ready to act against reason, that he’s insane. Ritter would agree with that last point, maintaining—as I and others do—that Trump is afflicted with a pathological degree of narcissism. But narcissistic personality disorder doesn’t necessarily cancel out rational calculation—especially when personal survival (political or otherwise) is at stake. I would add—and this also flows from Trump’s narcissism—that, against the argument that the military buildup will structurally lead to the use of those military resources, that Trump’s narcissism means that Trump’s actions are not predictable in the same way as those of previous presidents (Clinton was never in this situation). Specifically, Trump’s narcissism, in my view, makes it possible for him to use massively expensive and disruptive military buildups and movements—stripping US assets from bases around the world—as part of his bluffing tactics to get a deal. We have seen that, lacking in empathy as he is, Trump has little to no regard for the hardships he has inflicted on service personnel—particularly those in the USN. In other words, I would argue that Trump’s deviant personality could allow him to break out of any structural escalation spiral, such as that proposed by Professor Pape—simply because Trump is unconstrained by concerns of conscience and rationality that others might feel. Survival of his ego is all that matters.

As of today, Pape continues to argue for the escalation trap construct:

￼Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 30m￼ Marco Rubio’s 58-minute White House briefing on Iran was the most revealing statement yet from the Trump administration Some will argue the briefing was overtaken by Trump’s later pause in Operation Freedom That misses the point Rubio revealed the strategic logic now driving the administration — and where escalation pressures could still lead Here are the 5 most important signals Fourth and fifth: Rubio openly embraced economic warfare and argued the War Powers Act is “100% unconstitutional.” That is not the language of a short operation It is the language of a government building the political and legal architecture for a prolonged conflict My conclusion: Whatever temporary pauses may occur, the administration no longer sounds like a government thinking about this conflict in limited terms It sounds like a government preparing the country psychologically for a long war Full analysis at Substack Professor Robert Pape

Contra Pape, I would argue that the escalation trap construct—while powerful—misses the key point of Trump’s deviant personality. In a normal administration, high profile statements by top officials like a SecState or SecWar or whatever would be taken as expressing the carefully considered views of the POTUS himself. That’s not the case with Trump. Just as one example, Rubio exercises few of the key functions of an actual SecState—in fact, yesterday he was exercising the spokes functions formerly exercised by what’s-her-name. Worse, but very much to the point, it is utterly impossible to take anything Trump says at face value. His history of gaslighting—i.e., lying to—the American public, with wild and contradictory swings of rhetoric and policy statements, are well documented.

Pape grants that Trump summarily pulled the rug out from under Rubio a mere few hours after Rubio’s bizarre performace, but musters five of Rubio’s points that he insists reflect Trump’s true, heartfelt, beliefs. But that argument by Pape misses key realities. Trump the narcissist in chief’s only true, heartfelt beliefs involve the continued integrity of his sense of self worth—his ego. He famously said so not long ago in enunciating his own personal sense of morality—not international law or anything else—as the only constraint on his behavior. Truthfulness probably ranks well below international law in any Trumpian hierarchy of values. The fact is, statements by the likes of Rubio or Hegseth reflect only that Trump has instructed them to say certain things, which have only situational meaning and can be summarily rendered “inoperative.”

A second point that Pape misses or ignores is that, mixed in with Rubio’s warlike lies and rhetorical flourishes were some decided hedges on warlike intent. For example, Rubio stated that America’s goal was to get back to where things were before America started its war on Iran. Admittedly, there is ambiguity in that statement—although, on its face, it signals a deep desire to get the hell out of the fix Trump is in. The status quo ante bellum could be taken to include the return of US forces to their destroyed bases, for example. But this is where an look at the proposed MOU between Trump and Iran is revealing, in support of the idea that Rubio’s rhetoric signaled a significant degree of flexibility and a desire to get out of this fix ASAP. That desire, of course, reflects the deep economic and constitutional doo-doo that Trump finds himself in.

So, here’s what we think we know about that proposed MOU:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter May 6￼ BREAKING: The US and Iran are nearing a 14-point “memorandum of understanding” to end the Iran War and set a framework for more detailed nuclear deal. The deal would include: 1. Iran committing to a moratorium on uranium enrichment 2. The US lifting its sanctions and releasing billions in frozen Iranian funds 3. Both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz. 4. A 12-15 year duration on Iran’s moratorium on uranium enrichment 5. An end to the war and the beginning of a 30-day negotiation period We expect more details on the deal shortly.

Right up front we can recognize how far matters have come:

There is no suggestion of Iran ending its nuclear program;

There is no mention of Iran’s missile program;

“Lifting of restrictions” surrounding transit of Hormuz doesn’t rule out Iranian and Omani control (the Strait is entirely within their territorial waters) and tolls—as a substitute for reparations;

The business about a moratorium on enrichment hasn’t been settled—Iran is willing so far to agree only to a 5 year moratorium;

And a big point—there is not a hint of Iran turning over any of its enriched uranium to anyone else.

Now, no doubt there remains room for negotiating, but if this reflects the current Trumpian negotiating position, then this represents an almost complete climbdown from the war aims. An example of how this could develop might be, for example, storage of enriched uranium in Russia. But that might involve further US concessions on some other point. And that could keep negotiations going on for some time—a time past Trump’s latest “deadline”—this time, a one weeker that runs right up to Trump’s trip to Beijing. I’ll go out on a limb and state that I believe Trump needs that high profile trip to Beijing so much that he won’t scrap it for a new bombing campaign—leaving US service personnel hanging out on hold in the middle of nowhere won’t bother him if he thinks photo-ops in Beijing or that greatest of Great Walls will juice his poll standings even a little.

But …

The US offer to end sanctions and return Iran’s money is HUGE. This concession is so huge because it signals two things: First, the massiveness of the Anglo-Zionist defeat; second, the possibility of a fundamental reset of USraeli relations (Chas Freeman has been talking about this possibility). Here’s a brief excerpt from Sean Foo today, to give an idea of where things could be headed, and the likely consequences—a big win for Iran:

U.S. BLINKS: Iran Sanctions To Collapse, Gulf Forced To De-Dollarize, Saudi Economy Wrecked But the biggest concession would be the unfreezing of Iranian assets. One of the biggest weapons the US possesses is its ability to impose dollar sanctions. And that means cutting you away from the dollar system and confiscating your assets. Despite Iran’s economy getting constrained, they have a lot of liquid assets globally. Now, Iran holds an estimated 100 to$120 billion in assets that are frozen. And these are all their oil and gas money accumulated over the years and decades that have been suddenly locked away. When we compare that to Russia’s $300 billion that was sanctioned, it’s still a huge amount of money. It’s funds that can be used to build up their oil industry and build infrastructure across the country. … A big reversal in which Iran gets back their money could see them in a much stronger position in the Gulf. Let’s not forget how badly the rest of the Gulf economies are. Thanks to the war, the damage done to the Gulf economies will last for years at the very least. According to one estimate, the energy infrastructure repair bill alone would cost $ 58 billion. You have oil wells that need to be restored, tank farms that need repairing and plants that have to be recommissioned after the attacks. All that takes a lot of time and all that takes a lot of money. And compared to Iran, many of the Gulf states do not have strategies that allow them to bounce back quickly. Iran can, because they were under heavy US sanctions for the longest time. Worst of all, the Gulf States have lost a lot of revenue when oil prices were at record highs--are still at record highs. This is the big irony of it all. Imagine the price of oil flying to the moon, but the majority of your barrels are stuck behind two big blockades. And the real price of oil is still rising. The big winners are not the Gulf States. The winners are other oil producers like Russia and the US. The people price of oil might be dropping thanks to Trump’s jaw boning, but the physical shortage is getting progressively worse. In just mid April, two weeks ago, global crude inventories plummeted. It has dropped by 45 million barrels so far. Today, it’s likely to hit 60 million barrels missing. Production outages have also reached 12 million barrels per day. What’s worse is how floating storage is getting drained to nothing. That is oil stored in tankers that can be tapped on. Think of it as a last resort lifeline for countries to buy oil from. Now that buffer is going away. The real physical price of oil could remain higher for longer. But the Gulf countries are not going to enjoy it. They will have to fork out a ton of money to repair the facilities, but the income coming in is going to be severely curtailed. And the biggest oil exporter in the world before the war is now getting financially stretched. This places them at a very big disadvantage going forward once the dust settles. Saudi Arabia is suffering from a huge budget shortfall of 125 billion riyals in Q1. That is over $33 billion. It’s the worst shortfall compared to the last 3 years at the very least. Oil revenues in Q1 fell by $38 billion as well. That’s despite the Red Sea route that bypasses Hormuz. Saudi Arabia won’t be able to export at their full potential until Hormuz gets reopened. And if the peace deal goes through where Iran gets their money and control over Hormuz, it isn’t good news for the Saudis, very likely they will need to negotiate a new form of long-term settlement with the Iranians. That’s the only way to ensure vital oil exports flow out from them to the global economy. Just a few days ago, Iran’s foreign minister went to Beijing to talk with Wang Yi, and the Chinese did tell them to reopen Hormuz. Now it makes sense because China wants business to resume and for oil prices to drop. More vitally, it’s for China to access cheap Iranian oil and how Iran manages Hormuz is up to Iran. The details have not been shared, which probably means even China is staying out of this one and just jaw boning themselves. Just hours after the report of a deal to end the war, Iran launched their website to manage the Hormuz tolls. It’s called the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, and they’re really serious about extracting money from the Gulf producers. Under this new system, ships will be charged money for safe passage and the system will be giving them rules and instructions to follow. The details reveal a lot and, if the US allows this to go through, it won’t be good for the dollar system globally. The terms are really tough and it shows the leverage Iran has in the aftermath of the war. ... Trump’s claim of victory is going to be very hollow. Oil prices would remain elevated and Iran will consolidate real economic power in the region and this will swing the dynamics in the Gulf by a huge margin and reduce US influence in the area.

We shall see—interesting times!