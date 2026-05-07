Meaning In History

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
2h

What is the source, or even the manifestation, of this power that Trump is said to have over those around him? Why are they so fearful of his wrath, of telling him things he will not want to hear? Because he'll have a temper tantrum? Or fire them?

So what?

The trickle has started -- Thomas Massie is that trickle.

Twelve Angry Men -- it took just one man to raise the questions, to go against the grain, until other minds re-calibrated and found their courage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhnmAwiHtzo&t=6s

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1h

I would say that if you have a trillion-and-a-half dollar military (annual budget) you can't just let it sit idly by day-after-day, week-after-week, year-after year, etc., any more than you can have a pen full of vicious highly-bred attack dogs just sit there doing nothing all the time. Every now and then you have to let the attack dogs ruin loose to sniff out and destroy everything in the vicinity before you cage them up again. So it is with the U.S. military.

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