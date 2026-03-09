Given the scope of destruction to US bases alone, that’s a fair question. My assumption—for days now—is that, yes, we’re being lied to about casualties. That’s an assumption that I don’t have the means to back up with data—only common sense. But common sense suggests it is a reasonable assumption. Naturally, Trump’s track record of lying plays into this assumption. He lies without compunction and without shame. About all kinds of things. His blase ‘Hey, casualties happen in war, and how about these golden drapes!’ approach speaks volumes about the possibility that the true level of casualties is being concealed at this point.

In a normal country the politicians would be up in arms over this, but America isn’t a normal country. To understand the dynamics here, all you need to do is glance over the votes in Congress that impact directly on US support for genocide in Palestine and war on any nations friendly to Iran—regardless of the consequences to civilian populations (i.e., Syria and Lebanon, to start with). I exclude for obvious reasons the war powers resolution votes, in which the the Dems cynically colluded to defeat those measures for the purpose of increasing casualties for their own political gain—despite the danger of that also increasing the risk of escalation and more death and destruction everywhere.

I just came across a Larry Johnson article dated early this morning which doesn’t appear at his usual web site:

Now LJ is in my position—he can’t provide actual data. Unlike me, however, he’s in a better position and has the contacts to explain why his assertion is a reasonable one. I’ll quote briefly and you can follow the link:

Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to downplay US casualties after seven days of war in the Persian Gulf, clues are appearing on the internet that indicate the US has suffered more combat losses than reported. The first clue is this Xhitter (pronounced SHITTER) from Stars and Stripes. K-Town refers to Kaiserslautern, a US Army base in Germany, which is located 13 miles east of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. So what? Well, on March 4, 2026 the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) in Germany—the largest US Department of Defense hospital outside the United States and the primary overseas trauma/evacuation hub for injured service members from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa—sent out a memo announcing the temporary suspension of its labor and delivery services “until further notice.” The memo did not explicitly define the “primary objective,” but LRMC’s core role is treating combat- and training-related injuries. It also is the main medical evacuation point for wounded troops from ongoing operations.

Readers who have followed the war on Russia may have noted periodic references to evacuation flights of (presumably) NATO personnel from Ukraine, following certain Russian strikes, transitioning through Rzeszów in Poland to Germany. You get the idea.

A knowledgeable friend who supervised DOD’s Wounded Warrior Program during the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and worked with personnel at the LRMC, learned today that there is a flood of casualties arriving at the hospital. The numbers are so large that the hospital could no longer continue to spend resources on birthing babies.

Obviously, LJ trusts his source, who sounds like he/she would be in a good position to learn the truth.

I’ve noted the heavy targeting—for days on end—by Iran of the Negev region of Palestine. Of course the Zionist Entity has a variety of bases and sensitive facilities there, but so does the US:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ • *Secret US Base* Site 512/883 LSA - Negev, Israel ￼ That facility — which is operated only by Americans without an Israeli presence — houses the U.S. AN/TPY-2, an X-Band radar, to augment early warning in the event of ballistic missile attacks from “The Axis of Resistance”. [photos]￼ 11:38 AM · Nov 17, 2023

In related news, the deployment of three B-52s to the UK suggests that Trump may have been talked into the launch of large stand-off missile strikes in a foolish effort to bring Iran to accept the ceasefire that he and Israel desperately need. This new development, if true, may have been brought about by the untenability of US bases in-region, requiring that attacks be launched from out of region:

Shanaka Anslem Perera ￼@shanaka86 4h JUST IN: Three B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers just landed at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom. They join four B-1B Lancers that arrived on 7 March. Eleven heavy bombers are now staged across European bases for sustained operations against Iran. This is the largest US strategic bomber deployment to Europe since the opening weeks of the 2003 Iraq invasion. The B-52H carries 70,000 pounds of ordnance. Cruise missiles. JDAM precision-guided bombs. Conventional air-launched cruise missiles with a 1,500-mile standoff range. These aircraft do not need to enter Iranian airspace to strike targets deep inside the country. They launch from European or Indian Ocean airspace, and the weapons find their way through air defences that have been 80% degraded in eleven days of operations. … [long]

In perhaps related news:

The Cradle @TheCradleMedia￼ BREAKING | Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force commander Majid Mousavi says Iran will only launch missiles with warheads exceeding one ton going forward, announcing that the frequency, scale, and scope of missile waves will increase.

Reports from Iranian sources state that Iran is refusing to entertain the feelers put out through intermediaries (Oman, which just congratulated the new Supreme Leader?).

And by the way—fun fact for those who didn’t know: