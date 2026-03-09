Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Speaking The Truth's avatar
Speaking The Truth
3h

🚨BREAKING

Ali Larijani’s claim is confirmed: after clashes between U.S. Special Forces and the Iranian army near the border, several American soldiers were captured and are now in Iranian custody. They were reportedly fighting alongside Kurdish militants.

https://x.com/i/status/2031062688361574673

Reply
Share
1 reply
History Lass's avatar
History Lass
4hEdited

I am a bit skeptical of @shanaka 86 claim that

"Iran's Air Defence have been degraded by 80%."

Thus allowing US Bomber fleet to essentially attack from stand off positions with little difficulty. @shanaka 86 states a 1500 mile standoff range

Also B52 H can carry nukes.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Mark Wauck and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture