Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Retired FL LEO's avatar
Retired FL LEO
1h

I think you’re reaching here, Trump just did 2 presser, a meeting with the GOP caucus and then 2 more pressers at the Capitol. Plus whatever side meetings took place. Yes he older, but he’s not even in the realm of FJB territory. I know and worked with quite a few 80+ year olds who were still sharp as a tack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Hazard's avatar
Mark Hazard
11m

IMO Trump has control.

> RUS/UKR outcome is KNOWN. The narrative is talk of peace. The actual is that UKRAINE will continue to absorb UK/EU/NATO+US assets(UKR men & foreign advisors, weapons, $$$$) until no mas.

> Middle East players KNOWN. Civil war: Israel or Syria first?

> Administration players KNOWN.

INFORMATION:

> We are observers from an unknown distance.

> I appreciate your exceptional reporting, insight, player-by-play, and color commentary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture