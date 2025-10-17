Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomA's avatar
TomA
8h

First, only the stereotypical "jews" could whine about owning the entire US Federal Government and that not being good enough. Second, our politicians are now openly and proudly admitting that they have sold their souls to Israel, and that level of betrayal transcends party affiliation. They will never grow a conscience. Third, the world's plebs will never abide the slaughter of innocent women and children and Trump will go down in history as an enabler of genocide, not a Nobel peace prize winner. This is a distinction he will have earned forthrightly. Fourth, the hubris associated with Trump's bravado is going to get Israel killed. Should he and Bibi attack Iran again, there is nothing the US military can do short of full scale nuclear war to prevent the devastation resulting from thousands of hypersonic ballistic missiles that would be unleashed in response. And that would be yet another catastrophic disaster to stain his legacy. Sadly, the latter may be the only option that can end this nightmare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
7h

One who calls Israeli genocide "genocide" is not anti-semitic. Most of the murdered persons are semitic themselves; the remaining murdered persons are Christians, Alawites, Bahi, Kurds, Copts, Egyptians, et cetera---and even among these cultural/religious sectors are semitic blood lines back to Abraham. The ideology of relativism and its ever-morphing meaning of words is tiresome to every thinking person who hasn't been brainwashed through 30 years of Teachers Union public schools

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture