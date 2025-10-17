Yesterday a comment by reader Michael Goldman (of Jewdicious) addressed the topic of Jewish political attitudes and divisions in America. Coincidentally, other Jewish centric media outlets are also raising that question.

Traditionally among Jews a bottom line criterion for rating political leaders has been, ‘But is he good for the Jews?’ When Trump showed up in Israel to perform kowtow he received a tumultuous welcome, but in the wake of that trip there are doubts being expressed as to whether Trump is actually good for the Jews:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: Israel wants split power between the Democrats and Republicans - The Jerusalem Post The Jerusalem Post complains that Trump being president with a Republican sweep of both the House and Senate is ‘not Israel’s preferred scenario’ The author adds: ‘Israel is more comfortable with a divided U.S. government, the kind that allows an Israeli leader to balance between Congress and the White House, as Netanyahu did during the Obama years. When Barack Obama pursued policies he opposed, Netanyahu could go around him, appealing directly to Congress, as he famously did in his 2015 address to Congress against the Iran deal.’ @Middle_East_Spectator

No doubt other countries share at least some of that view. The difference is that the Israel Lobby and American Jewish political influence combine to influence American political realities to a far greater extent than any other country. There’s a synergistic effect in play—the political influence of American Jews who may be turned off by both Trump as well as by genocidal Zionism can actually play into the hands of The Israel Lobby and the Jewish Supremacy project in the Middle East. Don’t take my word for that. The JPost is concerned and is looking past Trump. What is good for Israel—in fact, what has become existential for Israel—is effective political control of America. The JPost’s concern is that Netanyahu and Trump may be jeopardizing that for the long term:

Trump’s friendship leaves Israel with little room to act as it needs POLITICAL AFFAIRS: Strong support from one president or one party is a valuable asset. However, Trump will not be in the White House forever.

The article begins with a long bill of particulars directed against Kama Sutra Harris—who happens to be married to a Jew. The author even accuses of being anti-Semitic and spreading the “blood libel” by pointing to Israeli genocide in Gaza. But Trump!

Contrast that with what Trump said in his Knesset address: “I love Israel. I’m with you all the way.” Or this: “Thanks to the bravery and incredible skill of the Israeli Defense Forces and Operation Rising Lion, the forces of chaos, terror, and ruin now stand weakened, isolated, and totally defeated.” And this: “The story of fierce Israeli resolve and triumph since October 7 should be proof to the entire world that those who seek to destroy this nation are doomed to bitter failure.” It is sentiments like these – backed by a long list of pro-Israel actions over two terms, including moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, recognizing Jewish rights in Judea and Samaria, brokering the Abraham Accords, and striking Iran alongside Israel – that led Netanyahu to declare in the Knesset: “Donald Trump is the greatest friend that the State of Israel has ever had in the White House. No American president has ever done more for Israel, and, as I said in Washington, it ain’t even close. It’s really not a match.”

Well, it’s also true that Trump’s friendship was purchased with many—many—millions of dollars. It would have been churlish, even by Netanyahu’s standards, to point that out—especially after Trump himself did exactly that. In fact, Trump openly boasted about how much money it took for Jewish billionaires to buy him, but also how much value he had given in return—a pretty broad hint to keep the money coming. But the nub of the problem, which has roots in geopolitical realities and not just in American politics, is this:

… Israel now finds itself – at the height of American support, yet also more dependent on Washington than ever before.

And that is not ‘good for the Jews.’ What has Trump done for Israel? That’s not in doubt. But for Trump …

Would Israel have had a relatively free hand to wage the war in Gaza as it saw fit – not a completely free pass, given Trump’s demand in July that Israel increase humanitarian aid, but still considerable leeway? Doubtful. Could Jerusalem have struck in Iran? Doubtful. Would the US have joined in? Highly unlikely. Would Washington have continued providing the arms needed to fight a seven-front war? Probably, but at a slower pace and with plenty of strings attached. Would the US have shielded Israel diplomatically at the UN and elsewhere, as its isolation deepened? Not to the same degree. For Israel, Trump’s election in November turned out to be exceptionally well timed.

But this is where the heartburn begins.

One can argue – and many, especially among American Jews, do – about whether Trump is good for America, or even for American Jews. A May poll among Jewish registered voters found that 52% described him as antisemitic, and that 74% of Jews disapprove of his job performance.

That stands in sharp contrast to the 76% approval rating Trump currently enjoys in Israel. But Trump’s embrace carries danger for Israel and even for Jews more generally:

The level of Israeli support for Trump reflects the dynamic shaping this moment: Israel has never had such a pro-Israel president – and has never been so dependent on one. That combination creates a paradox. Trump’s friendship is genuine, his record unmistakable, and his pro-Israel instincts clear. After all he’s done – and given the circle of advisers around him, from Steve Witkoff to Jared Kushner to Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth – few in Jerusalem still worry that he might suddenly turn on Israel. He now has a track record, and it’s as strong as it is consistent. The concern lies elsewhere. First, it is that Trump’s intense embrace of Israel

and of Jewish campaign contributions

has made Israel a hyper-partisan issue in America. In today’s polarized climate, anything Trump loves, his detractors instinctively recoil from. And since he so visibly and vocally loves Israel, that dynamic has bled into public perception: for many Americans now, Israel has become a Trump cause. The second concern is that this unprecedented support – at a time of wider Israeli isolation in the world – has also created unprecedented dependence.

Note that criticism of Israel’s genocide or of the Jewish Supremacy project receives no mention as a possible reason for the sharp decline in American support for Israel—despite the tale told by poll after poll in America. The JPost and its readers live on the banks of a river in Egypt, in a state of denial. At least officially. That reality cannot be openly admitted or even mentioned.

The remedy for dependence? Divided government in America. Israel needs that to “balance” or, as Netanyahu himself put it years ago, “manipulate the American golem:

Following November’s election, Trump emerged not only as president but with a Republican sweep of both the House and Senate. Historically, this is not Israel’s preferred scenario. Jerusalem has generally been more comfortable with a divided US government – the kind that allows an Israeli leader to balance between Congress and the White House, as Netanyahu did during the Obama years. When then-president Barack Obama pursued policies he opposed, Netanyahu could go around him, appealing directly to Congress – as he famously did in his 2015 address to Congress against the Iran deal. That is not possible now. With Republicans united behind Trump, and Democrats distancing themselves, Israel has no alternate channels of influence. This dependence gives Trump unparalleled leverage – and he is well aware of it. In a CNN interview on Wednesday, Trump was asked what would happen if Hamas refused to disarm, as it is obligated to do under the current agreement. “I think about it,” Trump responded. “Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word. If Israel could go in and knock the crap out of them, they’d do that.” In other words, Israel can’t if he says not to; it needs Trump’s permission. “I had to hold them back,” Trump said. “I had it out with Bibi.” THIS LEVEL of dependence significantly narrows Israel’s room for independent action. We’ve already seen that in real time.

But, excuse me, that’s not actually “independent action.” That’s simply action enabled by control of America’s government—regardless of the preferences of Americans. There’s more in the article along those lines—follow the link, as usual. But again, the hard reality of the dependence is not openly referred to in the article (with one exception). That reality can be measured in the virtually countless amounts of money, of munitions, of economic support, and—yes—of direct American military involvement that the American political establishment has shoveled to Tel Aviv in ever increasing amounts over the years, all in support of the Jewish Supremacy project. What the JPost attempts to conceal is the hard reality that it is only American military might that has kept Israel in existence. Increasingly that translates into direct military action by America, not just an endless supply of munitions and military technology.

And so Israel and its supporters need to consider how to retain control over a post-Trump America, inhabited by people who get their news from unapproved sources—despite the best efforts of Jewish Nationalists like Larry Ellison to buy up all media and change the algorithms—banning words like ‘genocide’ as “anti-Semitic”.

And that is the bottom line: There has never been a president as pro-Israel as Trump. But there has also never been a time when Israel has been so dependent on one man, and so unable to say no to him. Strong support from one president or one party is a valuable asset. However, Trump will not be in the White House forever, and Israel already needs to begin thinking about how it can once again recapture a steady, bipartisan relationship with the US that can endure beyond any one political moment. It’s not going to be easy, especially given America’s generational and demographic shifts. Harris’s genocide remarks show just how difficult it will be. But still, the effort must be made – even now, even as Israel is basking in the warmth of a president unabashedly and unapologetically on its side.

Along these lines there are any number of articles ‘out there’ with a similar theme—the danger of burning bridges, of keeping Americans and their political parties divided—because that provides maximum leverage for Jewish campaign contributions.