Or is Veep Vance a player in another attempted con? Here are some brief data points that suggest that something is going on—either Trump is being sidelined or another desperate attempt at a con in under way.

Iran is refusing to talk to Jewish real estate speculators—the same ones who set them up for decapitation strikes. Call the Iranians slow learners, but they seem to have figured something out finally.

Iran has openly stated that they’re missile campaign—now intensifying—is being waged in part in support of Palestinians and Lebanese. Results on the ground appear to confirm that Iran is doing exactly that.

Veep Vance is reported to have handled a phone call with Netanyahu in which he warned Netanyahu he’d better stop being so mean to non-Jews or some consequences or other might occur. The question is, was Trump simply too busy at Graceland to handle the call, or was there some other reason why Vance was the one who had to talk to Netanyahu? Was this a PR effort to convince Iran of Vance’s creds as a normal human being that they could talk to?

Now we’re hearing via the UK Daily Mail (and multiple other sources) that Vance is being deployed to Pakistan, reportedly in a desperate effort to entice Iran to discuss serious matters of world peace and global economic stability with those Jewish real estate speculators. Or will Vance’s role actually be more important than that?

The case for another Trump con doesn’t require any discussion. Trump lives and breathes con jobs. On the other hand, I’ve been maintaining for some time that the current situation—the utter disaster of Trump 2.0—can’t continue. I’m not saying that our current situation is all Trump’s fault and only Trump’s fault—there’s plenty of blame to spread around going back deeply into the last century. But Trump has accelerated America’s decline in alarming ways. My argument has been that Congress will be forced to step in in some way—sooner rather than later. The political problem, as I see it, is that the nation is facing such a combination of crises that an invocation of the never tested 25th (legally problematic, in any case) or impeachment would strain our body politic to the breaking point. It’s all made worse because we’re talking about Trump—a sociopath and narcissist who makes most of the rest of the political establishment look normal. Then again, look at the people that Trump has surrounded himself with: Jewish National zealots and their shabbos goys, plus a depressing assortment of knuckleheads and cranks. Vance, strategically placed in the Veep office, emerges as almost a fortunate alternative.

I’m not the only one thinking along these lines, although—ouch! that pat on the back hurt my elbow!—perhaps I’ve been saying it longer. While typing that last paragraph I heard Mac tell Danny (Col Doug Macgregor IRAN WAR CORRUPTION, MAGA Being Taken For a Ride):

Trump confronts the very, very high probability of certain humiliation--internationally and nationally. I think there’s a serious problem in so far as his longevity in office is concerned. I don’t know how long he’ll be able to stand the pressure and the heat in the kitchen, so to say. There will be people who will demand his removal, and it’s going to be tough on the people that have worked with him. Then you add to it what we were discussing at the beginning of the hour, the Hunter Biden levels of corruption. This is beginning to have an effect. People are beginning to notice.

In fact, I’ve questioned for weeks whether Trump will be able to make it to the November midterms. The one factor working in his favor could be concern over the strain on the body politic—and Dem concern over what the effect of their previous impeachment jihad was. And yet, the crisis is such that somebody needs to step forward. Congress totally dropped the constitutional ball by allowing Trump unfettered war-making—they’ll own this disaster in any event by their inaction, but it could be much worse if they make no effort to rectify matters, even belatedly.

Therefore I raise the question of whether it’s possible that the Gang of Eight and assorted Deep State and Financial Oligarchy figures present Trump with a deal he’ll find hard to refuse: Maintain the appearance and trapping of POTUS, but relinquish all power and responsibility to Veep Vance. In such a situation, the reality would be that Vance would be beholden to the power brokers who pulled this off, but allowing Trump to continue wielding his wrecking ball at the East Wing, the Kennedy Center, the world economy, the Anglo-Zionist Empire and God only knows what else seems too be out of the question.

What might have been the final straws on the camel’s back? Consider what we’ve been through and where we could be heading:

Trump’s tariff shakedown scheme to get the rest of the world to come to the financial rescue of the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

That was backed up by threats as well as the actual use of war and other international criminal acts to bring recalcitrant nations into line.

None of that has worked. The financial basis of King Dollar is collapsing by the day, despite Trump’s corrupt market manipulations.

Trump’s idiotic attack on oil facilities that led to a huge Iranian escalation against Gulf Arab facilities, followed by his ridiculous 48 hour threat. The resulting mess will be at Congress’ door—so the pressure to do something is on them, too.

The never ending Kharg island chatter, which serious commentators are predicting could be another Gallipoli. Again, this would also be on Congress—a possibility that probably has them panicking.

Unlike Trump, senators and congressmen can and do read. Maybe they’re reading this, or other similar musings:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Mar 22￼ In 1973, US debt/GDP was 31%...today it’s 122%. US fiscal deficit/GDP was 1%...today, it’s 6% on its way to 8-10% (or more if the war drags on.) Translation: “That 70s Show” will feel like “1980s Argentina with US characteristics.” Eric Yeung ￼￼￼@KingKong9888 Mar 23￼ My sources in mainland China tell me that, starting in 2026, 50% of Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports to China are being transacted in Chinese yuan (RMB). Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Mar 23￼ LT USTs are now a “risk-on” asset: 10y UST yields UP on risk-off, DOWN on risk-on. This is the price action you would expect when 37% of net issuance of UST notes & bonds since 2022 have been bought by “Cayman Islands” if “Caymans” meant “levered US hedge fund UST basis trade.” Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 2h￼ Update: 10y UST yields (blue, RS1) USDJPY*oil (red, LS) USDCNY*oil (green, RS2) Hormuz is still closed; China still has several years of oil inventories; 10y UST yields are ~20-30 bps from triggering a US & global debt spiral. What happens first? Let’s watch.

This next guy is the guy Trump claims is willing to talk to his Jewish real estate speculator/setup artists:

محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf @mb_ghalibaf Mar 23￼ Translated from Persian￼ Our people demand the complete and humiliating punishment of the aggressors. All officials stand firmly behind their Leader and people until this goal is achieved. No negotiations with America have taken place. Fake news is intended to manipulate financial and oil markets and to escape the quagmire in which America and Israel are trapped.

There is no happy ending to any of the above, but letting it continue would be much worse.

I just heard former US diplomat, Jim Jatras, telling Danny exactly what I was telling my wife earlier today: If the Iranians actually get into “negotiations” again with Steve and Jared then they deserve what they get. For my part, Ghalibaf seems shrewder than that—and I’m certain that the IRGC is. Here’s how Jatras framed what’s going on:

Obviously the US is desperate and reached out, but the US has no credibility with Iran. First thought? It’s another setup. It’s not in good faith. The key in Venezuela was to suborn the Venezuelan leadership, so is this an attempt to divide and conquer the Iranian leadership? It’s doubtful that will go anywhere.

That brings us back to Veep Vance. Is the US ruling elite deploying Vance—while maintaining cover—in a desperate bid to sideline Trump and end this downward spiral? They now know they won’t get any help from Jewish Nationalists.

Look, I don’t claim to be making an airtight case. I’m trying to be minimally optimistic in arguing that this isn’t just another setup grift in which Trump insiders profit in the markets.