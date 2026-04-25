Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
7h

Call me very skeptical as to the future of the AI data centers. With all of the economic turmoil that we may be facing. With a possible recession or worse. The first thing that’s going to go out the window is Cap Ex spending. These companies from Meta, Microsoft, Oracle and others are not going to be able to access the kind of money they need to build all of these AI data centers.

I don’t see how they can build them even now with the drain. They are going to have on electricity and water resources. If they want to power these data centers, then they need to build the infrastructure to generate their own power. But the big thing to me is the amount of water needed to keep these data centers running cool. You have estimate of one to 2,000,000 gallons of water a day. that’s a precious resource that’s needed for drinking and farming not wasting it on these absurd data centers that are probably going to be obsolete by the time they are built.

The Chinese have gone off in a totally different direction as far as AI . They are essentially starting small and seeing where they go from there and I think they’re using open source. But power is not going to be a problem for the Chinese as the fact that they’re building all of these power plants whether they are coal, natural gas you name it and their average cost is four cents a kilowatt hour. We can’t match that anywhere in the United States. California for instance I think the last published figure I saw for that was $.23 kilowatt hour. You can afford to run any manufacturing or a data center without the cost going through the roof. They’re spreading these data centers around where there are places with what they hope is a surplus of water.

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Nutmeg's avatar
Nutmeg
6h

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2026/04/those-scary-ai-models-are-still-only-slop.html

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