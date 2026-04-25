Informed comments are especially welcome. I can’t pretend to understand this stuff, but it seems important.

This is something that Sean Foo has been warning about for weeks. The UAE—and other oil rich Gulf states—are suddenly USD poor, because their income in petrodollars has plummeted. The obvious way for them to raise cash is to start selling their USD denominated assets—treasuries. Whoa! Not something Trump wants just right now.

Bessent Backs Financial Support for Oil-Rich U.A.E. The Treasury secretary said that currency swap line would benefit both the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he backed the idea of providing economic support in the form of a currency swap to the United Arab Emirates, an oil-rich ally that has been contending with economic fallout from the war in Iran. Speaking at a Senate hearing, Mr. Bessent said that the Emirates, along with several other countries in the Persian Gulf and Asia, had inquired about the possibility of a swap. He said such a maneuver would prevent the disorderly sale of U.S. assets as nations look to secure access to dollars. The war in Iran has damaged oil and gas infrastructure throughout the Middle East, dealing a blow to economies such as the Emirates that rely on the Strait of Hormuz to transport crude around the world. The Treasury secretary said that providing a currency swap to the Emirates could benefit the United States by stabilizing foreign exchange markets and protecting American assets around the world. He added that it could be provided by the Federal Reserve or by the Treasury Department, which can deploy its Exchange Stabilization Fund to buy another nation’s currency. “Swap lines, whether it’s from the Federal Reserve or the Treasury, are to maintain order in the dollar funding markets and to prevent the sale of the U.S. assets in a disorderly way,” Mr. Bessent said. “The swap line would both benefit the U.A.E. and the U.S.” …

Here’s the Iranian take:

محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf @mb_ghalibaf 3h￼ Swaps given “to prevent disorderly sale of US assets.” Translation: some holders can’t sell. ICYDK: hidden single-digit % sale cap limits some institutional holders. Door closes if things escalate. Get out while open. Their frontline is the yield curve.

In other words:

Bogachan Ozdemir @Bogachan_1971 Apr 23￼ UAE is getting swaplines.... to get USD so that it does not need to sell US stocks and bonds... …

Luke Gromen—follow link at end for all sorts of pro and con comments:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ So…will the USD swap lines Bessent is going to give UAE going to finance the UAE’s newly-signed investments in China? Or are the USD swap lines so UAE doesn’t have to sell USTs to make these investments in China? Or do the USD swap lines preclude this? April 15, 2026: 2:34 PM · Apr 24, 2026 2:34 PM · Apr 24, 2026

Here’s an example of commentary that I don’t understand at all:

￼Brad Setser @Brad_Setser 5h￼ Don’t get it -- Asia is already a big dollar funding center. China’s state banks have a ton of dollars ... As to Hong Kong banks As for that matter do firms like TSMC and Samsung at current chip prices Does Bessent (and/or his boss) want a smaller current account deficit or not? . GCC already has access to the Fed’s repo line (FIMA repo); doesn’t need to sell treasuries ... GCC banks seem to have plenty of bills that will rolloff and if the fear is that GCC SWFs will withdraw capital from basis trading hedge funds & that will make the treasury market unstable, Bessent needs to make the case in public b/c then the US and the Treasury have a much bigger problem and shouldn’t be contemplating a bigger deficit financed defense budget. Time for some tax hikes or something ... Nikhil Oberoi @taipan254 3h￼ My point was simpler: GCC is essentially threatening to dump Treasuries to fund deficits unless they get swap lines. A mass sell-off would tank prices and unwind the basis trade (which is huge). To avoid a crash, Treasury will ask the Fed for swap lines, and the Fed will comply.￼ Brad Setser @Brad_Setser 2h￼ and my point was simple -- the GCC doesn’t need to dump Treasury notes to get cash. Bills naturally roll off with no impact on holdings of the 2y, 5y or 10y. And the Fed’s repo window is designed so central banks with Treasures can borrow cash against those treasuries w/o selling them. So no need for a swap to avoid Treasury sales. I actually know this stuff pretty well; it was my professional life while in government the first time around

Contra Setser (I think): Bessent is quoted by the NYT explicitly stating that this is to prevent “disorderly sale of US assets”, i.e., treasuries.

Totally coincidentally, the Trump family has been pulling in a lot of money from GCC countries.

In AI news!

Mark Zuckerberg shocks Meta employees with new requirement Meta just crossed a line most companies have avoided. Key Points Meta just told its entire workforce something that most employers would never put in writing

There is a specific detail buried in the program that sets it apart from normal workplace monitoring

The regulatory consequences of this decision could create serious problems for Meta in key markets Most tech companies talk abstractly about building AI from human behavior. Meta just sent its employees a memo making it concrete, and personal. The company is installing tracking software on employee computers. It will record mouse movements, keystrokes, clicks, and screenshots. And workers cannot opt out. The message behind the move is hard to misread. Meta is telling its own workforce that their daily behavior is now training data.

Another way to put it might be that Meta is requiring its employees to help train their replacements. Am I wrong about that?

And buried in this lengthy article is this additional link:

Meta will lay off 10% of employees just days after announcing controversial workplace tracking decision Meta says the effort is about efficiency, but it admits it also has to do with offsetting its $600 billion in AI data center investments.

This is where political contributions could prove their worth.