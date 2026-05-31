Yeah, I know—Trump keeps saying that time is on his side, that he’s in no hurry to make a deal, and that Iran has no economy or military left. Never mind that Iran’s control over and management of Hormuz strengthens every day, that somehow Iran is still selling lots of oil to China, or that both Iraq and Pakistan—no doubt with Chinese support, especially on the Pakistani end—have been striking trade deals with Iran that ensure that Iran has commercial access to the rest of the world. None of this is perfect, but the idea that Iran will collapse before the rest of the world economy is looking like a very risky and unlikely bet.

Most obviously of all, if Trump were telling the truth he would have “finished the job” long ago, since Iran’s position gets stronger with each passing day. A sign of this was in the US attacks on Iran last week. The attacks flowed from Trump’s frustration that neither his blockade nor his mere threats have shaken Iran’s resolve. The idea seems to have been to launch pinprick strikes calculated to harm Iran but which would not rise to the level of causing serious retaliation. That turned out to be a major miscalculation. Iran responded immediately—wounding multiple US miltary personnel and contractors and damaging/destroying two of our very expensive—and slow to replace—drones at a base in Kuwait. Put yourself in the position of US service personnel—or their families—within striking range of Iranian missiles, with Trump trying to yank Iran’s chain a bit on the gamble that Iran won’t reach out to you. Trump’s in DC, or Florida, but you’re out there in harm’s way.

Back to the drawing board.

Well, Trump continued the pattern of hoax deals last week. Announce a deal as imminent, then attach poison pill provisions to ensure that Iran will reject the “deal” outright. It’s good for market manipulation but, perhaps just as importantly, it may also be intended to deflect blame for the worsening economy from Trump and Jewish Nationalists to Iran—the bad guys. Trump keeps working that gag but, if we are to believe the polls, it’s not working on the American people. And yet we know that Trump is an avid consumer of polling data—he may not read books, or even pamphlets (like the US Constitution), but he follows polling data very closely. So why doesn’t he change his tack?

By most accounts—and I believe this to be true—Trump was suckered into the second attack on Iran by Netanyahu’s pitch that regime change could be accomplished over a long weekend. Information has leaked out that, while Trump’s NatSec advisers recognized the Jewish Nationalist scheme as “bullshit”, there may have been just enough to the plan to make it seem plausible to a gambler like Trump. If it worked, the addition to Mount Rushmore might start the next week. So, we’ve learned that Israel had an agent in the IRGC who could alert the strike groups of the precise time and place that virtually the entire Iranian leadership would be gathered. In addition, we’re now being told that a replacement for the Iranian leader had been recruited: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Whether true or not—and Trump’s NatSec people were vociferously skeptical—it makes sense that Trump might take the non-sensical bait. The real point was to get American into this Jewish Nationalist crusade, on the understanding that withdrawal would be well nigh impossible—as is proving to be the case. It is clear that, having been handed control over the Strait of Hormuz by Trump on a silver (golden?) platter, Iran is never going to relinquish that control. Repeat: Never.

And yet there is a deal that could be made—Trump keeps claiming that it’s all about the (non-existent) nukes that Iran has, for two decades or so, stated that it doesn’t want. Trump continues to gaslight a skeptical American public, with idiotic assertions like the claim that if he hadn’t “obliterated” the Iran’s non-existent nukes they would have nuked us by now, etc. Now that he’s in, it seems that he’s doing everything he can to stay in. To avoid the deal that, humiliating as it might be, is there for the taking and that could save the world an immense amount of suffering.

To edge into a theory that might explain what’s going on, lets start with a tweet from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. This tweet raises the question: After the fiasco of the 12 Day War, did the Jewish Nationalists really—really—believe that they could pull this trick off over a weekend in March? Rubio and Ratcliffe and others openly derided the scheme as fantasy and “bullshit”. Was the real intent to box Trump—and America—in for the long haul?

Mark Dubowitz ￼@mdubowitz￼ If the goal is to cripple the Iranian regime, we are closer today than at any point in 47 years. The opportunity is real, but so is the risk of squandering it. President Trump will need the strategic patience and staying power to finish the job over the next two and a half years. 11:42 AM · May 30, 2026

Joe Kent picked up on this tweet, and he explains who Dubowitz is and why this tweet may be explanatory:

Joe Kent @joekent16jan19 5h￼ Dubowitz isn’t just any neocon pundit, he is the CEO of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD). FDD is very pro Israel & is closely advising the admin on Iran policy.

“Very pro Israel” means something like: Is under the direction and control of the Mossad. So, focus on that last sentence: FDD “is closely advising the admin on Iran policy.” Kent then explicitly asserts that the initial goal of the Jewish Nationalists was simply to lock America into a war of their—the Jewish Nationalist’s—choosing.

When Dubowitz says “for the next two & a half years” he is basically admitting that the initial goal of the pro Israel lobby was to get us into this war knowing that once we were in, it would be very difficult for us to get out. Dubowitz & the Israelis always knew this would be a very long war, but lied to Trump & the admin with tales of a decapitation strike leading to a popular uprising, resulting in a quick victory. They knew this was a lie. They will continue to lie to get us to do their bidding, regardless of what it costs our nation. Rooting out foreign influence starts with cutting off access to Israeli surrogates like FDD.

Yeah, well, lying is what they do.

Now, I happened to listen to an interview of Joe Kent with Ana Kasparian. The interview basically went over this tweet, but there a few extra details. Kent believes that Trump is full aware that he has no realistic military option. That makes complete sense. If there a military option Trump would have taken it by now, given that Iran—with Chinese and Russian support—simply gets stronger as time drags on. That explains Iran’s increasing confidence.

Here’s a key passage from the Kent interview that ties some of this together. But let me make a couple of points. Kent talks about how the “Israelis” did a great job of figuring out the dynamics of American politics. Excuse me? The FDD is staffed with US citizens who are agents of Israel. Of course they understand Trump and American politics—they’ve made that their whole life’s work, to understand and strategize how to manipulate America for Jewish Nationalist interests. It’s what they get paid to do. C’mon, Joe—don’t push this off on anonymous “Israelis”. The other point, Kent speaks of the echo chamber, of the people Trump speaks with—he names Hannity and Levin, some say Laura Loomer is also a regular. And right there on his close staff is Stephen Miller. The fact that Trump does actually talk to goofballs like these—and more—does tell you a lot about Trump. I’ve always maintained that Trump’s not stupid, but he is very insecure—if he weren’t he couldn’t be manipulated by crazies like these. Recall how he has said that he never hires people who are smarter than he is? Well, there you are. Start with Sean Hannity.

So keep those two things in mind as Kent and Kasparian discussion various theories—conspiratorial and otherwise:

Ana: Trump seems to have every incentive to walk away. And he’s one of these rare people who’s able to say that he won, right? Like, declare victory even in the face of defeat, and people will believe it. So I think he could totally pull that off and just end this. But he’s not doing that. So the real question is why? Is it because look, some people genuinely think, oh well, the Israelis have something on him. Maybe it’s blackmail. Others argue that he’s worried about being assassinated by the Israelis. Those are some of the more hyperbolic allegations, but other allegations might have to do with something that we’re unaware of, right? Like, maybe Trump genuinely thinks he could get a deal. But what is your read of it? Why do you think Trump is allowing the Israelis to essentially dictate the terms of this war, how long it lasts, and whether or not it ends? Kent: You’re right. That’s the question. Because for President Trump to stay in the situation that he knows is bad, that he’s not benefiting from, America’s not benefiting from--smart money would say that he would just pull out and project that he had won. So the question is, Why is he doing this? And my best guess is it is a combination of--there is an unknown factor there, and I will be accused of being a conspiracy theorist but, hey, we should at least look at the assassination attempts against President Trump, the breaches in his security, what happened to Charlie Kirk. We should factor those things in. I’m not saying it’s 100% the case, but maybe there also is something else that’s unknown. Really, the Israelis did a very very good job of profiling American politics and profiling President Trump’s psychology and they still have this echo chamber around him that I described in my resignation letter, where you have higher level Israeli officials that are engaging directly--outside of official channels--with American officials that are in Trump’s inner circle. You’ve got the media echo chamber [also controlled by Jewish Nationalists] that he consumes of Fox News, the New York Post, you know, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, etc. You’ve got the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, the pro-Israel think tank that’s staffing a lot of his national security decisions, that are saying, “No, Mr. President, you can’t leave.” They’re playing to his ego and saying: ‘You’re historic! You’re the only one that can take down this regime that’s been in power for the last 47 years.’ I understand that and I think that makes sense to a certain degree. However, I do think President Trump is smart enough to see that he’s not getting anything out of this. So, I’m kind of left going back to our original question of, you know, what the hell is he doing? Because I do believe that this is actually out of character for President Trump.

So, in the end, Kent openly acknowledges that he’s left asking: What the hell is Trump doing? Why is he doing something that makes so little sense, that is so out of character for him? Which, of course, comes back to the possibility of an “unknown factor”, such as blackmail.

Let me offer a couple ideas that draw on what Kent is saying. First of all, Kent talks about how the people with access to Trump “play on his ego.” Obviously Kent would mention that if he didn’t think it was a real possibility—that, whatever else might be uncharacteristic for Trump, being susceptible to ego-stroking is definitely in character for Trump. Kent is hardly the first one to say that. And Kent points to the specific angle in that approach—the appeal to Trump’s almost pathetically obvious need to be recognized as historically important. You can see that in his constant portrayals of himself on Mount Rushmore, his monuments to himself (ball rooms, the Kennedy Center renaming, the proposed arch, etc.) that are clearly so very important to him. Is it possible that such appeals to a pathological narcissist could work? Could lead him to act agains what he would otherwise recognize as counter to his interest? Without the need for blackmail?

Here’s the other point. Even given Trump’s narcissism and the adept ego stroking of his controllers, it’s likely that Trump would still need some rational argument to seal the deal. Is it possible that those surrounding him are telling him that Iran really is on its last legs, and that he actually believes that? Against that supposition, however, is the possibility that others in the administration with direct knowledge of the energy and agriculture and consumer situations are telling him the truth. And yet, he seems to genuinely believe that the stock market is a gauge of reality. If he can believe that, well, he could probably be sold all sorts of nonsense.

Hmmm. Back to blackmail? Not much makes sense here.