I ask that question because of an article in today’s WaPo:

First, let me state that Megatron gets this slightly wrong. What the WaPo claims is that Putin offered parts of Kherson and Zaporozhye in exchange for the small part of of Donetsk that the Ukrainians still control:

Putin demanded Ukraine surrender key territory in call with Trump The demand from Putin would significantly disadvantage Ukraine and could be an obstacle to peace, officials said. … In the call between Trump and Putin, the Russian leader suggested he would be willing to surrender parts of two other regions of Ukraine he has partly conquered, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in exchange for full control of Donetsk, the officials said. That is slightly less of a sweeping territorial claim than he made in August at a summit between Trump and Putin in Anchorage. Some White House officials portrayed that as progress, according to one of the two senior officials, who was briefed on the Putin call. …

Having got that straightened out, let me hasten to add that I believe this is total BS—as in, the “sources” made it up. Megatron’s commenters mostly rejected this claim also, saying that it makes no sense. Which it doesn’t. But none of the commenters—as far as I read—made most significant point. All four of those oblasts—Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye—held referendums and voted to join the Russian Federation. The RF accepted their application for membership and all four oblasts—defined by their full administrative boundaries—are part of the RF and this is now part of the Russian constitution. Putin is not legally or constitutionally able to make such a deal and has rejected in the past ever giving up these regions. Indeed, the real question we see playing out on the battlefield is whether Russia intends to reincorporate Kharkov and Odessa—the Russians are advancing near Kharkov and there are also reports that there is a growing Russian presence in Kherson west of the Dnieper (presumably the part that Putin would “trade”). In other words, something is up with this article.

Given the amount of Russian blood that has been shed in these regions, Putin would likely be ridden out of office on a rail if made such an attempt. By popular demand and with the full backing of the Russian military.

Oh, wait. Is that the point of the article? Putin’s approval rating is no less than 80%. Of course, there are in that dissenting 20% those who gripe that Putin should adopt a ‘casualties be damned’ approach and finish the war next week. I very much doubt that the actual Russian military agrees with that notion, and Putin’s approval rating undoubtedly reflects popular approval of the strategy of minimizing Russian casualties while maximizing Ukrainian and NATO losses.

Now consider. If the WaPo article was essentially written by the CIA, what would be the intent? By suggesting that Putin was contemplating a secret, traitorous, and unconstitutional surrender of Russian territory to Trump—because that’s what it would amount to—the intent would be, at a minimum, to strike at Putin’s overwhelming approval rating. To foment discord in the current solid front of Russian public opinion. Who knows? The people behind this scheme might even hope to inspire something resembling the failed Wagner Mutiny or even a coup by Russian nationalist “patriots” who bought into the claims.

Let me restate something that I’ve repeatedly maintained. For Putin to accept a ceasefire and/or any compromise of his stated and restated goals would be for Russia to accept defeat. That alone would likely throw Russian politics into chaos. To do so in an underhanded way that violated the Russian constitution would be totally out of character for Putin and would certainly throw Russian politics into chaos. Putin knows this and, guess what? Trump and the CIA know it, too. And that, to me, is the point of the article. To that end, the article is rather cleverly framed. To Americans it suggests that Putin the dictator is making outrageous demands. But to any non-brain dead Russians who read it, or a summary of the claims, it suggests that Putin is plotting to stab Mother Russia in the back. To me, this has all the appearances of an intel op, and if I were Putin I’d stop talking to Trump if this is how “negotiations” are going to be abused—to try to set Putin up for regime change.

It just so happens that this article appears a bit more than a week after a bruhaha arose among nominally pro-Russian commentators in the West, demanding to know why Putin wasn’t threatening to nuke DC, just to let Trump know that “giving Tomahawks to Ukraine” was a bad idea. They’ve been calling Putin a “weak liberal” who has failed to prosecute the war vigorously and is constantly cringing before Trump’s escalations.

Prominent among those voices has been Gilbert Doctorow. In this light it may be worth repeating what I wrote back on October 10. First, let me repeat my fundamental point about the geopolitical dynamics that are at play. Trump is out to save the Anglo-Zionist Empire—the financial foundations of which (King Dollar hegemony) are crumbling under the weight of US debt. The only way that this can be accomplished is by seizing or finagling natural resources from other countries—Greenland, Canada, Venezuela, Argentina, etc.—but, above all, by breaking up BRICS. Breaking up BRICS fundamentally means prying Russia and China apart. That can only be done by either defeating Russia in Ukraine, or by getting Putin to forego victory and accept defeat in the form outlined above.

Putin understands all of this. He’s been talking about US plans to scam its way out of its debts since at least 2016.

So.

Puzzling Putin Over the last few days I’ve been listening to well known analysts who have recently been expressing frustration with Putin’s approach in countering the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. Prominent among those analysts have been Alexander Mercouris and Gilbert Doctorow. My common point of issue with both Mercouris and Doctorow—on which all the other disagreements hinge—is that both believe that Trump really wants peace with Russia and that the Alaska photo op was somehow a missed opportunity for peace. I’ll restate my long held position first. Trump doesn’t want peace with Russia—he wants to either force or snooker Putin into detaching from BRICS and, especially, from China. That was the explicit point of Trump’s 1.0 policy initiative, which predictably failed. There is no reason to believe that that policy goal has changed. The Trump 2.0 main policy guy at Dept/War is a long time China hawk, ‘Bridge’ Colby. The Trump 2.0 trade guys are all China hawks as well. All of this is perfectly logical if your main concern is to maintain the hegemony of the Anglo-Zionist Empire—which ultimately stands or falls with King Dollar’s fortunes. Peace with Russia would be an admission of defeat, which is precisely why Trump has only ever sought a ceasefire in the losing military campaign against Russia. Trump can only accept a peace if he renounces the goal of maintaining Empire. A ceasefire, on the other hand, mostly serves as a cover to rearm and can always be broken. Trump has shown himself to be nothing if not a backstabber and completely untrustworthy as a negotiator—the sneak attacks on Iran and Hamas in Qatar show that victory, not peace, is what Trump is after. Putin, has watched Western betrayals of Russia since even before 2000. He sees the same ideological cabal running Russia policy, a common thread running through the Dubya, Barry, Trump, Zhou, and now Trump 2.0 regimes. That’s exactly why Putin has consistently rejected ceasefires—except if preceded by conditions that amount to unconditional surrender of Ukraine—and has held out for a comprehensive peace and global security agreement. Putin knows that Trump will not accept either alternative and, indeed, proof of Trump’s unwillingness to give up the war on Russia is always popping up. For example, when Putin suggested renewed arms control agreements Trump’s response was initially favorable—but he quickly dropped that ball. The Russians noticed, and said they had noticed. Another example. … If you’re Putin, you don’t see that statement as a peace overture. In that light I reject both Mercouris’ and Doctorow’s claim that Trump wants “peace”. No, he wants victory. Doctorow has repeated his most programmatic claims regarding Trump’s supposed peace mongering. He maintains that Putin has dropped the ball by failing to understand Trump—Trump, Doctorow says, keeps hinting to Putin that Putin (like Netanyahu) should “get the job done”, to free Trump to make a deal free from pressure from domestic and EU war mongers. I reject that because Trump would be abandoning King Dollar in that case—Russia will simply not abandon China. It may tailor the relationship to some extent, depending on circumstances, but will never back the Anglo-Zionist war on China and BRICS. These are the objective dynamics of the situation. What is puzzling observers is that Putin continues to talk nice-nice for the most part, supporting Trump’s peace plans and Nobel ambitions, largely downplaying red lines and provocations. Doctorow goes so far as to suggest that Putin—who successfully prosecuted the Georgian and Chechnya wars—lacks “guts”. Specifically, Doctorow maintains that Putin should have launched a massive all out invasion to end the war right at the start. By allowing the war to continue, says Doctorow, Ukraine—despite horrific losses—was able to turn the war into a drone war and away from the artillery war it began as. The Ukrainians are now fighting on even terms. Finally, Doctorow says that if Putin “had the guts” he’d use Oreshnik missiles to decapitate the Ukro-Nazi regime and end the war. My response is that, first, despite Russia’s military rebuilding efforts, in 2022 the Russian military was not in a position to quickly defeat a formidable NATO armed force like Ukraine’s without taking massive casualties. Putin is, wisely, committed to avoiding a repeat of Russia’s WW2 demographic tragedy. Second, the war has NOT devolved into a drone war, despite their importance. Drones are not capable of taking on the heavy fortifications that NATO built in Ukraine. The game changer in that regard has been—and continues to be—the glide bombs. Ukraine is not fighting on even terms. Lastly, regarding the idea of decapitation strikes, Putin is looking to the BRICS and Russian futures. Decapitation strikes are what terrorist regimes like those of Trump and Jewish Nationalists engage in. If Putin adopted those tactics he’d be showing the world that he and Russia were no better—and might have imperial ambitions of their own. Doctorow’s last claim is that the Europeans are going to use the seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine for four more years, till 2029. By that time, he says, the Euros will have rebuilt their militaries and will be ready for a full scale conventional war on Russia. In particular, he says, Germany can convert their idled auto plants to manufacture military “stuff”—tanks? The idea that a military capable of challenging Russia can be reconstructed virtually from scratch in four years—during which time Russia will not be simply twiddling its thumbs—is absurd. I was pleased to hear John Mearsheimer say so, too, directly addressing Doctorow’s claims. For his part, Mercouris—despite some reservations—is convinced that the Russians are following a well thought out plan that is leading—as Mearsheimer also states—to a military victory that will be comprehensive and crushing for NATO and the US.

OK, why am I going on about all this? First, of course, because of the WaPo article, which looks very much like part of an intel op. Secondly, because Andrei Martyanov and Larry Johnson (who, of course, like Doctorow, is a regular on Judge Nap’s show) are touting a new critique of Doctorow that came out today:

When an «Expert» Loses his Footing Gilbert Doctorow—self-proclaimed Russia expert—is maneuvering himself into the sidelines with unsubstantiated and confused theories.

Go ahead and read it. It’s well written, closely reasoned, cogent. It basically expands on the summary points I made back on October 10, which is fine.

I want to preface what I say next by first stating that I’m not making any accusations. I’m saying this because of the appearance of the WaPo article which, as I’ve already stated, has the appearance of being part of an intel op. So, here goes. To my mind, based on past experience, Doctorow fits the profile of the type of person whom the CIA likes to recruit. Compare his profile, for example, to that of Carter Page—a known CIA asset. What’s the profile? Access to both academic and business circles. Travels/resides in Russia. Speaks the local lingo. In contact with local media and/or government officials. Again, that’s not an accusation. Just sayin’. These are the types of people the CIA looks for—that’s a fact. In the context of the WaPo article and other manifestations of claims that Putin is betraying Russia you would be remiss if you didn’t take a close look at the sources of these claims and suggestions. It’s all starting to look too orchestrated to be coincidental. I haven’t taken that close look—I’m just saying that it probably should be done.

One final note. Larry Johnson is currently in Moscow. He wrote the other day that he's been speaking with a Russian who had some things to say on related matters—related to what I just wrote. Some of it smacks to me like a bit of the usual Trump playing 3D chess stuff we get here in the US—Trump really wants peace and is going to pull a fast one on the Deep State. As I said up top, I'm not buying that at all. The fundamental dynamics are totally against that. OTOH, LJ's interlocutor also expresses the reality of Putin's position and his consistency over time.