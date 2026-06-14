Apparently, according to Israeli media, Trump tried to buy the Iranians off and they said their loyalty wasn’t for sale. Meaning, their loyalty to their allies. What a concept! Totally foreign to the Anglo-Zionist mentality.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼Israel is trying to insinuate that Iran’s loyalty to Lebanon is for sale. It is not.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ Iran reportedly rejects Trump proposal offering additional funds in exchange for no response to Israel, Yediot Ahronoth claims.

Ya really gotta wonder whether this whole thing—the offer of a pretty good MOU, followed quickly by the attack on Beirut, and then the offer of a bribe—was a deliberately calculated ploy to try to compromise Iran in its regional relations. Drag them down to the Anglo-Zionist level. If so, Iran’s way too smart to fall for that. Is that Trump’s level of “dealing”?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼￼ BREAKING!!!! IRAN REJECTS MOU!!!! Iran has REJECTED Trump’s request not to strike Israel in exchange for money, saying its allies are not for sale, according to Channel 12.

Iran is preparing:

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼ Iranian airspace is now completely closed.