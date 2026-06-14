Meaning In History

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Ed's avatar
Ed
4h

Trump et al - they know the price of everything but the value of nothing (h/t Oscar Wilde).

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
4hEdited

Should it surprise anyone that Trump would try something like bribery to get the Iranians to do something? I’m sure those are the same type of tactics. He used in backroom crooked real estate deals in New York. That’s the world he comes from. That’s all he understands, conception of honor, morality, ethics, and good intentions are alien to Donald Trump totally.

He must be really having a hard time with the fact he had to take his name off the JFK center.

I certainly haven’t bothered to turn on the television to watch the Roman Circus in front of the White House. I just can’t even imagine how tacky this must look.

Poor Donald Trump he’s gone so far down the rabbit hole mentally there’s nothing left to be done .

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