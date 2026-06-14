Is This Why Trump Thinks Iranians Are 'Crazy'?
Apparently, according to Israeli media, Trump tried to buy the Iranians off and they said their loyalty wasn’t for sale. Meaning, their loyalty to their allies. What a concept! Totally foreign to the Anglo-Zionist mentality.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
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￼Israel is trying to insinuate that Iran’s loyalty to Lebanon is for sale. It is not.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
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Iran reportedly rejects Trump proposal offering additional funds in exchange for no response to Israel, Yediot Ahronoth claims.
Ya really gotta wonder whether this whole thing—the offer of a pretty good MOU, followed quickly by the attack on Beirut, and then the offer of a bribe—was a deliberately calculated ploy to try to compromise Iran in its regional relations. Drag them down to the Anglo-Zionist level. If so, Iran’s way too smart to fall for that. Is that Trump’s level of “dealing”?
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
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￼￼￼ BREAKING!!!! IRAN REJECTS MOU!!!!
Iran has REJECTED Trump’s request not to strike Israel in exchange for money, saying its allies are not for sale, according to Channel 12.
Iran is preparing:
￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
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￼ Iranian airspace is now completely closed.
￼Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1
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My sources say the same: an Iranian military response on Israel for its attacks on Beirut are on their way, likely before daybreak tomorrow.
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Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman
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BREAKING: IRGC AFTER ISRAEL BOMBED BEIRUT EARLIER:
“Our response will come before dawn tomorrow.”
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Trump et al - they know the price of everything but the value of nothing (h/t Oscar Wilde).
Should it surprise anyone that Trump would try something like bribery to get the Iranians to do something? I’m sure those are the same type of tactics. He used in backroom crooked real estate deals in New York. That’s the world he comes from. That’s all he understands, conception of honor, morality, ethics, and good intentions are alien to Donald Trump totally.
He must be really having a hard time with the fact he had to take his name off the JFK center.
I certainly haven’t bothered to turn on the television to watch the Roman Circus in front of the White House. I just can’t even imagine how tacky this must look.
Poor Donald Trump he’s gone so far down the rabbit hole mentally there’s nothing left to be done .