Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
just now

Look for something like this here in America:

Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara

5h￼

Absolute panic in Europe. G7 ministers and EU officials are holding emergency meetings as Trump's catastrophic war on Iran triggers massive unrest among farmers. With fertilizer and energy prices exploding, empty supermarket shelves are imminent across the West.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture