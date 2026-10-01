Meaning In History

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Joanne C. Wasserman
Oct 1

Thank you for writing this morning update, Mark. Seems as if Trump smells failure in the mid-terms only now; all the while, several times a day, every day this year, he's been yapping to cameras for vain publicity, but, where's he been in his head?

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awildgoose
Oct 1

The opening monologue of "The Road Warrior" (1981) is looking more prescient by the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9n29c-q3_8Q

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