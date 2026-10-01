Well, maybe not winning, but how about “winning”. Tremendously.
I need to leave soon for an eye appointment. I can’t pretend to understand the details of what’s being reported, but I do know that this isn’t winning. The Anglo-Zionist war on the world is threatening the entire world. It’s all or nothing. Here’s what I’m talking about.
EXCLUSIVE: US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say https://reut.rs/4e7yexj
￼m @mirzaotovic
3h￼
US to France & Germany: release emergency diesel — or we cut exports.
Sources say the ask is ~120M barrels of EU diesel over 6 months. Energy Sec Wright wants European supply announcements soon.
Distillate crack sitting at $102. This is the midterm price war.
To which PP comments:
￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼
They’re blackmailing the EU to dump reserves ahead of the midterms. This week is pretty wild. All hands on deck, for sure.
￼Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_
7h￼
China and India both cancel diesel and jet fuel exports the same day?
No one is ready for the crisis coming.
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
BREAKING: Oil executives warn US diesel prices will not return to normal for more than a year, with almost half of 100 oil and gas companies surveyed by the Dallas Fed now saying it will take more than four quarters to get back to 2025 levels, per the FT.
“Diesel is the mother’s milk of the economy,” one respondent says. “We are just starting to see the impact on the wider economy.”
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said two weeks ago that the Great Fuel Crisis executives had warned about has arrived and that the mechanisms mitigating price and supply risk have “largely now played out.”
But all Trump is thinking about is his Great Political Crisis. Maybe later today we’ll get some solid analysis from people who aren’t in Trump’s pocket, instead of the constant diet of propaganda.
Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1
10h￼
More arrogant, classless behavior by US senior officials, which further degrades our reputation internationally and makes all future diplomacy more difficult.
According to the AP, “After little progress was made in weekend meetings between Iranian and Qatari mediators, Rubio *lost patience* and told the Iranians on Monday that Araghchi and his delegation had to leave New York immediately.”
So we’ll b petty w pretty much anything.
Sure, we previously claimed to be negotiating w Iran only to launch two wars against them within an eight month span, and yeah, we assassinated their head of state, plus, ok, we killed a bunch of little girls and their teachers on the first day of the second war, but is that any reason for them not to have the decency to surrender to us, on our time schedule, according to terms we demand, while offering nothing in return?
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thank you for writing this morning update, Mark. Seems as if Trump smells failure in the mid-terms only now; all the while, several times a day, every day this year, he's been yapping to cameras for vain publicity, but, where's he been in his head?
The opening monologue of "The Road Warrior" (1981) is looking more prescient by the day:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9n29c-q3_8Q