Well, maybe not winning, but how about “winning”. Tremendously.

I need to leave soon for an eye appointment. I can’t pretend to understand the details of what’s being reported, but I do know that this isn’t winning. The Anglo-Zionist war on the world is threatening the entire world. It’s all or nothing. Here’s what I’m talking about.

Reuters @Reuters EXCLUSIVE: US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say https://reut.rs/4e7yexj

￼m @mirzaotovic 3h￼ US to France & Germany: release emergency diesel — or we cut exports. Sources say the ask is ~120M barrels of EU diesel over 6 months. Energy Sec Wright wants European supply announcements soon. Distillate crack sitting at $102. This is the midterm price war.

To which PP comments:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ They’re blackmailing the EU to dump reserves ahead of the midterms. This week is pretty wild. All hands on deck, for sure.

￼Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 7h￼ China and India both cancel diesel and jet fuel exports the same day? No one is ready for the crisis coming.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter BREAKING: Oil executives warn US diesel prices will not return to normal for more than a year, with almost half of 100 oil and gas companies surveyed by the Dallas Fed now saying it will take more than four quarters to get back to 2025 levels, per the FT. “Diesel is the mother’s milk of the economy,” one respondent says. “We are just starting to see the impact on the wider economy.” Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said two weeks ago that the Great Fuel Crisis executives had warned about has arrived and that the mechanisms mitigating price and supply risk have “largely now played out.”

But all Trump is thinking about is his Great Political Crisis. Maybe later today we’ll get some solid analysis from people who aren’t in Trump’s pocket, instead of the constant diet of propaganda.