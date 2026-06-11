Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
44mEdited

It really is frustrating to see how evil the U.S. is. Further, how despicable the people are who excuse away the actions.

My initial anger at what I hear is usually followed by being pleasantly surprised by the facts that come out over time. Essentially, what I initially heard was embellished and the response understated.

Sadly, due to being propagandized through state education and captured news media most of my life, I still wait to hear Iran gives in. Thankfully, they have been prepared. I hope they continue.

Where is the humanity in the world? When will people revolt against the Oligarchy and hold them accountable?

We are still serfs in the field and most don’t know it.🤦‍♂️

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Sarah T's avatar
Sarah T
17m

''When I have trouble getting back to sleep—3am last night—I often lay on the floor and ponder human evil. Tonight may be another long one.''

I for one am thankful (and I am sure others are too), for all the good work you and the other substackers and podcasters, do to help all of us keep our sanity and hope alive. Legacy media compounds our despair with their ''Ministry of Truth'' output.

They don't have ''narrative domination'' thanks to all your efforts.

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