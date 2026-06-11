Is This Really The Plan?
If it is, it’s really crazy. Prof Pape provides the bottom line first:
Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape
11m￼
Trump is now threatening to seize control of Iran’s oil
He long said US should have taken Iraq’s oil in 2003
Didn’t work in Venezuela and won’t in Iran
Trump can destroy but that’s not same as control.
We are heading toward a major crisis for the world economy and long war
Dudes, where’s our republic?
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
43m￼
￼￼ BREAKING: Trump announces imminent strikes on Iran — and goes further.
In a Truth Social post, the US president declared the US will hit Iran “very hard tonight,” claiming Iran’s navy, air force, radar, anti-aircraft systems, and “most of its offensive capability are already destroyed.”
He then announced plans to seize Kharg Island and Iranian oil and gas infrastructure — comparing it to what he called the “brilliant” US takeover of Venezuela’s energy markets.
Unsurprisingly, Iran, unlike Venezuela, has different ideas:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
10h￼
￼￼￼ NEW: Iran’s IRGC says it launched 12 ballistic missiles at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, targeting “locations housing U.S. F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets,” as well as military facilities and command centers.
According to the IRGC, the strike was carried out in response to recent U.S. missile attacks on a recreational area, a production complex, areas around a garrison near Karaj and Nazarabad, and a local IRGC base in Pishva County.
The IRGC claimed the attack destroyed military installations and “a large number of fighter jets,” adding that its operations would continue as long as “the evils of the enemy continue.”
Patarames @Pataramesh
7h￼
“Iranian Missiles hit nothing important”
“Even if they impact they are too inaccurate”
￼ You probably heard those lines at some point
Iran’s missile strikes today showed how 3 out of 4 ￼ Missiles penetrated Patriot PAC-3 defenses at a key ￼ base in Jordan
6 PAC-3 were launched for one successful interception
￼ Effectively 6 x $4 million = $24 million were spend to neutralize one ~150k dollar Kheybar-Shekan-2(?)
Result: An exchange-ratio of 160-times
￼ This is not sustainable
PAC-3 are not low-cost Israeli Tamir ($ 100k +) but a high-end, very difficult and time-intensive to produce interceptors.
Literally money can’t buy then in the number one wishes
With these types of strikes, Iran creates a political leverage too.
Because once the luxury capability of ballistic missile defense is unavailable at even a few critical sites
￼ Fighting against Iran becomes virtually impossible
Murtaza Hussain @MazMHussain
9h￼
Still using expensive standoff munitions months into the war rather than flying deep over Iran.
Zachary Cohen @ZcohenCNN·
10h
“49 Tomahawk missiles had been fired by the United States at the time we spoke …”
As of late April, the U.S. had already expended approximately 30% of its Tomahawk missile stockpile.
When I have trouble getting back to sleep—3am last night—I often lay on the floor and ponder human evil. Tonight may be another long one.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
It really is frustrating to see how evil the U.S. is. Further, how despicable the people are who excuse away the actions.
My initial anger at what I hear is usually followed by being pleasantly surprised by the facts that come out over time. Essentially, what I initially heard was embellished and the response understated.
Sadly, due to being propagandized through state education and captured news media most of my life, I still wait to hear Iran gives in. Thankfully, they have been prepared. I hope they continue.
Where is the humanity in the world? When will people revolt against the Oligarchy and hold them accountable?
We are still serfs in the field and most don’t know it.🤦♂️
''When I have trouble getting back to sleep—3am last night—I often lay on the floor and ponder human evil. Tonight may be another long one.''
I for one am thankful (and I am sure others are too), for all the good work you and the other substackers and podcasters, do to help all of us keep our sanity and hope alive. Legacy media compounds our despair with their ''Ministry of Truth'' output.
They don't have ''narrative domination'' thanks to all your efforts.