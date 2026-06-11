If it is, it’s really crazy. Prof Pape provides the bottom line first:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 11m￼ Trump is now threatening to seize control of Iran’s oil He long said US should have taken Iraq’s oil in 2003 Didn’t work in Venezuela and won’t in Iran Trump can destroy but that’s not same as control. We are heading toward a major crisis for the world economy and long war

Dudes, where’s our republic?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 43m￼ ￼￼ BREAKING: Trump announces imminent strikes on Iran — and goes further. In a Truth Social post, the US president declared the US will hit Iran “very hard tonight,” claiming Iran’s navy, air force, radar, anti-aircraft systems, and “most of its offensive capability are already destroyed.” He then announced plans to seize Kharg Island and Iranian oil and gas infrastructure — comparing it to what he called the “brilliant” US takeover of Venezuela’s energy markets.

Unsurprisingly, Iran, unlike Venezuela, has different ideas:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 10h￼ ￼￼￼ NEW: Iran’s IRGC says it launched 12 ballistic missiles at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, targeting “locations housing U.S. F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets,” as well as military facilities and command centers. According to the IRGC, the strike was carried out in response to recent U.S. missile attacks on a recreational area, a production complex, areas around a garrison near Karaj and Nazarabad, and a local IRGC base in Pishva County. The IRGC claimed the attack destroyed military installations and “a large number of fighter jets,” adding that its operations would continue as long as “the evils of the enemy continue.”

Patarames @Pataramesh 7h￼ “Iranian Missiles hit nothing important” “Even if they impact they are too inaccurate” ￼ You probably heard those lines at some point Iran’s missile strikes today showed how 3 out of 4 ￼ Missiles penetrated Patriot PAC-3 defenses at a key ￼ base in Jordan 6 PAC-3 were launched for one successful interception ￼ Effectively 6 x $4 million = $24 million were spend to neutralize one ~150k dollar Kheybar-Shekan-2(?) Result: An exchange-ratio of 160-times ￼ This is not sustainable PAC-3 are not low-cost Israeli Tamir ($ 100k +) but a high-end, very difficult and time-intensive to produce interceptors. Literally money can’t buy then in the number one wishes With these types of strikes, Iran creates a political leverage too. Because once the luxury capability of ballistic missile defense is unavailable at even a few critical sites ￼ Fighting against Iran becomes virtually impossible

Murtaza Hussain @MazMHussain 9h￼ Still using expensive standoff munitions months into the war rather than flying deep over Iran. Zachary Cohen @ZcohenCNN· 10h “49 Tomahawk missiles had been fired by the United States at the time we spoke …” As of late April, the U.S. had already expended approximately 30% of its Tomahawk missile stockpile.

When I have trouble getting back to sleep—3am last night—I often lay on the floor and ponder human evil. Tonight may be another long one.