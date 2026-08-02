Meaning In History

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Robin Whittle's avatar
Robin Whittle
just now

Yes.

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
2m

I've learned not to put ANY stock in anything Trump says, but I admit to always clinging to hope.

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