Is This Quacking Like A TACO?
(H/T IJM) Whatever a “perimeter” is in this context, it was pretty clear that Trump was in search of some way back in off the ledge when we read this:
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
2h￼
BREAKING: The U.S. has made a last minute peace offer to Iran through Qatar, and Iran is now reviewing it, per initial reports.
So, this comes as no surprise:
As I understand this, Iran has agreed to open Hormuz—but has not renounced its full control of the strait. Iran has also agreed not to be a nuclear threat—which it never has been. Trump says he wants to make a deal “rapidly”. Whatever “rapidly” means. It thus appears that absolutely nothing has changed except that Trump is saved from a disastrous decision. Well, thank God for small favors.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Yes.
I've learned not to put ANY stock in anything Trump says, but I admit to always clinging to hope.