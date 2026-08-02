(H/T IJM) Whatever a “perimeter” is in this context, it was pretty clear that Trump was in search of some way back in off the ledge when we read this:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 2h￼ BREAKING: The U.S. has made a last minute peace offer to Iran through Qatar, and Iran is now reviewing it, per initial reports.

So, this comes as no surprise:

As I understand this, Iran has agreed to open Hormuz—but has not renounced its full control of the strait. Iran has also agreed not to be a nuclear threat—which it never has been. Trump says he wants to make a deal “rapidly”. Whatever “rapidly” means. It thus appears that absolutely nothing has changed except that Trump is saved from a disastrous decision. Well, thank God for small favors.