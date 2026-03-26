There are reports that Trump’s Plan B may simply be a “final blow” to try to convince the Iranians to agree that they’ve lost—when they haven’t. And then what? Try to walk away, sail away, fly away? Find another “little excursion”? Claim, as Trump is doing today, that this isn’t really a war and that critics don’t love America?

As always, the problem is that Iran gets a vote on all the above. They say so, and so I accept that.

￼Mark Ames @MarkAmesExiled 6h￼ My sources tell me the Pentagon is preparing plans for a GINORMOUS REALLY FINAL “final blow” to Iran, which will follow the “massive final blow” to Iran, which follows the “gloves off” warrior-mode blow, which followed Hegseth’s “just getting started” mode Quote￼ Axios @axios 8h Pentagon prepares for massive “final blow” of Iran war https://trib.al/puzc4h6

Worse yet, not only do the Iranians get a vote, but Americans ultimately will get a vote, too. And the polling trendline doesn’t look great—not even on Fox:

NATIONAL POLL By Fox News (A) Pres. Trump Approve: 41% (-2) Disapprove: 59% (+2) —— Trump’s approval on handling Foreign policy Approve: 38% (-2) Disapprove: 62% (+2) Iran Approve: 36% (-5) Disapprove: 64% (+7) —— March 20-23 | RV

Fox News Poll: Do you support or oppose the current U.S. military action against Iran? Support: 42% Oppose: 58% —— Support-Oppose ￼ MAGA Reps: 90-10 (+80) ￼ GOP: 77-23 (+54) ￼ Dem: 12-88 (-76) ￼ Indie: 28-71 (-43) --- ￼ White: 45-55 (-10) ￼ Black: 28-72 (-44) ￼ Hispanic: 33-66 (-33) --- ￼ Men: 45-55 (-10) ￼ Women: 38-61 (-23) ￼ White men: 46-53 (-7) ￼ White women: 44-56 (-12) ￼ White men no college: 49-51 (-2) ￼ White women college: 41-59 (-18) --- ￼ White no college: 47-53 (-6) ￼ White college: 43-57 (-14) --- ￼ White Evangelicals: 61-39 (+22) ￼ Catholics: 45-55 (-10) ￼ Protestants: 47-53 (-6) --- ￼ Rural: 51-49 (+2) ￼ Suburban: 42-58 (-16) ￼ Urban: 31-68 (-23) March 20-23 | RV

Fox News Poll: Trump’s approval trend among White non-college men ￼ Mar 2025: 58-41% (+17) ￼ Dec 2025: 55-45% (+10) ￼ Feb 2026: 50-50% (=) ￼ Mar. 2026: 48-52% (-4)

Fox News Poll: Trump’s approval trend among Hispanic Americans ￼ Dec. 2025: 48-52% (-4) ￼ Jan. 2026: 46-54% (-8) ￼ Feb. 2026: 44-56% (-12) ￼ Mar. 2026: 28-72% (-44)

bloppbot @bloppbot 11h￼ A 40-point net swing in 3 months. On Fox News’ own poll. Turns out starting a war, crashing the economy, and running ICE raids through Latino neighborhoods has consequences.

For anyone who thinks those trendlines are going to reverse, I’ve got news—and it’s all bad news. Especially bad economic news. And the problem with unilateral actions—via Executive Order or whatever, whether on the economy or on war—is that the person who takes unilateral actions owns them. Totally. And blaming Trump’s unilateral war for Israel is an easy issue to blame for the terrible economy. The worst news to glean from the polling is that Americans have caught on to Trump’s schtick. They’re no longer amused.