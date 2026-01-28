Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
8h

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen

18h￼

Saudi Arabia will not allow its airspace to be used by the US and Israel to attack Iran

Mark Wauck
8h

According to Alastair Crooke, the shape of Trump's offered "deal" to Iran was like this:

1. US launches 'limited' attack on Iran, Iran responds 'symbolically'.

2. Israel doesn't participate and Iran doesn't attack Israel.

Iran has rejected both.

