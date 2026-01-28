Could be. The big news yesterday was economic. Consumer sentiment is at a 12 year low and nearing an all time low. Trump is still claiming that prices are going down—but consumers know that the inflation numbers have been jiggered for decades to hid reality. And Trump came out to tout his weak dollar policy. Here’s the conventional wisdom on the weak dollar:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 12h￼ A weaker US Dollar helps drive: 1. Looser financial conditions (rate cuts) 2. Higher nominal GDP growth 3. Higher asset prices 4. Higher US exports and a lower trade deficit 5. Easier debt servicing for the US government This is why Trump said the Dollar is doing “great.”

Let’s see, higher asset prices? Gold, not coincidentally at all, has hit an all time high. That’s money that didn’t go into buy treasury bonds. Higher US exports? Not so much. In 2024 exports were 8% of GDP, but in 2025 they were down to 5%. That’s a major percentage drop, and it’s worth thinking about that.

This morning Sean Foo played a clip of Scott Bessent from back in the heady tariff shock and awe days. Bessent famously said that China would “eat the tariffs”, after which they would, presumably, kiss Trump’s ass. That was more of the conventional wisdom—which, as is usually the case, is conventional but not wisdom. The idea was that, to support China’s level of exports to the US market, China would “eat the tariffs” rather than pass the costs on to the US consumer—because China was supposed to be dependent on exports to the US. Nope. China passed the costs on to the US consumer, let its exports to the US fall sharply, and made it all up by increasing exports to the rest of the world and setting all time export records. The world is beating a path to China’s door, looking for ways to get out from under American trade tyranny. But Trump—with his poll numbers in the dumpster on the economy—is doubling down, while it’s the American consumers who are eating both higher prices on imports due to both the weak dollar and the high tariffs. A double whammy.

Yesterday we took a look at how Trump is TACO-ing out of MN. It’s worse than just that, of course. Trump may not read books, but he’s an avid consumer of polling data. The militarization of blue city streets, with the National Guard and ICE, was always a bad idea. We’re headed now for Biden 2.0, just with better border control. But for that Trump has taken a tremendous approval hit, when he could have declared victory. Not smart.

Here’s a Dem gloating:

Harry Sisson @harryjsisson 17h￼ The White House is in full blown panic mode right now. Kristi Noem is throwing Stephen Miller under the bus, Miller is throwing Greg Bovino under the bus, Republican senators are calling for Noem to be fired… it’s a mess. And I’m enjoying every second of it.

Yes it’s a mess, and it’s worse than most people understand. The Dems are about to extract a pound of flesh in return for funding DHS. Anyone who thought the street theater was a good idea, follow the next link and read the entire post to see what it might well lead to—because Trump and the GOPers in Congress want to just get past this:

Bill Melugin @BillMelugin_￼￼ If reports are true that Dems are demanding judicial warrants for all ICE arrests as part of DHS funding bill, that will take a massive amount of targets off the board for ICE. They would only be able to go after illegal immigrants who have committed a new *federal* crime *after* entering the U.S. illegally. State & local crimes would not apply. (Feds don’t enforce state & local). …

State & local crimes would not apply. (Feds don’t enforce state & local).

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward Unless we see the funding cut off and self deportations increase this appears to be a reversal of prior deportation policy. The only difference between Biden and Trump would be border crossings down. Quote ￼AF Post @AFpost Jan 27 Nick Sortor told Crowder that Border Patrol agents have been given new directives not to deport “non-criminal” illegal aliens, even when a license plate check confirms illegal status.

This is on Trump, and as always he’s blaming somebody, anybody, else. Yes, of course, Americans remain in favor of deporting illegals, but this whole street theater thing was never about law enforcement:

Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster 22h￼ How about we just deport illegals and arrest criminals? How is this hard? Quote Disclose.tv @disclosetv 23h JUST IN - Trump weighs less aggressive approach in Minneapolis; “The goal is to scale back, eventually pull out,” a White House source said — Reuters

Trump was also touting the great success of his kidnap armada in the Caribbean yesterday. But Venezuela is looking like a bigger failure all the time because the Venezuelan government isn’t falling into line with Little Marco. Was there ever a plan for this? The all purpose bombing campaign is the only one that comes to mind. Max Blumenthal claims that the money being extracted from Venezuelan oil sales is being placed in an account in Qatar. Hmm. Must corrupt administration—ever.

First Squawk @FirstSquawk￼ RUBIO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS PREPARED TO USE MILITARY FORCE IF NEEDED TO FORCE VENEZUELA’S ACTING LEADER DELCY RODRÍGUEZ TO COOPERATE WITH THE U.S., INCLUDING OPENING THE OIL SECTOR TO AMERICAN COMPANIES, AS WASHINGTON STEPS UP NAVAL DEPLOYMENTS AND OIL SHIPMENT INTERDICTIONS.

So with all this stuff hitting the fan, are we surprised that the war mongering directed at Iran, even citing the great success of the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife. Of course, the entire world knows that there’s a world of difference between the Venezuelan military and Iran’s military. Rather than focus on all the strictly military talk—in which the internet is absolutely awash today—I want to raise the possibility that Trump is pulling a rather clever switcheroo, probably in an attempt to pull a rabbit—a win—out of his hat. This would make eminent sense in the context of his disastrous poll numbers.

Consider the following. First Trump tried to arrange an orchestrated, tit for tat, exchange of strikes—presumably so that he could then declare a re-obliteration of what was “obliterated” last time. The greatest victory ever. But Iran refused to play that ‘slam, bam, thank you ma’am’ game again. Instead, Iran is openly saying that any US strike will lead to full scale war. But this time Trump may have a plan B. Remember his “no enrichment” gag last time? Now read the following:

￼Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 2h￼ Trump wanted to negotiate another orchestrated exchange of tit-for-tat strikes as Iran permitted in June 2025 (B-52 strikes on evacuated nuclear facilities in exchange for Iranian airstrikes on evacuated Al Udeid Airbase). In June Trump declared victory and ‘stopped the war’. Iranians now are not negotiating, knowing USreal would be back again in a further 6 months and will never give up wanting Iran’s destruction. So here we are winding down to the point Trump has to authorise an all out attack with every aircraft in the region (backed up by 19 refuelling tankers), risking destruction of Israeli and US bases and fleets to retaliatory airstrikes, or withdraw meekly without a ‘win’.

BUT:

￼I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY @Iran_UN￼ Last time the U.S. blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives. Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

Please note. There are conflicting reports out. Danny Davis cites an Axios report sourced to anonymous officials:

But Trump’s tweet didn’t say any of that. It just said: NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS.

The White House @WhiteHouse “…Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL…” - President DONALD J. TRUMP

Is it possible that the Axios report—which is a non-starter for Iran—is wishful thinking by Zionists, but that Trump would be happy to declare victory if only Iran will once again say, No nukes? That’s what some are thinking or hoping for:

Patarames @Pataramesh 3h￼ Only “no nuclear weapons” has any chance of getting elegantly out of this mess Quote￼ laurence norman @laurnorman 5h Back to “no nuclear weapons” language. Not no enrichment. And nothing on ballistic missiles in this particular message.

But would Iran go there? That would probably be foolish, since it would simply open Iran up to a better prepared attack ‘next time’. The situation is different now than it was after last time, so Trump’s ploy—which Iran could never trust—may not work:

￼Patarames @Pataramesh 2h￼ Strategically it’s crystal clear that Iran would exploit any attack by Trump to hit Israel... This is also why any U.S. attack, as unlikely as it is, would result in a very short conflict ￼ Small, dense & advanced countries have very low pain tolerance PS: This time, Israel’s nuclear option would be much less worth given Iran’s new, ‘post 12-Day conflict’ Ambiguous-Nuclear-Power status

Will the needs of domestic politics impel Trump into a terribly ill advised war? There’s a lot of risk involved:

Inevitable China @InevitableChina 1h￼ Nothing says “protect American soldiers” like standing them in front of missiles to die for Israel Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman￼ BREAKING: MARCO RUBIO ON MILITARY BUILD-UP IN THE MIDDLE EAST: ‘There are 30-40 thousand American soldiers in the Middle East who are within range of Iranian missiles and drones It’s wise to have a force in the region that can respond and, if necessary, launch a preemptive strike to protect American soldiers and Israel’

Yeah. It’s even wiser to get them the hell out of harm’s way.