Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼

"Professor, don't you find it curious that a new US-Iran peace deal leaks almost every time the 10y UST yield breaks 4.4% on the upside?"

"Actually, if I think about it, I don't find it curious at all."

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Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi

2h

I held constructive talks in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both sides reaffirmed Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity. The Iranian side appreciates the four-point proposal put forward by the Chinese side on upholding and promoting regional peace and stability. The Iranian side trusts the Chinese side and expects the Chinese side to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping war, and supports the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can coordinate development and security.

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