Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
10h

I think Trump might end up doing the following, United States and Israel have resupplied all there is left to resupply. There are no patriot missiles left very little tomahawk missiles left very conventional bombs and munitions left.

So what does the Trump administration and Israel do? Exactly what the Germans did in World War II in 1944 with their surprise attack in the middle of winter.

The United States and Israel will engage in its final frontal assault and end up using up everything we have left to try to bomb Iran into submission . they survive 40 days of intense bombing and it did not really negate any of their military capabilities since they are fighting a 21st century war and we seem to be stuck post World War II.

After the final assault, Trump will declare victory and walk away. That is the only scenario I can see where he somehow saves face declares victory, even though the final paperwork will show Iran came out on top.

If there are any negotiations tomorrow in Pakistan, they are already going to be a failure because who are we sending the same three morons who have been given their instructions by Israel. If so, that means that the whole set up was meant to be failure.

I don’t think there’s any doubt that Trump has destroyed himself and his presidency beyond repair at this point . We have commented numerous times on his mental state, which seems to be continuing to deteriorate. He is living in a fantasy world of his own making, and the decisions he is coming up with in the orders he is giving our demented and delusional.

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History Lass's avatar
History Lass
9h

A delegation from Pakistan landed in Tehran earlier today. Supposedly to discuss, cajole,plead or deliver the latest non starter from the US to Iran.

I thought the sidebar of why the Iranians do not wear ties with their suits interesting.

They certainly had a more sauve and cosmopolitan aura than their US counterparts in Islamabad

https://x.com/i/status/2044460573975363813

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