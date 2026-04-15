I came across an interesting debate just now. Trita Parsi presented an argument that Trump has somehow regained the momentum and now has leverage over Iran—thanks to the ceasefire. Here are the first few paragraphs. Basically, Parsi argues that the ceasefire somehow empowers Trump to simply walk away from his war—to TACO. I don’t buy that, as I argued earlier this morning.

Trita Parsi search. .. @tparsi￼ Why the Iran ceasefire may have shifted the dynamics back in Trump’s favor Diplomacy between Washington and Tehran has not yet unraveled, despite JD Vance’s theatrical departure from last week’s talks in Islamabad. Trump now signals that the two sides could reconvene within days in the Pakistani capital. Whether negotiators return to the table or continue their exchanges through quieter, remote channels before the ceasefire lapses, one reality appears to have shifted: Trump has clawed back a measure of momentum—and with it, leverage—over Iran, largely by virtue of the ceasefire. Here’s why. Trump entered this moment politically cornered and strategically constrained. Surging gasoline prices were inflicting acute domestic pain, eroding his standing at home. More critically, he faced a barren escalation ladder. Each conceivable move—strikes on Iran’s oil infrastructure, attacks on civilian targets, the seizure of Persian Gulf islands, or covert operations to capture enriched uranium—carried the near-certainty of forceful Iranian retaliation. Such responses would not merely match his escalation but compound it, deepening his economic exposure, amplifying political risk, and entangling him further in a perilous and unwinnable strategic bind. Nor could he simply extricate the United States from the conflict on his own terms. Absent an understanding with Tehran, Iran retained both the capacity and the incentive to continue targeting Israel and vulnerable U.S. assets across the Gulf. Trump needed Iran’s permission to get out of the war. The ceasefire, however, has subtly altered that equation. Trump may no longer need a formal nod from Tehran to step back. If he disengages now—without a comprehensive agreement—Iran will almost certainly maintain its grip over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic setback for Washington. Yet Tehran is unlikely to resume direct military operations against U.S. targets in the Persian Gulf. To do so, in the absence of renewed American strikes, would cast Iran as the aggressor, inviting severe and potentially coordinated repercussions—not only from Washington but from wary global powers such as Russia and China.

The question, as I posed it earlier, is more complicated than that. Exactly what would “disengagement” actually look like? Reoccupying bases, rebuilding massive radars? That might be what the Anglo-Zionists are looking at with the movement of more military resources to the Middle East. None of Russia, China, or Iran would find that acceptable, because Trump has fully revealed his determination to dominate world energy. More likely, a real “disengagement” would leave Iran in complete control of the Persian Gulf, with a partnership of Iran, Iraq, and Oman emerging. But how can Trump realistically prevent that? Which raises the question, If TACO isn’t possible … then what?

Policy Tensor argues against Parsi:

￼Policy Tensor @policytensor￼ Utterly wrong. Trita’s entire argument rests on a single misconception: that the US can afford to walk away leaving the gulf under Iranian control. It cannot. Walking away without tying Iranian hands means that: — the gulf becomes an Iranian lake and Iran will reign as the hegemonic power of the region; — they will impose an effective tollbooth and everyone will just have to suck it up and pay bc if the US cannot retake Hormuz, no one else can; — all the GCC states, including the Saudis will have to bandwagon with Iran and align their foreign policies accordingly, including ending US bases; — all the European and Asian states that depend on gulf energy will be coerced into following foreign policies accommodative of Iran; — Iran would therefore emerge as the world’s oil hegemon; — deterrence in Asia would collapse, for if the US can be kicked out of the gulf then it can certainly kicked out of Asia in short order. This is just not an option. And that is why the Iranians have the upper hand and why the US must secure a deal that ties Iranian hands, which in turn will require it to tie its own hands. An Islamabad Accord in the only scenario in which the US can avoid military disaster and utter humiliation. That is why it is going to happen.

The question remains: What would an Islamabad Accord look like? While pondering that, Policy Tensor has a long and interesting post that emphasizes the importance of the base issue: