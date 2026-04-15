Is TACO Even Possible?
I came across an interesting debate just now. Trita Parsi presented an argument that Trump has somehow regained the momentum and now has leverage over Iran—thanks to the ceasefire. Here are the first few paragraphs. Basically, Parsi argues that the ceasefire somehow empowers Trump to simply walk away from his war—to TACO. I don’t buy that, as I argued earlier this morning.
Trita Parsi search. .. @tparsi￼
Why the Iran ceasefire may have shifted the dynamics back in Trump’s favor
Diplomacy between Washington and Tehran has not yet unraveled, despite JD Vance’s theatrical departure from last week’s talks in Islamabad. Trump now signals that the two sides could reconvene within days in the Pakistani capital. Whether negotiators return to the table or continue their exchanges through quieter, remote channels before the ceasefire lapses, one reality appears to have shifted: Trump has clawed back a measure of momentum—and with it, leverage—over Iran, largely by virtue of the ceasefire. Here’s why.
Trump entered this moment politically cornered and strategically constrained. Surging gasoline prices were inflicting acute domestic pain, eroding his standing at home. More critically, he faced a barren escalation ladder. Each conceivable move—strikes on Iran’s oil infrastructure, attacks on civilian targets, the seizure of Persian Gulf islands, or covert operations to capture enriched uranium—carried the near-certainty of forceful Iranian retaliation. Such responses would not merely match his escalation but compound it, deepening his economic exposure, amplifying political risk, and entangling him further in a perilous and unwinnable strategic bind.
Nor could he simply extricate the United States from the conflict on his own terms. Absent an understanding with Tehran, Iran retained both the capacity and the incentive to continue targeting Israel and vulnerable U.S. assets across the Gulf. Trump needed Iran’s permission to get out of the war.
The ceasefire, however, has subtly altered that equation. Trump may no longer need a formal nod from Tehran to step back. If he disengages now—without a comprehensive agreement—Iran will almost certainly maintain its grip over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic setback for Washington. Yet Tehran is unlikely to resume direct military operations against U.S. targets in the Persian Gulf. To do so, in the absence of renewed American strikes, would cast Iran as the aggressor, inviting severe and potentially coordinated repercussions—not only from Washington but from wary global powers such as Russia and China.
The question, as I posed it earlier, is more complicated than that. Exactly what would “disengagement” actually look like? Reoccupying bases, rebuilding massive radars? That might be what the Anglo-Zionists are looking at with the movement of more military resources to the Middle East. None of Russia, China, or Iran would find that acceptable, because Trump has fully revealed his determination to dominate world energy. More likely, a real “disengagement” would leave Iran in complete control of the Persian Gulf, with a partnership of Iran, Iraq, and Oman emerging. But how can Trump realistically prevent that? Which raises the question, If TACO isn’t possible … then what?
Policy Tensor argues against Parsi:
￼Policy Tensor @policytensor￼
Utterly wrong.
Trita’s entire argument rests on a single misconception: that the US can afford to walk away leaving the gulf under Iranian control. It cannot. Walking away without tying Iranian hands means that:
— the gulf becomes an Iranian lake and Iran will reign as the hegemonic power of the region;
— they will impose an effective tollbooth and everyone will just have to suck it up and pay bc if the US cannot retake Hormuz, no one else can;
— all the GCC states, including the Saudis will have to bandwagon with Iran and align their foreign policies accordingly, including ending US bases;
— all the European and Asian states that depend on gulf energy will be coerced into following foreign policies accommodative of Iran;
— Iran would therefore emerge as the world’s oil hegemon;
— deterrence in Asia would collapse, for if the US can be kicked out of the gulf then it can certainly kicked out of Asia in short order.
This is just not an option. And that is why the Iranians have the upper hand and why the US must secure a deal that ties Iranian hands, which in turn will require it to tie its own hands.
An Islamabad Accord in the only scenario in which the US can avoid military disaster and utter humiliation. That is why it is going to happen.
The question remains: What would an Islamabad Accord look like? While pondering that, Policy Tensor has a long and interesting post that emphasizes the importance of the base issue:
By the time the next president is sworn in, the American empire will be gone.…
By empire, I mean the US military position in the Old World, not the invulnerable position that the US enjoys in the western hemisphere. This does not mean that all US bases out there will be closed. What I am saying is that the US response function and force posture that gives them teeth will be gone. The US will no longer be in the business of trying to control political outcomes through the use of force or the threat thereof outside the western hemisphere.
…
The upshot is that base vulnerability proved to be a much more serious problem than the US military had reckoned. The trillion dollar question is what does this imply about the vulnerability of US bases in Asia. This is a question of paramount importance. For if US bases in Asia can survive under Chinese fire, then one could still hope to deter China; if not, deterrence in Asia is gone. This is what I meant to suggest in my brief response to @stephenwertheim today.
It is really important to understand why base vulnerability is the forcing variable for the viability of deterrence in Asia. The reason has to do with the hard fact that the US cannot even prosecute a war without functioning bases in the region. The surface fleet is just not survivable anywhere within the Second Island Chain, so the US must rely on undersea assets and air power to fight China. But attack submarines must return to naval bases for reloading and retrofitting, and warplanes must return to air bases. Both are fully exposed to Chinese missiles. The US military intelligentsia calls this the end of sanctuary era.
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I think Trump might end up doing the following, United States and Israel have resupplied all there is left to resupply. There are no patriot missiles left very little tomahawk missiles left very conventional bombs and munitions left.
So what does the Trump administration and Israel do? Exactly what the Germans did in World War II in 1944 with their surprise attack in the middle of winter.
The United States and Israel will engage in its final frontal assault and end up using up everything we have left to try to bomb Iran into submission . they survive 40 days of intense bombing and it did not really negate any of their military capabilities since they are fighting a 21st century war and we seem to be stuck post World War II.
After the final assault, Trump will declare victory and walk away. That is the only scenario I can see where he somehow saves face declares victory, even though the final paperwork will show Iran came out on top.
If there are any negotiations tomorrow in Pakistan, they are already going to be a failure because who are we sending the same three morons who have been given their instructions by Israel. If so, that means that the whole set up was meant to be failure.
I don’t think there’s any doubt that Trump has destroyed himself and his presidency beyond repair at this point . We have commented numerous times on his mental state, which seems to be continuing to deteriorate. He is living in a fantasy world of his own making, and the decisions he is coming up with in the orders he is giving our demented and delusional.
A delegation from Pakistan landed in Tehran earlier today. Supposedly to discuss, cajole,plead or deliver the latest non starter from the US to Iran.
I thought the sidebar of why the Iranians do not wear ties with their suits interesting.
They certainly had a more sauve and cosmopolitan aura than their US counterparts in Islamabad
https://x.com/i/status/2044460573975363813