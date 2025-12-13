We’ve been having a fairly lively debate in the comments for the Things You Can’t Really Make Up post. Some commenters have claimed that Putin is just as crooked as Trump and Trump’s cronies—only looking to enrich himself and his oligarch friends. I’ll toss in this excerpt from remarks that Alastair Crooke made to Glenn Diesen today. I regard Crooke as a pretty astute observer of geopolitics, with a wealth of experience that includes Russia affairs. His remarks have a direct bearing on the discussion about Putin, working off recent events in US - Russian relations and the new NSS25.

Alastair: Trump is trying to move towards transactional business geopolitics—geopolitics based on business. In terms of Ukraine we see very clearly that Witkoff and and Kushner and now BlackRock are trying to devise a system where everybody gets a piece of the cake, gets the financial [benefits]. The reconstruction of Ukraine, whoever finally pays for it, will be divided up so that the stakeholders all can get a piece of this action. We can all guess the origins of this. This is exactly how real estate is managed in New York. You build a sort of structure where everyone gets a bit of something and then it can be done. But the trouble is that I don’t think Ukraine is like that. Yes, there are financial interests. We know it’s a boondoggle like Afghanistan was, where taxpayer money goes to Ukraine and some of it somehow circulates back in terms of campaign donations and other forms. And it’s the same in Europe as well. Yes, there is that part, but there’s something more. Russia wants a watertight security architecture for Europe. Not a financial deal. Europe wants to make sure that Russia is defeated--and humiliatingly defeated. So that it will not be an actor in Europe again. And of course Russia wants to see NATO severely defeated so that it will not simply come back and start rebuilding in Ukraine.

So you have the Trump business approach taking place. And then you have the Real Politik part of it, which is the actual needs of Russia and of Europe and why are you determined to block any progress with this plan to have a a financialized benefit for all out of large sums of money. Recall that America has already said that it would like some of the frozen Russia assets--$100 billion from that piece and we will put it to use for reconstruction in Ukraine, and of course we’ll take 30% of the profits, or BlackRock will, or whoever. And the fact that BlackRock is now engaged in this negotiation means you have negotiations just for businessmen. There is no one actually there who is writing a legally binding, detailed, happily prepared, carefully drafted peace proposal. It’s a deal, not a proper legal treaty. That’s what Russia wants--a proper legal treaty--and at the moment it hasn’t got that.