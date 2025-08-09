Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼

Ukraine has been a massive drain on our missile stockpile.

Take a good look at NATO study that reveals our readiness for a all out conflict with Russia.

It will shock you to the core.

10:04 AM · Aug 9, 2025

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Narendra Modi @narendramodi￼

Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.

@KremlinRussia_E

8:03 AM · Aug 8, 2025

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture