Almost certainly not, because the Anglo-Zionists will never give up their war on the world. So don’t hold your breath on that. Nevertheless, we could see some positive results from Putin’s trip to Alaska. My belief is that Trump’s chickens have finally come home to roost. Throughout his time in the White House—absolutely including Trump 1.0—he has basically followed the Neocon playbook. I’ve made this clear in the past—the Ukraine war, to take the obvious example, never would have happened without Trump’s outrageous escalations in arming and preparing Ukraine to serve as our proxy in a war against Russia. This, of course, followed on years of previous escalations under Obama and Bush. Yes, Trump 1.0 was followed by Biden, and Trump 2.0 has been a follow on of all that. None of these presidents could be said to have been in full control of this process, and the US is paying the price for being run by a Deep State. Trump has never been about “peace”—he has only sought to get Russia to halt its SMO in Ukraine. A ceasefire would be nothing but a defeat for Russia. Bear with me and we’ll get into the essentials.

To set the stage for Putin’s trip to Alaska, recall that our war on Russia has witnessed relentless escalations—beginning under Biden but absolutely continuing under Trump. Why did this Special Military Operation begin? Basically because of NATO expansion eastward, beginning under Clinton but then planned by Bush in 2008 to extend to Ukraine and Georgia (!). What has happened during the current stage of the war on Russia? NATO has expanded eastward, including into Finland—putting US bases within striking range of Russia’s main ice free Arctic port of Murmansk, an major outlet to the world’s oceans. But of course there is much more in the way of escalation, including the missile and drone strikes into Russia, the attack on Russia’s strategic nuclear bombers, and Trump’s sneak attack on Iran—make no mistake, that sneak attack was directed at Russia and BRICS more generally. The scabbard rattling in Europe has reached fever pitch, and the economic war on Russia by Trump was reaching new heights. And then the US began the process of deploying intermediate range missiles to Europe. The idea behind all this has been to pressure Russia into accepting defeat by NATO on terms that are acceptable to NATO.

These most recent escalations led directly to what has followed this week. Andrei Martyanov is here to explain the fundamentals of this. His oral presentations are in colorful but somewhat fractured English, so I’ve edited somewhat freely in places. This is all via a Youtube that he embedded in this post:

This first passage will explain why it was that, not long after Trump was publicly saying there wasn’t much point in talking to Putin and he was simply going to hammer Russia and BRICS with world ending sanctions and tariffs, all of a sudden Witkoff was rushing off to Moscow—begging for a personal meet between Trump and Putin. Putin had had enough. Follow this carefully:

I want to stress. Remember what happened 4 days ago. Many people still do not understand how this Sunday meeting came about, when Mr. Witkoff went to Moscow and they had what you could call a breakthrough, if you wish. It's not really a breakthrough. The United States and Russia were communicating to each other behind closed doors for a while now, which is good. But the fact is that, when the United States abrogated the treaty on intermediate range nuclear forces [INF treaty, abrogated by Trump, 2/2019], the Russians waited and kept it going for a while [continued to abide by the terms of the INF treaty]. But then four days ago the Russian foreign ministry came up with a memorandum--a statement, if you wish--stating that [because of the US abrogation] Russia is unbound by all those treaty limitations. And that means, What? 'Done. Cease and desist. We are not going to play this game anymore.' And, as a result, Oreshnik is being deployed to the front line [including to Belarus]--it has been in serial production for a while--and Russia has other types of weapons. It's not like this may shift the balance--the balance shifted a long time ago. It shifted in 2018, and even earlier, and this is what I call the real revolution in military affairs. Russia was leading this revolution and as a result it achieved an escalation dominance which the United States couldn't even conceive of.

Here, via The Hill, is the gist of that Russian FM statement, which came out on Monday, August 4:

Russia no longer bound by self-imposed freeze on intermediate-range missiles: Kremlin Russia announced Monday it will no longer be bound by a self-imposed restriction on the deployment of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles, pointing to efforts by the U.S. and its allies to develop and deploy similar weapons systems in Europe and Asia. “Since our repeated warnings in this regard have been ignored and the situation is developing along the path of the actual emplacement of the US-made ground-launched INF-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, the Russian Foreign Ministry has to state that the conditions for maintaining a unilateral moratorion the deployment of similar weapons have ceased to exist,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a lengthy statement. “The Ministry is authorized to declare that the Russian Federation no longer considers itself bound by the relevant previously adopted self-restrictions,” the ministry added.

The Russian FM statement came out on Monday, August 4. By Wednesday, August 6, Witkoff was glad-handing Putin in the Kremlin. And all of a sudden—Russia, China, Brazil, and India all having told Trump to take his tariffs and sanctions and shove them—all that stuff was mostly on hold. After 3 hours of begging, Witkoff got the meeting the Anglo-Zionists were so desperate for.

What happened to all Trump’s big talk about requiring Putin to meet with Zelensky? That went the same as the sanctions, apparently. Andrei explains in his colorful way:

Even Telegraph. Oh yeah. Yeah. Another British rag which is said: "Trump abandons plans for three-way talks with Putin and Zelensky. President Trump has said he's open to meeting Vladimir Putin without Vladimir Zelensky, abandoning an earlier pledge that he would only engage in three-way peace talks." Well, he can engage in three ways whatever he wants. He have to ask Melania of course, but the point is that there was never, this idea was so stupid and it was so incompetent that I don't even know how to describe it. Why those people lived completely in this world of fantasy?

As I said at the top and have been endlessly repeating, this is all part of a much bigger picture—the Anglo-Zionist war on the world, and especially on BRICS. Here’s how Andrei puts it:

It is a BRICS matter too. And so we'll see what comes out of it. But it's not the whole thing. It's the whole story [that matters] and what needs to be kept in mind that Mr. Trump, apart from the well Epstein files. Guess what? It's a good you know diversionary action or basically shifting the focus of the public for a while at least away from Epstein files, Epstein scandal, and Gaza genocide committed by the actual masters of the United States, which are in Israel. But at least he can say that, 'Oh, you see I delivered on something!' Of course it's pure PR. It's pure BS. And then again we do not know if the negotiations will be in any way successful in the final outcome. But at least this shifts focus, and then there are other things which are happening, and we have to keep this in mind because this is also important.

I was laying in bed thinking all this through overnight, because readers will recall that I’ve put so much emphasis on events in the Caucasus and Iran as being part of the Anglo-Zionist southern front against Russia, focused on Central Asia. This isn’t new—the Rothschild and Anglo-Zionist involvement in the region dates back to the 1880s. During the Bush years the US supported Chechen terrorists in the region. Andrei leads into more recent events very briefly (my summary):

We saw a similar situation in 2008 on the 8th of August. Essentially the American Deep State unleashed war, using Georgia as the proxy. You know how it all ended. The Georgian army was trained by Israel, United States and Ukraine and it didn't work out that well for them. The result was Russia basically putting the pedal to the metal in terms of the rearmament and reorganization of its armed forces.

That episode did not put a stop to Anglo-Zionist meddling in the Caucasus. The Anglo-Zionists have continued with attempts to destabilize Georgia and Armenia to detach them from Russia. The goal of Israel, the UK and the US is to develop Azerbaijan as the platform to split BRICS entirely, leading to entry into Russia’s Central Asian backyard. This goal requires co-opting Armenia and/or Georgia. This map will illustrate how control of Azerbaijan and then Central Asia geographically splits Russia off from Iran but also potentially limits Chinese and Indian land access to both Russia and Iran:

The Anglo-Zionists have already used Azerbaijan as the platform for attacks on Russia and Iran. Look at the left-center of the map, with Armenia (deep blue) wedged between Turkey and Azerbaijan. That is a key corridor for separating Iran and Russia, but also for disrupting the entire International North–South Transport Corridor:

Peace? Absolutely don’t count on that. Do not kid yourself. But, with Putin leading the way, it looks very much like BRICS is striking back. Now, here’s the rest of the story of what Trump has been up to, that certainly has Putin and BRICS up in arms. The “peace mongering” Trump hosted a supposed peace meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The goal is precisely to drive that wedge across the Caucasus from Turkey to the Caspian, with Central Asia the next step. US troops will this week be conducting exercises in Armenia. US military contractors will remain on the ground in the Zangezur corridor. This is serious stuff, and Putin’s reaction to Georgia in 2008 show that Putin takes this very seriously indeed.

This long selection from Thomas Keith will give you a partial picture of what’s at stake and what an extraordinary escalation this represents. Read it with the above in mind. Keith doesn’t mention Central Asia or some of the other angles. Putin will have all this on his mind before the Alaska meeting. There is no peace in sight.

Armenia set plans to withdraw from CSTO by early 2026. US has secretly promised NATO membership to Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent meeting in White House. NATO access to Caspian sea will be facilitated by Zangezur corridor. (The CSTO is Russian founded military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six post-Soviet states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.) This is NATO staging a silent coup in the Caucasus, collapsing the CSTO's flank and prying open Zangezur as a supply artery straight to the Caspian. It's an Anglo-Atlantic push to sever Russia and Iran's shared frontier depth, plant NATO flags on both banks, and pre-position the Caspian rim for encirclement without firing a shot. Iran has drawn a hard red line over the U.S.–backed Zangezur Corridor, framing it as a strategic encirclement designed to sever its direct overland link to Europe via Armenia. Tehran sees the project not as mere infrastructure but as the latest phase in a decades-long American–Israeli maneuver to box out Iran, Russia, and China from the Caucasus. Senior Iranian figures have cast it as a national security threat that will be met with resistance, signaling readiness to contest any permanent Western foothold along its northern frontier. From Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the West of trying to "hijack" the peace process, warning that this move could destabilize the region's security balance. Yet beyond rhetoric, Russia's posture has been muted, its initial irritation giving way to a measured recalibration after being visibly sidelined in Washington's choreography. For the regional axis, the corridor's opening is not about trucks and trains but about the redraw of influence lines. Tehran is preparing to counter, Moscow is bristling but adjusting, and Beijing is quietly charting its own counters. The August deal has not gone unnoticed, it has awakened both Iran and Russia to a deliberate, long-horizon U.S. insertion into a space they once treated as part of their uncontested perimeter. Right, this is act one, scene one. The handshake was just the curtain rising on a longer script: securing Zangezur is the first physical wedge, but the real play is about consolidating NATO reach to the Caspian, staging ISR assets on Iran's border, and testing how far Russia and China will tolerate incremental encirclement before they harden the line. Iran won't wait for that threshold the way Moscow or Beijing might. Everything after this, security contracts, "peacekeeping" deployments, energy transit guarantees, is just set design for the next moves. Iran and the U.S. are preparing to test the waters for another round of indirect talks, potentially starting this month, with Norway floated as the go-between. Tehran is making it clear from the outset that compensation for war damages isn't a side note but a prerequisite, signaling it wants any track to run on its terms, not Washington's. This smells like Iran playing a double-track game. On one side, they're signalling openness to "talks" to defuse immediate multi-front pressure, Gaza, Zangezur, maritime tension, and avoid getting pinned before winter. On the other, they're using the compensation demand as a built-in poison pill: it forces the U.S. to either reject the premise and look inflexible, or accept it and concede historical liability, which Tehran can weaponize across the Axis. Norway as mediator keeps the optics clean, not a Gulf proxy, not Russia/China, but still a space where Tehran can run the clock while solidifying military and trade depth with Moscow and Beijing. In practice, this is less about cutting a deal with the U.S. and more about freezing the chessboard just long enough to secure the flanks being targeted by the Zangezur and Caspian plays. If Washington overestimates its leverage here, it risks giving Iran time to weld the Caucasus–Levant–Gulf arc into something a lot harder to dislodge.

Look for much more in the way of developments. This is an Anglo-Zionist war for all the marbles. It’s all connected.