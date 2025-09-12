I have no desire to in any way slight or diminish the tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s death. However, it’s quite apparent that Trump has recognized the incredible political gift he’s been given, so I may as well point it out. This was a true freebie for Trump, because there will be no blowback even if his underlying assumption doesn’t pan out—although the likelihood is that he has hit the jackpot. Sorry.

Here’s what I mean.

Once the reports came out that the shooter had etched or engraved words like “transgender” and “antifa” on the shell casings, as others have done, Trump quickly went on the attack—by proxy. Just do a search on “Trump attacks transgenders” for the last 24 hours and take your pick of the results. For example:

Two points. First, Don Jr. wasn’t mouthing off on his own. You can count on it that that message was approved by The Donald. Second, there’s more to this than most people realize. Don Jr. was harking back to the 2024 campaign. Here’s what I wrote about that in November 2024:

Back To The Election: How Trump's World War T Ads Paid Off This is basically to draw attention to a smart post by Steve Sailer. I’ve referenced (with approval) Sailer’s theory of a Dem Coalition of the Fringes that will ultimately marginalize the party. Here’s the beginning of the post: Trump Calling Attention to Kamala's World War T Paid Off An interesting question is whether you can get voters to notice that seemingly obscure issues, ones more minor than The Economy, suggest that your opponents have gone nuts. For example, for over a decade, I’ve been pointing out that the Democrats’ ardent promotion of transgender grievances validated my inference that the Democrats were following out the logic of being a Coalition of the Fringes by sacralizing their fringiest element, transgenders, and promoting them to the peak of privilege. But that’s asking a lot of voters cognitively. Still, this time, it appears that the Trump campaign’s sizable investment in demonstrating that in 2019, Kamala had gone all in on the craziest transgender demand paid off. Sailer goes on to explain how the Trump campaign invested heavily in the this issue, and the Trump WWT ads turned out to be his most effective—swinging the vote 2.7% after viewing. Don’t try finding these ads using search engines: It’s hard to find Trump’s transgender ad anywhere using the main search engines. Mostly you get links to Respectable Media complaining about Trump’s transgender ad. But follow the link to Sailer’s post.

Here’s what you need to understand. When we talk about “swinging the vote” we’re not talking about something like approval ratings, like, 2.7% more people approved than disapproved of the ads. We’re talking about people changing their voting position after viewing the ads. So, 2.7% of people who viewed those ads and had not decided to vote for Trump said, ‘Whoa! I’m voting for Donald!’ It’s pretty much unheard of for an ad to be that effective. Usually, the hope is that any single ad will fit into the overall campaign narrative and provide reinforcement to that message. But this ad was a game changer.

So, no, Don Jr.’s statement didn’t just come out of nowhere. And, predictably, the Left took the bait—hook, line, and sinker—and then jumped into the boat. In the Prog worldview, embracing sexual deviancy and profiting off the failed lives of others is a win win. To relatively normal people, it’s despicable.

By the way, one of the leading candidates for the Dem nomination at this point—because he has SO MUCH MONEY—is Fatboy Pritzker. Of the family that bought the White House for Obama. And I’m not kidding. The Pritzker family is HUGELY into the whole WWT movement and, not at all coincidentally, has invested heavily in the pharmaceuticals that keep it going. Trump knows all of this. Trump can still screw this up my getting into another disastrous war, but as of now he has seen the gift horse.