I ask this because Trump has publicly acknowledged that Miriam Adelson gets whatever she wants from Trump—even if she has to wait a week or two. So when Adelson’s newspaper—which is the largest online media outlet in Israel—presents the concept of a worldwide ‘Jewish People’s Guard’, well, one takes notice:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ This publication is owned by the Adelson family who wield an EXTRAORDINARY amount of power in the USA. So consider this done. Quote￼ Dane @UltraDane 18h The largest online media outlet in Israel is now calling for a global Jewish security architecture that will connect Israeli security forces with local law enforcement— “especially in the U.S.”— to identify instances of antisemitism and take action against them. They are now openly calling for worldwide tyranny that is exclusively controlled by the Israeli government. 12:22 PM · Dec 16, 2025

This is part of a coordinated narrative:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron Dec 15￼ NEW: ￼￼ Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, Trump’s pick for combating antisemitism, announced massive censorship on Americans criticizing Israel He says the State Department is going to “have a whole division” for fighting antisemitism and changing social media algorithms, with the help of tech leaders.

Megatron @Megatron_ron Dec 15￼ NEW: ￼￼ Another Chief Rabbi this time in Britain calls for mass censorship on citizens who speak against Israel: “We have to crack down on hate speech in a far more forceful and emphatic way than we previously have been.”

Caitlin Johnstone @caitoz￼ It’s so gross watching the tail-wagging excitement of Israel supporters in response to the Bondi shooting. They’re so happy they have another rhetorical weapon with which to bludgeon pro-Palestine voices into silence. They can barely contain their glee. Netanyahu immediately scrambled to hold a press conference proclaiming that the attack was the result of Australia taking some steps toward the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Big Serge ￼￼￼@witte_sergei￼ Killing Charlie Kirk worked. It did not galvanize any meaningful reaction, it did not provoke any political recalibration from the right, it eliminated an influential and admired conservative figure, and bogged people down in slop posting about his widow’s grieving process. 4:45 PM · Dec 15, 2025

Former MI5 Agent Annie Machon alleges the Mossad set up a false flag by bombing their own Israeli embassy in London in 1994 and blamed it on Palestinian activists.

1994 London Israeli embassy bombing

Trita Parsi @tparsi￼￼ A plurality of Republicans oppose extending aid to Israel over the next decade, according to a new poll. 35% of Republicans support the renewal, while 42% oppose. Among younger Republicans (18-44 years old), the opposition is 53%!￼ Plurality of Republicans say end US aid to Israel: poll From responsiblestatecraft.org 1:15 PM · Dec 16, 2025

Megatron @Megatron_ron Dec 15￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ US Vice President J.D. Vance furious that majority of young Americans are anti-Semitic and anti-Israel, blames demographics “To write an article about the “generational divide” in anti-Semitism without discussing the demographics of the various generations is mind boggling. We imported a lot of people with ethnic grievances that previous generations didn’t have. We celebrated this as the fruits of multiculturalism. Now we’re super surprised that the people we imported with ethnic grievances still have those ethnic grievances.”

Hmmmm.

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ Raising the Stakes In the past fortnight, the US has significantly augmented its air power in the Caribbean. Additionally, there is now talk from Washington about seizing oil tankers in Venezuelan waters. Merry Christmas ￼ More KC-135 Tankers Deploy To The Caribbean From twz.com 6:59 PM · Dec 16, 2025