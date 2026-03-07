Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
THE ISLANDER @IslanderWORLD

Mar 6

￼￼￼ At a closed Pentagon briefing this week, US military officials quietly acknowledged what the war has already made impossible to deny — that American and Israeli air defence systems have no effective countermeasure against Iran’s Shahed-136 drones, the $20,000 disposable kamikaze that keeps forcing $3 million Patriot interceptors and $400,000 Iron Sieve missiles to scramble skyward in a cost exchange so lopsided it would make a defence contractor weep with joy.

The world’s most expensive military machine is playing whack-a-mole with Iran's cheap but deadly drones, and losing the arithmetic every single time.

Translation: America is burning through strategic interceptor inventory at ratios that cannot be sustained, defending targets across five countries simultaneously against a weapons system that Iran manufactures in the hundreds of thousands, that requires no pilot, no runway, no sophisticated logistics chain, and costs less than a second-hand car. And that’s before a single hypersonic missile has been fired — before the Fattah-2, before the systems Washington not only has no analog for and possesses no air defence system capable of intercepting at speed and altitude. No Patriot battery stops Mach 15. No THAAD engages a manoeuvring hypersonic glide vehicle at terminal phase. The Pentagon knows this. It knew it before the first bomb dropped on February 28th.

How’s the war going, Pete? How’s it going? If you can't stop Shahed you are screwed.

Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
Perhaps related?

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW

Accounting for Hegsethese - they're going to count every aimpoint as a separate target, and this figure is inclusive of drone attacks - this suggests the USAF is putting up maybe 200 strike sorties daily in the Middle East, which is **a very low sortie rate for a force this size.**

AMK Mapping ￼@AMK_Mapping_

CENTCOM reports that the U.S. Air Force has attacked over 3,000 targets in Iran in the first week of the war.

