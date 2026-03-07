Is It A Problem To Run Out Of Explosives In The Middle Of A War?
Some say yes, others pretend it’s not happening:
Gaurab Chakrabarti @Gaurab￼
WSJ says the US is running out of munitions for the Iran campaign. The bottleneck isn’t missiles. It’s chemistry.
BAE-Holston, a chemical plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, is the only US producer of RDX and HMX, the explosive compounds inside nearly all U.S. warheads and propellants. At peak production in 1944, Holston shipped over a million pounds of explosives per day across 10 production lines. Today it runs 2.
The Army gave BAE an $8.8 billion contract in December 2023. Output went from 8 million pounds a year to 15 million a year in 2024. That’s still less than 5% of what it was in WW2.
Meanwhile, China has been mass-producing next-generation explosives since 2011. America simply can’t make them. In 2023, the Army found over 100 single points of failure in the munitions supply chain alone. If that’s what it looks like for explosives, imagine the rest of our chemicals supply chain.
THE ISLANDER @IslanderWORLD
Mar 6￼
￼￼￼ At a closed Pentagon briefing this week, US military officials quietly acknowledged what the war has already made impossible to deny — that American and Israeli air defence systems have no effective countermeasure against Iran’s Shahed-136 drones, the $20,000 disposable kamikaze that keeps forcing $3 million Patriot interceptors and $400,000 Iron Sieve missiles to scramble skyward in a cost exchange so lopsided it would make a defence contractor weep with joy.
The world’s most expensive military machine is playing whack-a-mole with Iran's cheap but deadly drones, and losing the arithmetic every single time.
Translation: America is burning through strategic interceptor inventory at ratios that cannot be sustained, defending targets across five countries simultaneously against a weapons system that Iran manufactures in the hundreds of thousands, that requires no pilot, no runway, no sophisticated logistics chain, and costs less than a second-hand car. And that’s before a single hypersonic missile has been fired — before the Fattah-2, before the systems Washington not only has no analog for and possesses no air defence system capable of intercepting at speed and altitude. No Patriot battery stops Mach 15. No THAAD engages a manoeuvring hypersonic glide vehicle at terminal phase. The Pentagon knows this. It knew it before the first bomb dropped on February 28th.
How’s the war going, Pete? How’s it going? If you can't stop Shahed you are screwed.
Perhaps related?
Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW
2h￼
Accounting for Hegsethese - they're going to count every aimpoint as a separate target, and this figure is inclusive of drone attacks - this suggests the USAF is putting up maybe 200 strike sorties daily in the Middle East, which is **a very low sortie rate for a force this size.**
Quote￼
AMK Mapping ￼@AMK_Mapping_
16h
CENTCOM reports that the U.S. Air Force has attacked over 3,000 targets in Iran in the first week of the war.