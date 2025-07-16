Some time ago I suggested that Trump might be suffering from a form of dementia that manifests itself in impaired judgment—popping off without thinking things through, just minimally. That might well be part of the explanation for what Doug Macgregor—who, remember, dealt with Trump personally—complains about: That Trump tends to agree with the last person he spoke with. Anyone who listened to Mac and Mearsheimer yesterday will understand these concerns—they were both openly appalled at the things Trump has been saying. And now he’s starting to attack his supporters:

Trump Lashes Out Over Epstein, Says He Doesn’t ‘Want Support’ of Those Seeking More Info. National Post ^ | 7.16.25 | Raheem Kassam In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed ongoing discussions about Jeffrey Epstein, labeling them as a “hoax” perpetuated by his former supporters and the media. Trump criticized these supporters for being misled by what he described as the “Lunatic Left” and stated that he no longer desires their backing. Trump falsely compared the Epstein discussions to previous events he deemed as scams, including the Steele Dossier and the Russia investigation, asserting that these narratives are part of a pattern used by Democrats to distract from their failures. “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump declared, emphasizing his disapproval of those who continue to engage in these discussions.

And then there’s this, which is very disturbing. Imagine if Zhou had said something, anything, comparable. This kinda stuff could really catch up to him:

￼Maine @TheMaineWonk￼ Trump: Can’t believe Powell was ever appointed. Also Trump: https://x.com/i/status/1945536235407061048 From Rogue POTUS Staff 12:29 PM · Jul 16, 2025

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼Trump on Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell: "He's a terrible Fed Chair. I'm surprised he was appointed. I was surprised frankly that Biden put him in and extended him." https://x.com/i/status/1945536237613539730 12:29 PM · Jul 16, 2025

Maybe he thought the “Biden’s war—it never woulda happened if I were president” gaslight worked so well he decided to take it to 11. It makes you wonder whether there were dementia germs left over in the Oval Office.