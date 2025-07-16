Meaning In History

TomA
21m

Biden was comatose during his presidency and now Trump is engaging in meme wars on the internet rather than conduct the people's business. Is it possible to elect a sane and competent president in this modern age of politician actors?

Robin Jones
1h

thinking about Mearsheimer & Macgregor on drive home.

Mearsheimer is as old as Trump, and so often has a one-size-fits-all response: "It's the lobby." He plays to his strength, but maybe it gets in the way of a more critical analysis, incorporating more, current information. i.e. maybe it's NOT "the Lobby," maybe Trump was a suck-up to zionists all along PLUS, like Mearsheimer, Trump plays to his strength: Mears. knows "the lobby," Trump know how to swindle, bamboozle in hi-stakes projects.

re Macgregor: He's one of the toughest thinkers of the 'crop' that seem speak to many of us (who are close to them in age!). But even Macgregor finds himself compelled to say, "I KNOW Trump, I've met him, I know he does not want war." Are you stuck in some Bro luv, Doug? It seems pretty obvious Trump very much wants Israel to keep killing Gazans, because, in my estimation, because he sees them as an impediment to his real estate development vision. That is all. Not humans. Just as crass as Smotrich.

1 reply by Mark Wauck
12 more comments...

