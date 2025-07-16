Some time ago I suggested that Trump might be suffering from a form of dementia that manifests itself in impaired judgment—popping off without thinking things through, just minimally. That might well be part of the explanation for what Doug Macgregor—who, remember, dealt with Trump personally—complains about: That Trump tends to agree with the last person he spoke with. Anyone who listened to Mac and Mearsheimer yesterday will understand these concerns—they were both openly appalled at the things Trump has been saying. And now he’s starting to attack his supporters:
Trump Lashes Out Over Epstein, Says He Doesn’t ‘Want Support’ of Those Seeking More Info.
National Post ^ | 7.16.25 | Raheem Kassam
In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed ongoing discussions about Jeffrey Epstein, labeling them as a “hoax” perpetuated by his former supporters and the media. Trump criticized these supporters for being misled by what he described as the “Lunatic Left” and stated that he no longer desires their backing.
Trump falsely compared the Epstein discussions to previous events he deemed as scams, including the Steele Dossier and the Russia investigation, asserting that these narratives are part of a pattern used by Democrats to distract from their failures.
“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump declared, emphasizing his disapproval of those who continue to engage in these discussions.
And then there’s this, which is very disturbing. Imagine if Zhou had said something, anything, comparable. This kinda stuff could really catch up to him:
Trump: Can’t believe Powell was ever appointed.
Maybe he thought the “Biden’s war—it never woulda happened if I were president” gaslight worked so well he decided to take it to 11. It makes you wonder whether there were dementia germs left over in the Oval Office.
Biden was comatose during his presidency and now Trump is engaging in meme wars on the internet rather than conduct the people's business. Is it possible to elect a sane and competent president in this modern age of politician actors?
thinking about Mearsheimer & Macgregor on drive home.
Mearsheimer is as old as Trump, and so often has a one-size-fits-all response: "It's the lobby." He plays to his strength, but maybe it gets in the way of a more critical analysis, incorporating more, current information. i.e. maybe it's NOT "the Lobby," maybe Trump was a suck-up to zionists all along PLUS, like Mearsheimer, Trump plays to his strength: Mears. knows "the lobby," Trump know how to swindle, bamboozle in hi-stakes projects.
re Macgregor: He's one of the toughest thinkers of the 'crop' that seem speak to many of us (who are close to them in age!). But even Macgregor finds himself compelled to say, "I KNOW Trump, I've met him, I know he does not want war." Are you stuck in some Bro luv, Doug? It seems pretty obvious Trump very much wants Israel to keep killing Gazans, because, in my estimation, because he sees them as an impediment to his real estate development vision. That is all. Not humans. Just as crass as Smotrich.