Given that Trump’s favored candidates have largely prevailed in GOP primaries, it’s understandable that many Republican office holders and candidates may feel that—for better or worse—they’re stuck with Trump. GOP candidates can’t win with just Trump’s base, but without Trump’s base—his most true believing followers—they have no chance at all. But what’s the strategy? What’s the message? Big Money insiders are doing great? There has to be something to get out the vote—turnout is the bottom line. How about this: Not only is the economy the “hottest” ever, but we’ve destroyed Iran—what’s going on is just sorta mopping up. Woops!

Trump approval stuck in the 30s amid pessimism on Iran and economy, poll finds Americans give President Donald Trump broadly negative assessments, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll. Assessments of Trump’s handling of the economy and Iran are worse than his overall ratings, with 33 percent of Americans saying they approve of his economic stewardship and 29 percent approving of his conduct in overseeing the war with Iran.

￼Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon￼ GOLDEN AGE! a newsman @a_newsman￼ 29% approval on Iran and 33% on the economy Further evidence the presidents second term is being eaten alive by his reckless decision to fight Israel’s war that has done nothing but inflict unnecessary economic pain on the citizens of this country.

Alright, then—how about a campaign based on China bashing. Trump could start it off with a national address. Which brings us to last night. A lot of the people I go to for information and analysis were really alarmed by Trump’s speech:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 4h￼ America is heading to the most dangerous elections in our lifetimes January 6 was a warning Trump laid out the stolen election roadmap last night My new book Our Own Worst Enemies explains how we got here and where we’re going.

Obviously what Prof Pape means is that if the election doesn’t go the “right” way then Trump will claim it was stolen. Clearly that worked to get out the base in 2024, so why not try it again? One reason is because these midterms could be the most difficult ever to predict. The polling shows that unhappiness with the direction America is headed in is deep and wide, and cuts across some of the traditional partisan divides. Most troubling for Republicans are the polling numbers among Independents. On the other hand, there doesn’t seem to be any groundswell of support for Dems—at least, not enough by traditional measures to justify expectations of a “wave” election that would bring sweeping change. Instead, there is disillusion. Does Trump think that this time around “China” could be the hot button issue to save his ass? Was last night a trial balloon?

Long time readers will be aware that I’m anything but an election fraud denier. Larry Johnson expresses my own views in the first paragraph of this must read article:

Why is Trump Trying to Start a New War with China? Trump, in the midst of a rapidly escalating war with Iran, had nothing better to do on Thursday night than launch a verbal attack on China for alleged meddling in the 2020 election. Now let me state up front that I believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, but it was not because of foreign influence. It was good old fashioned ballot stuffing. In fact, Trump’s own DOJ and the FBI have been gathering evidence in Georgia that is likely to confirm that Georgia defrauded Trump. But that’s another story for another day.

I haven’t seen—probably because I haven’t looked—what public reaction was to Trump’s speech. LJ maintains that, from a data standpoint, it fell completely flat—Trump presented zero evidence that China “meddled” (to use the technical term) in the 2020 election, but lack of evidence is no deterrent. Surely Trump recalls the Russia Hoax. The question, as so often in politics, is: how many people can you fool this one time? And finding a foreign enemy to blame is a time honored technique.

LJ is pessimistic. He thinks Trump fooled lots of people, but “lots of people” is, of course, a relative concept. Trump’s base is certainly composed of lots of people, many to most of whom will probably be ready to blame China first for all America’s problems—but that base is probably not more than a third of voters. The real question is whether China bashing can sway Independents or Dems. Would it be cynical to acknowledge that China bashing could prove to be a fertile ground for propagandistic exploitation to blunt any Dem wave?

Danny Davis, for one, believes that Trump is cynical enough to play this China card:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 14h￼ Complete fiction. President Trump made this up out of thin air, and in direct contradiction to thorough official investigation by the Justice Dept and Homeland Security which jointly concluded: no credible evidence of foreign interference in 2020 election. https://justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/joint-statement-departments-justice-and-homeland-security-assessing-impact-foreign… President Trump is being his normal self, and deceiving the American public, hoping they’ll believe his lies to support his own self centered desires. He has profound disrespect for American voters.

It is hard to be optimistic for America’s future.

All of this, of course, is going down with Trump’s war on Iran likely to become a complete quagmire. With the economy increasingly shakey. And now it looks like Trump’s China card may be only one prong of a strategy to direct the attention of Americans outward rather than inwardd: