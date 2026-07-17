Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

I've often read, from people who know Trump, that he never admits a mistake. He always looks for someone to blame. I think it was Tucker who said that.

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Mark Wauck
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Knoxie @KnoxieLuv

10h￼

Amazing everyone wants to talk about foreign election interference but yall were silent about foreign interference during Thomas Massie’s election.

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