AI is in the news today. So, how is that different from any other day? You be the judge.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward Jun 30￼ Congrats to the folks who rode this wave. However, to the new folks discovering this sector recently…a warning: The semi industry is notoriously cyclical and the boom in chip sales has been funded by debt to AI companies whose business model is unproven. The party is approaching closing time. unusual_whales @unusual_whales Jun 30 BREAKING: Semiconductor stocks now account for a record 19.7% of the S&P 500.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward Jul 1￼ Private Credit: The skill set for growing a financial credit business is different from the workout phase. Unicus @UnicusResearch· Jul 1 BREAKING: Phil Tseng, CEO of BlackRock’s publicly traded business development company BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. ($TCPC), is leaving the firm. We’re mapping…. Credit is where the catalyst is.

Unicus @UnicusResearch Jun 30 Private credit loan books are dog poo wrapped in cat poo, that are buried in loan-layering.

OK, that was just a warmup.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 22h￼ Alex Karp of Palantir just exposed what has been bubbling under the surface. The large enterprise customers of AI are hitting the pause button due to data safety issues. Downstream of that demand pause is AI capex. The Second derivative of pick and shovel guys is about to slow and with it stock momentum. Ricardo @Ric_RTP Palantir’s CEO just exposed Sam Altman and Dario Amodei for robbing every Fortune 500 company. Within two minutes, Alex Karp took the entire frontier AI industry apart on national television. His exact words: “Every single enterprise in this country, these people are LIVID. They are paying for tokens that create no value. These people are stealing the weights and alpha of my business.” He literally said the entire frontier AI business model is intellectual property extraction dressed up as a subscription. Then he also destroyed the pricing model with a single question that Silicon Valley still refuses to answer: “If it was so valuable, let’s say I can make you $1 billion tomorrow. Wouldn’t I say I’ll make you $1 billion and I want 30 percent? Why are they charging for tokens if it’s so valuable?” That question breaks the industry. If OpenAI and Anthropic’s models truly delivered the productivity gains the labs claim, they would take equity or a share of the profit they generate. They would not sell access by the million tokens. Token pricing is itself the CONFESSION that the product cannot produce reliable value at scale. If it did, they would price for the value. But they price for the compute because that is what they are actually selling. Karp went even further... He called the entire arrangement “a wealth tax that does not help the poor. It just punishes.” American businesses are transferring the alpha of their operations, meaning the workflows, the customer data, the strategy memos, the internal models that make them competitive, directly into the training pipelines of a handful of Silicon Valley labs. Once those labs retrain, the customer’s own edge becomes the next enterprise product sold back to their competitors. And the part the AI industry does not want anyone thinking about: Every enterprise running its confidential documents, its customer conversations, and its financial models through a frontier model is potentially teaching that model HOW to replace them. The vendor collects the token fee AND the compounding intelligence about that customer’s business. That is the mechanism. And that is why Karp used the word “stealing.” He claims this is why every executive he meets is furious in private and silent in public. Nobody wants to be the CEO who called out the labs and then discovered their next competitor was built on their own leaked workflows. The entire AI industry has been priced for perfection on one assumption: That frontier labs produce durable, defensible value that justifies infinite compute spend. But Karp just told us that the customers do not believe that assumption anymore. They believe they are being taxed without benefit, watched without consent, and copied without recourse. The moment enterprises stop believing, the whole valuation stack shakes.

Whoa! Yeah, that’s literally what they’re starting to say. It’s tempting to respond that it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of cretins, but I won’t do that.

zerohedge @zerohedge Jul 1￼ *META IS BUILDING A CLOUD BUSINESS TO SELL EXCESS AI COMPUTE First SpaceX, now Meta selling something called “excess compute”

Excess compute. Sure. Wanna buy some?

￼ℏεsam @Hesamation Meta burns $2.65B a year on AI tokens. at $300K for a Meta engineer, that’s enough to pay ~9,000 engineers for a full year. now ask yourself: since the layoffs, has Meta shipped anything that feels like 9,000 engineers’ worth of output? Valuetainment @valuetainment Jul 1 NEW: Meta employees consumed 73.7 trillion AI tokens in a single month. Which costs roughly $221 million a month and around $2.65 billion a year.

Who really thinks these CEO’s are actually smart? Masters of Understatement maybe, but smart?

Wall St Engine @wallstengine 2h￼ META 0.00%↑ CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an internal town hall that AI agent development over the last four months has not “accelerated in the way we expected.” - Reuters

Here’s an interesting business model:

￼Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 16h￼ Absolute abomination. FinancialJuice @financialjuice 16h OpenAI suggests giving Trump administration 5% stake: FT

Trump is probably dumb enough. Hey, it’s not his money. How many times did he go bankrupt. Gotta ask that now, not later. But it’s technically true. Technically the US can’t go bankrupt. They can just print money.

Anyway …

One of the things that I did when I got back from my eye appointment—I won’t bore readers with my chosen ways to fritter time away—was that I listened to a video conversation between Carl Zha and Warwick Powell, aka baoshaoshan. I highly recommend it:

Here’s how the interview is described:

Has China's latest wave of open-source AI models fundamentally changed the global artificial intelligence race?



In this episode of the Silk and Steel Podcast, Carl Zha welcomes back economist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Warwick Powell to examine why China's newest AI breakthroughs are sending shockwaves through Silicon Valley and Wall Street.



The discussion explores how models released by Chinese companies including Z.ai (formerly Zhipu AI) and Meituan are challenging the proprietary business model that has driven massive investment in America's AI industry.



Warwick argues that the traditional Silicon Valley approach—building expensive, closed AI systems protected by technological "moats"—is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as powerful, low-cost open-source alternatives emerge from China.



The conversation also examines:



Why investors are questioning America's AI business model

The rise of open-source AI ecosystems

Competition between Chinese and U.S. AI companies

Export controls and technology restrictions

The future of AI commercialization

Whether the global AI race has fundamentally shifted



If China's AI ecosystem continues to innovate faster while making cutting-edge models openly available , what does that mean for the future of Big Tech?



Topics Covered:

China's latest AI models from Z.ai and Meituan

Why Wall Street is worried about Chinese AI

The collapse of the proprietary AI moat

DeepSeek's impact on global AI competition

Open-source vs. closed AI models

Anthropic and U.S. government restrictions

The economics of AI commercialization

America's AI investment bubble

Silicon Valley's competitive challenges

The future of global AI innovation

U.S.-China technology competition

Geopolitics of artificial intelligence

The short version, focused on geopolitics rather than strictly business, is that AI was supposed to be the vehicle by which the Anglo-Zionist Empire would subjugate not only China—but absolutely China—but the entire world, as well as ensuring that certain people—not you or me—would become wealthy beyond the dreams of avarice. Just your average anti-humanist fantasy, but the point is that this is what Trump 2.0 is really about. The Trump wars are intended to pave the way, because the fantasists are encountering some bumps in the road—as above. Also, the Deep State is heavily behind all of this. Because someone has to protect the fabulously wealthy from the rest.

A name you may recognize in the following excerpt is “Eric Schmidt”. I referenced him in two recent posts:

Here’s an excerpt that provides some of the real meat in the interview. As you read this, understand how it all ties in to Dollar Dominance, forcing the rest of the world to send their money to America to bail us out, and all the rest. Also the wars.

WP: We live in incredibly crazy times that are characterized right now by an intensified sense of Western displacement anxiety. Zha: Yeah, indeed. In fact, ... I just saw a Foreign Affairs article which says China’s industrialization precluded or even de-industrialized the countries in the Global South. WP: ... So, here we are. We’ve got American think tank analysts and blog writers now not only talk ignoring the historical record--which of course is American and Western imperial expansion and colonialization and extraction and now they’re blaming China for what may happen in the future. ... I mean, give us a break. This is coming from a bunch of people who are still struggling with the idea that America’s track record is one of perpetual warfare and destruction. The Cost of War Project at Brown University has been estimating how much damage and the costs of America’s wars in human terms, in financial terms, in opportunity cost terms, in the damage to the fabric of American society. These are real things that are happening and yet we’ve got the principal mouthpieces of the American foreign policy establishment bloviating about some imagined future, right? What’s the reality? Well, the reality is that as China’s industrialized, it also has made available to Global South economies, capital equipment, and intermediate input materials necessary for their own industrialization. One of the reasons why China’s exports have boomed in the last 18 months to two years is because China is exporting not cheap plastic toys, right? It’s exporting capital equipment, machinery, electronics, EVs, right? Solar power panels, wind turbines, batteries, and all of these things actually contribute to the industrialization possibilities of the Global South. It exposes them, once again, as letting their own anxieties get in the road of sensible analysis and commentary. It certainly deludes Americans, counterproductively, and it makes the American establishment look desperate.

China has been getting in the way of the new colonialism project, especially in Africa.

Zha: Yeah, I want to go back to AI development for a second because the chief chief architect of US chip sanctions on China, the former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has recently admitted the chip sanctions have stopped working. The whole reason for the chip sanctions was to slow down China’s AI development to make sure Huawei didn’t get their hands on things like equipment from ASML to manufacture the most advanced semiconductors to power China’s AI development. Whereas the United States, with unlimited resources, unlimited money thrown at the AI bubble, would brute force a solution by building thousands of data centers and would leap ahead and achieve artificial intelligence. But now it looks like China is quietly catching up at all layers of the tech stacks, both from the application layer, the model layer, and even at the hardware layer--where Huawei is now figuring out ways to get the most juice out of the old way of manufacturing chips. And, as we have seen, the latest Chinese open-source AI has all been trained using Huawei chips. Eric Schmidt had to admit that the chip sanctions were working until [they stopped working] recently. He now admits that the gap between American AI and Chinese is probably four to six month. But most of the businesses look at the cost of deploying AI, and open-source AI from China is significantly cheaper. I saw the data from a month ago. It says 80% of American startups have switched to using Chinese open source AI, and that percentage is a lot higher today because it just makes economic sense ...

The Chinese open source AI model is a direct threat to the enrichment of the ruling class, which would be based on a closed source, proprietary model. Instead, China would spread its open source AI freely around the world, undermining the entire New Colonialism Project.