Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
1hEdited

"Semiconductor stocks now account for a record 19.7% of the S&P 500."

The "Trump Accounts" are only permitted to be invested in the following:

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (DEFAULT)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Trump meme coins (LOL)

What could go wrong? Stocks at all time high valuations and semis compose almost 20% of the SP500.

So sick of the grift and corruption in this administration.

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Ar-Pharazon's avatar
Ar-Pharazon
5m

"Excess compute" huh? LMAO. Sounds like I need to start selling bridges again. The market's clearly there. Maybe I'll sell blinker fluid and prop wash too.

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