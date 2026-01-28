I discounted this possibility recently. I still believe it would be dangerous and stupid. Nevertheless, Trump is said to be toying with this idea again. The obvious reason being that the military is telling him that a direct attack would lead to major losses for the US. These new reports are unconfirmed, but let’s take a quick look at what’s in play. Again:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼ There are unconfirmed reports that the U.S. is planning to impose a naval blockade on Iran. It will not be an easy task as it was in Venezuela, and if true, this will further confirm that Trump’s main target with these military campaigns is the main buyers of Iran & Venezuela’s oil, & its main allies in the region: Russia & China.

Iran’s really obvious response to a US blockade? Their own blockade.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ Iran pulls a reverse Uno card and closes the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb, and then nobody can get any oil.

Standoff? Maybe not. Iran has prepared for this scenario for years.

Ibrahim Majed @ibrahimtmajed 2h￼ 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲 The United States is bolstering its military presence in the Middle East, emphasizing defense of its regional allies and their strategic interests. Meanwhile, President Trump has signaled an economic siege on Iran, warning that a massive U.S. naval armada, including aircraft carriers and destroyers, could enforce a blockade aimed at cutting off Tehran’s oil exports, a vital source of revenue for the Iranian economy, much like the naval pressure and blockade the United States has used recently to choke off Venezuelan oil exports. This contrast in messaging suggests Washington is keenly aware of the potentially catastrophic consequences of a direct military strike and remains hesitant to pursue one. At the same time, Tehran has signaled it will not accept such a siege quietly. Iranian leaders have warned that any attempt to block its oil exports or encircle its borders could prompt decisive action from Tehran. Iran could move first with pre‑emptive strikes against U.S. military assets in the region and Israeli targets if it perceives an imminent threat to its security or economic lifeline. It is precisely this tension, between U.S. caution and the push to tighten economic and strategic pressure, and Iran’s insistence it will defend its interests, that explains why American officials are increasingly framing their posture as defensive rather than overtly offensive.

Did you vote for this?