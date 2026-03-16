Data is emerging that Iran is setting itself on a war of attrition tempo:

ayden @squatsons￼ Daily recorded launches of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. This seems to be the minimum daily requirement at the 15 day mark to achieve successful penetration of regional air defenses. 10-30 ballistic missiles 50-100 drones

Blue = Drones; Red = Ballistic Missiles.

What emerges, I would argue, is that ballistic missile launches have been at a pretty steady level since Day Four of the war. Time is on Iran’s side in this war, because it’s ultimate weapon is the economic one. Having depleted Anglo-Zionist interceptors, Iran—with help from Hezbollah and Iraqi militias—is able now to inflict serious damage at will while the economic weapon does the really heavy work. Inexpensive drones alone are now able to roam at will, allowing Iran to hoard its ballistic missiles for a time when serious escalation may become necessary.

Here’s a smart comment:

Matthew McCracken ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼@MatthewMcCrac18 2h￼ My figures are higher but it appears that Iran is now on an attrition war setting and firing around 25 missiles and 100 drone swarms per day, now that the battlefield is shaped. That is sufficient to maintain control of the region and still deliver pain on a daily basis.

Battlefield shaped, control maintained. Yes, that’s what we’re seeing. The panicky demands for the rest of the world to come to America’s and Israel’s rescue, the pathetic claims that visible damage to US bases is AI generated—it all simply adds to the picture of Iranian control over the tempo of this war.

UPDATE ON THE HORMUZ COALITION (Mon, March 16): ￼ France: REJECTED ￼ Germany: REJECTED ￼ Italy: REJECTED ￼ Spain: REJECTED ￼ UK: REJECTED ￼ Japan: REJECTED ￼ Norway: REJECTED ￼ Canada: REJECTED ￼ Australia: REJECTED ￼ China: NO RESPONSE ￼ Netherlands: NO RESPONSE ￼ South Korea: NO CONFIRMATION