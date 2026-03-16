Iran's War Tempo
Data is emerging that Iran is setting itself on a war of attrition tempo:
ayden @squatsons￼
Daily recorded launches of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.
This seems to be the minimum daily requirement at the 15 day mark to achieve successful penetration of regional air defenses.
10-30 ballistic missiles
50-100 drones
Blue = Drones; Red = Ballistic Missiles.
What emerges, I would argue, is that ballistic missile launches have been at a pretty steady level since Day Four of the war. Time is on Iran’s side in this war, because it’s ultimate weapon is the economic one. Having depleted Anglo-Zionist interceptors, Iran—with help from Hezbollah and Iraqi militias—is able now to inflict serious damage at will while the economic weapon does the really heavy work. Inexpensive drones alone are now able to roam at will, allowing Iran to hoard its ballistic missiles for a time when serious escalation may become necessary.
Here’s a smart comment:
Matthew McCracken ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼@MatthewMcCrac18
2h￼
My figures are higher but it appears that Iran is now on an attrition war setting and firing around 25 missiles and 100 drone swarms per day, now that the battlefield is shaped.
That is sufficient to maintain control of the region and still deliver pain on a daily basis.
Battlefield shaped, control maintained. Yes, that’s what we’re seeing. The panicky demands for the rest of the world to come to America’s and Israel’s rescue, the pathetic claims that visible damage to US bases is AI generated—it all simply adds to the picture of Iranian control over the tempo of this war.
UPDATE ON THE HORMUZ COALITION (Mon, March 16):
￼ France: REJECTED
￼ Germany: REJECTED
￼ Italy: REJECTED
￼ Spain: REJECTED
￼ UK: REJECTED
￼ Japan: REJECTED
￼ Norway: REJECTED
￼ Canada: REJECTED
￼ Australia: REJECTED
￼ China: NO RESPONSE
￼ Netherlands: NO RESPONSE
￼ South Korea: NO CONFIRMATION
MEARSHEIMER: “We’re not winning against Iran. We’re not winning.
We’re sending a message that we’re a bunch of fools. That we started a war we can’t win.”
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"while the economic weapon does the really heavy work"
It's actually much, much worse than commonly appreciated. Everyone has heard of oil, and sees the immediate impact on fuel prices. Some better-informed have heard of urea, and the impact on fertilizer.
But while retail investors meme-stock-trade oil ETFs for get-rich-quick gambling, there's a whole cascade of production chains that's breaking down.
Fertilizer shortages are going to hit the Global South disproportionately hard, and they're on a hard timer of weeks, not months, due to planting seasons.
Beyond that, various base metal processes are hit. Australia's over-optimised transport network completely depends on middle east shipments. Food packaging production can grind to a halt. US corn industry, and everything that depends on that. Pharmaceuticals. The list goes on.
China is battening down the hatches. Russia can't compensate, because, drumroll, NATO tries to blow up their fertiliser production.
https://shanakaanslemperera.substack.com/p/the-nitrogen-trap
Prof. Sachs said in his interview with Judge Napolitano that it would take the non-western world to come together and apply maximum pressure on the US to end the war.
I really hope that they can.
MOA Humorous Missile Countdown
Countdown towards victory:
2025
IDF destroyed 1/3 of Iran’s missile launchers after Tel Aviv strikes – Jewish Chronicle, Jun 16 2025
More than half of Iran’s missile launchers have been destroyed – Jewish Chronicle, Jun 20 2025
2026
Around Half of Iran’s Ballistic Missile Launchers Destroyed in Strikes, Israel Says – WSJ, Mar 1
Israel says destroyed around 300 Iranian missile launchers – DPA, Mar 5 2026
IDF estimates over 60% of Iran’s missile launchers taken out – Israel Hayom, Mar 6 2026
Despite Saturday spike in missile sirens, IDF affirms 75% of Iranian missile launchers destroyed – Jerusalem Post, Mar 7 2026
Israel Says 80% of Iran’s Missile Launchers Destroyed, Israelis Could Soon Resume Normal Life As Operation Continues – Yeshiva World, Mar 10 2026
IDF says destroyed 70% of Iran’s missile launchers as war progresses ‘beyond expectations’ – YnetNews, Mar 15 2026
Majority of IRGC missile launchers destroyed, Israel to return to routine soon, official say – Jerusalem Post, Mar 10 2026
US ‘cannot locate Iran’s missile launchers’ – Telegraph, Mar 11 2026
Iran’s Missile Launcher Arsenal Holds Steady Despite Strikes – Bloomberg, Mar 12 2026
People start to ask questions:
US says it has destroyed Iran missile capacity: How is Iran still shooting? – AlJazeerah, Mar 16, 2026
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