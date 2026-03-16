Meaning In History

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Alex's avatar
Alex
2h

"while the economic weapon does the really heavy work"

It's actually much, much worse than commonly appreciated. Everyone has heard of oil, and sees the immediate impact on fuel prices. Some better-informed have heard of urea, and the impact on fertilizer.

But while retail investors meme-stock-trade oil ETFs for get-rich-quick gambling, there's a whole cascade of production chains that's breaking down.

Fertilizer shortages are going to hit the Global South disproportionately hard, and they're on a hard timer of weeks, not months, due to planting seasons.

Beyond that, various base metal processes are hit. Australia's over-optimised transport network completely depends on middle east shipments. Food packaging production can grind to a halt. US corn industry, and everything that depends on that. Pharmaceuticals. The list goes on.

China is battening down the hatches. Russia can't compensate, because, drumroll, NATO tries to blow up their fertiliser production.

https://shanakaanslemperera.substack.com/p/the-nitrogen-trap

Prof. Sachs said in his interview with Judge Napolitano that it would take the non-western world to come together and apply maximum pressure on the US to end the war.

I really hope that they can.

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1 reply by Mark Wauck
Joe's avatar
Joe
1h

MOA Humorous Missile Countdown

Countdown towards victory:

2025

IDF destroyed 1/3 of Iran’s missile launchers after Tel Aviv strikes – Jewish Chronicle, Jun 16 2025

More than half of Iran’s missile launchers have been destroyed – Jewish Chronicle, Jun 20 2025

2026

Around Half of Iran’s Ballistic Missile Launchers Destroyed in Strikes, Israel Says – WSJ, Mar 1

Israel says destroyed around 300 Iranian missile launchers – DPA, Mar 5 2026

IDF estimates over 60% of Iran’s missile launchers taken out – Israel Hayom, Mar 6 2026

Despite Saturday spike in missile sirens, IDF affirms 75% of Iranian missile launchers destroyed – Jerusalem Post, Mar 7 2026

Israel Says 80% of Iran’s Missile Launchers Destroyed, Israelis Could Soon Resume Normal Life As Operation Continues – Yeshiva World, Mar 10 2026

IDF says destroyed 70% of Iran’s missile launchers as war progresses ‘beyond expectations’ – YnetNews, Mar 15 2026

Majority of IRGC missile launchers destroyed, Israel to return to routine soon, official say – Jerusalem Post, Mar 10 2026

US ‘cannot locate Iran’s missile launchers’ – Telegraph, Mar 11 2026

Iran’s Missile Launcher Arsenal Holds Steady Despite Strikes – Bloomberg, Mar 12 2026

People start to ask questions:

US says it has destroyed Iran missile capacity: How is Iran still shooting? – AlJazeerah, Mar 16, 2026

.

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