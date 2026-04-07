We saw a partial version of Iran’s terms for peace—i.e., not a ceasefire—earlier. Here’s the full 10 points:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 2h￼ BREAKING: Iran has delivered its highly anticipated “10-point” response to the US’ “15-point peace plan.” Iran’s 10-point plan includes: 1. Guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again 2. Permanent end to the war, not just a ceasefire 3. End to Israeli strikes in Lebanon 4. Lifting of all US sanctions on Iran 5. End to all regional fighting against Iranian allies 6. In return, Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz 7. Iran would impose a Hormuz fee of $2 million per ship 8. Iran would split these fees with Oman 9. Iran to provide rules for safe passage through Hormuz 10. Iran to use Hormuz fees for reconstruction instead of reparations President Trump’s “deadline” for a peace deal with Iran is 25 hours away.

As I read that, the first five points appear to be preconditions to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz—which is #6. #7-10 present the terms under which the reopened Hormuz would operate.

This afternoon Trump engaged in a long and, frankly, bizarre presser. Danny Davis listened to it and took notes—so the rest of us wouldn’t have to. Then he offered some heartfelt comments on what Trump’s remarks say about the state of America today. I’ve edited these for readability. Basically Trump is saying America is an international bandit nation, and he has his supporters:

Trump said, “Listen, if it’s up to me, I just take the oil.” And that’s a theme that he’s still making from the podium. He brought the issue of Venezuela up and he said, “you know, look, we took the oil there” and he just raved on and on about how much we’re making from that. He said, “We have I forget how many hundred million barrels of oil we have taken from them.” And he said, “And it’s, it’s more than paid for the cost of the war.” He said, “Which was about 45 minutes.” He used that term: “about 45 minutes of war.” And that also tells you something, because the whole point was not about getting Maduro to do the right thing, not about getting him to step down. He wanted that oil. And now he feels like he has taken it because he says, you know, “to the victor goes the spoils. And so we’re going to take the spoils.” It’s like a pirate on a national level. This is something that should alarm every American. . And as long as he’s allowed to by the Congress and both the House and the Senate, by the American people, if we allow this to happen and sit passively by, then I guess tacitly we’re okay with it. I’m personally not okay with it. I’m just just incensed by this. I find it reprehensible. It’s brigandish. . We used to stand against that kind of thing. And now he’s holding it up as an example of something to pursue. And then don’t miss this. This seems like a small part of that sound byte there, but it’s not. And don’t miss it. He said “unfortunately the American people want us to get out.” He considers that a problem, a problem to navigate and to [overcome]. But then he goes back again: “But I think we should take the oil.” Which tells you he is not ... trying to get a negotiated settlement. Let’s just be blunt and crystal clear. Make sure nobody is fooled by this, because they’re attempting to fool you. They want to couch this in all kinds of moralistic ways, which they’ve been doing periodically scattershot and contradictory before, because they don’t really care about it. They’re just trying to put covering over it so that the truth is not put before your face--which is they just want to steal the resources of this country and turn them into a subservient vassal, another country whose oil wealth we can steal.

That’s the Anglo-Zionist plan for the world.