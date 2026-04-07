Meaning In History

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dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
3h

There is no morality there. No respect for human rights or human life or any future for truly Christian beliefs. No basic decency or recognition of what is good vs. evil. No love for your fellow man. No respect for God and His commandments. Only respect for the love of money and the force of power. So if you want to serve Satan and receive your due of money and power for supporting a death cult, I suppose you can support Trump. You have received your reward. That seems to be the lesson.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
2h

The Iranian proposal is actually progress.

No mention of petro dollars, U.S. bases, reparations.

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