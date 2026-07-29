The overnight news, of course, is the Iranian missile strike on one of the US bases in Jordan. There are multiple reasons to explain this unannounced attack: 1) Continued US messing around in the Strait of Hormuz, 2) US - Saudi strikes at Shiite militias in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains, 3) or activities at those bases that Iran perceived as a threat. Perhaps the major significance lies in #3, judging from the IRGC statement: Iran will respond to perceived threats, not just to actual attacks.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ From Iranian news outlet @MehrnewsCom. The IRGC now consider threats to be sufficient cause for launching strikes. They are sick of the ceasefires and have told America they can no longer control the pace of the war. No idea how they [Trump regime] will manipulate the oil price now.

PP mentions the issue of Trump’s manipulation of oil prices. This Iranian strike—whether intentionally or not—just made that more difficult:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 15h￼ One small salvo of Ballistic Missiles did that, fascinating.

Now, regarding that one small salvo, Patarames makes some important observations, which tend toward my characterization of this action as a warning, but also a disruption to US escalation plans:

Patarames @Pataramesh 7h￼ No, you don’t surprise attack the U.S. with a tiny 5-6 missile salvo What this rather looks like: attempting to bring the U.S. back into a low-intensity tit-for-tat condition like the previous weeks . Trump now wants to respond hard to Iran’s missile attack last night? Hope he is aware that Iran was kind and just used the Jahad missile (wrongly declared as Emad)

BTW, Iran continues prepping for the future. This development—obtaining more advanced MANPADs from China—will definitely complicate any boots on the ground ops.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Iran is expected to receive within weeks a first shipment out of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers, three sources familiar with the deal told ​Reuters The contract covers the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the sources said. CHINA AND IRAN EXPLORE LAND ROUTES FOR DELIVERY, SOURCES SAY While Iran has invested heavily in the past two decades in missiles, drones and radar, military experts say portable air-defence systems are important because they can be dispersed quickly, operated by small teams and relocated frequently, making them less vulnerable than fixed air-defence ​batteries. Iran had been seeking to purchase QW-12 and QW-18 missiles and a deal had already been concluded. The QW-12 ​and FN-16 are shoulder-fired, infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems designed to engage low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones. Their mobility allows them to be ​deployed rapidly around military installations, ⁠energy infrastructure and other sensitive sites.

Place all the above in Prof Pape’s perspective:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 13h￼ The real question isn’t whether America wins in Iran It’s whether Washington is still spending roughly $1 trillion each year on a military model designed for a world that no longer exists

This is unsustainable.

If that’s true, this isn’t just about Iran It becomes one of the defining strategic—and political—questions before the midterms . For 35 years, the United States has relied on one theory of military power: Forward bases

Air superiority

Precision strike

Rapid victory The Iran war may have just broken all four . 11h￼ Iran focusing attacks heavily on Saudi Arabia in recent days Why? Not just long standing Saudi-Houthi tensions If Iran knocks Saudi out of US coalition, other Gulf states may fall like dominos Iran exploiting its period of maximum leverage as oil inventories run down . Iran’s ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan marks a strategic shift, signaling a new, dangerous phase in the escalation trap. Why Jordan? Why now? What’s Iran’s strategic objective? What’s coming next?

Trump’s response to all this was as vulgar and demeaning for a POTUS as it was predictable:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ President Trump to Fox News: ‘We are GOING TO BEAT THE FUCKING SHIT OUT OF IRAN!’

Right. Why now, when we had already sunk their navy, obliterated their nuclear sites, destroyed their air force, and etc.?

I think PP is making an important point, and one that needs to be seen in the context of close cooperation among Russia, China, and Iran. Iran—and Russia and China—may be warning Trump that its patience has its limits and that Trump will not be allowed to control the “pace” of events. Look at this also in the context of the Houthi attacks on KSA. The message to Trump may be that he had better make a deal before the screws get turned even harder. As Sean Foo observes today:

As the War on Iran continues, the US is not in a good position. Oil reserves are collapsing, China is driving oil demand up and the US bond market is on the verge of crashing.

Look at what Mario Nawfal is saying:

I’ve just been informed Iran has rejected the latest Omani proposal on joint control of Hormuz, and the Houthis are even considering tolling the Bab al-Mandab Strait And to add insult to injury, the Chinese [who are the ones getting oil from the Persian Gulf these days] will be excluded [from tolls] Also, yesterday saw the first Iranian attack on U.S. forces trigerred by political factors, not retaliation for American actions. That is a significant escalation If Iran’s position does not change, I’m afraid Trump has no choice but to go back to war

But there’s a major problem. Trump is nowhere near achieving a single one of his war goals, and the US military is less prepared for a major escalation than at any time in the past. Russian and Chinese support for Iran is increasingly open and has the Pentagon openly panicking. Meanwhile, Russia is ratcheting up its war in Ukraine dramatically, while China is ratcheting up the price of oil, purchasing vast amounts of gold, and threatening to implode the US AI sector. Contra Mario, Trump does have another choice—he can TACO from West Asia. But will the Anglo-Zionists allow that?

Also, Luke Gromen captures it all in a brief tweet:

￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen· 1h￼ “The Science” is invoking the 5th Amendment... ...on the same day Trump promises to “beat the fuc*ing sh*t out of [Iran]” for attacking US bases in Jordan... ...with missiles he said had been destroyed... ...5 months into what he said would be a 3–4-week war.

And with all this, Trump is yammering about having “a thousand year supply of gasoline.”