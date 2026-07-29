Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

I see comments like this going down very badly for the GOP in November:

Trump: We're fighting wars. It's not possible for us to take care of Medicare, daycare, Medicaid, all these things.

https://x.com/factpostnews/status/2082216198217855326/video/1

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Mark Wauck
2h

Just listening to DD. He says Trump called off the Gates of Hell strikes because he was told we didn't have the munitions and it wouldn't work anyway. But now, says DD, Trump could be forced into war by Iran's strikes. Wait--what could go wrong with being pushed into an unwinnable war that you're not ready for?

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