Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4h

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape

8m￼

5 times Trump threatened to obliterate Iran in days, only to TACO:

• March: 48hr deadline extended

• April: "Stone Age" threat ➔ ceasefire

• June: Called off strike hrs before

• July: Held off on "probable" deal

• Today (Aug 2): "Locked & loaded" ➔ halts attacks day later

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Mark Wauck
4h

Me: Economics will have its say:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon￼

Am hearing from certain sources that most people involved in this catastrophe "assume the war will drag on for AT LEAST the next two months." This is all theater from Trump. It's amazing anyone takes it seriously at this point.

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Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon

9h

PREDICTION: We get a week or two of "peace" and then everything kicks off again, followed bh another two months of conflict. Just watch.

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