Speculation over US military asset movements and plans against Iran continues to swirl. Mulling over Trita Parsi’s scenarios for a US attack on Iran, my own speculation has been that the goal of the Anglo-Zionists ‘this time’ really was to effect regime change. My speculation is that Netanyahu and the Anglo-Zionist Fifth Column in America persuaded Trump that sanctions against Iran had brought the country to the point that a combined propaganda campaign and an internal insurrection fueled by Mossad and CIA paid agents could bring on a crisis that would bring the religious and IRGC establishment to its knees—to be finished off by a major demonstration of US airpower.

It appears that the predicate for the US airpower demo fell flat—Iran was able to quell the Mossad sparked “insurrection” inside Iran by a combination of Iran’s own internal measures—shutting down the internet, acknowledging economic difficulties brought on by sanctions—and Russian and Chinese assistance in identifying and suppressing Starlink communications between CIA/Mossad and their agents inside Iran.

But there appears to have been more going on. Influential regional players, who have also been flirting with BRICS as their economic future, pressured Trump to back off. Additionally, there have been repeated reports that the Pentagon has been arguing against any attack. We still don’t know the final outcome—Trump continues to move US assets—aircraft carriers—around the seas. Reports are that the Gerald Ford will head from the Caribbean toward the Med, and that the Abe Lincoln is heading toward the Indian Ocean.

My further argument is that, as I’ve long argued, the crucial support for the Anglo-Zionist Empire has always been King Dollar’s global reserve hegemony. Things have gotten to the point that Trump is being forced to deploy military force in an effort to intimidate the rest of the world to stay in line with King Dollar. A backdown in the energy crucial Middle East arena could prove to be a devastating blow to that campaign and to the Anglo-Zionist Empire—which is why we need to be cautious in predicting such a backdown. The entire campaign could be at stake, so there’s no telling what the Anglo-Zionists might do if they feel the desperation.

In the meantime, here—via Megatron—is a roundup of the hot rumors/reports, most of which have been floating current for days. Bear in mind Trump’s well established track record for duplicity.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Trump informed Iran that he has no intention of starting a war - Al Jazeera Trump appears to have stopped an attack at the last minute tonight. - Walla military analyst Amir Bohbot. According to NYT US intelligence has assessed that if the United States were to conduct a military strike against Iran, Tehran would retaliate by again attacking military bases in the region, according to U.S. officials briefed on the intelligence. American spy agencies believe that in addition to the base in Qatar, Iran could possibly strike at U.S. forces stationed at bases in Syria and Iraq, one of those officials said.

Iranian retaliation against US bases in the region would—in the absence of a complete regime change inside Iran—lead to a complete reshuffling of the regional military dynamics. The planned attack would have been a crapshoot, at best, with unpredictable but almost certainly highly negative effects for US presence in the entire region.

NEW: ￼ Iran’s Chief of Police with a message for the rioters who killed police officers: “We are working with a treasure trove of actionable intelligence received from the public. We won’t rest until every rioter and terrorist has been found, arrested and held accountable by the law. We will go door to door, street to street, until we find every last one of you.”

Left unsaid here is that Iran almost certainly has even more actionable intel derived from Russian and Chinese technical assistance against the crucial Anglo-Zionist Starlink comms link.

BREAKING: ￼￼￼ Foreign Minister of Turkey says “We will not tolerate the possibility of using violence against Iran” . NEW: ￼￼￼ Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia played a critical role in calling off the US strike on Iran last night - Israeli Channel 14 All three countries rejected an escalation and informed the White House they would not grant US forces their airspaces to strike Iranian territory from

Saudi Arabia and Turkey appear to be acting in concert with a new nuclear partner, Pakistan. This gives them significant new weight. We have seen this united front also at work in recent weeks in South Arabia. Both countries stand to benefit greatly from the BRICS North South trade corridor that will run up through Iran to the Caspian Sea and beyond to Russia. The US is intent on disrupting that trade corridor, with its further links to China and India, so here we see Turkey and KSA throwing their lot in with BRICS. That will please China and Russia.

Is Trump now launching more distractions?