Yesterday Danny Davis did an important video with Steve Jermy. Jermy, as many readers will already know, is a retired UK naval aviator who served in the Falklands War as well as during Desert Storm. He has a pretty good idea of what naval aviation can accomplish, as well as what land based air and ship launched missiles can accomplish. Here’s the link:

It’s a 45 minute video and Jermy has a lot of interesting observations on offer. My short version of what caught my attention goes like this. The assembled US forces only have the wherewithal to conduct a few days of a “strategic bombing campaign.” In other words, it’s not enough to defeat Iran, but it is plenty enough to piss them off. The US might run out of “stuff” in just a few days before departing to reload, but Iran would not. Jermy suggests that, while Iran may target US ships and bases in response to any attack, their main focus might well be on Israel. As Iran has repeatedly said. Jermy also stressed the threat posed by, especially, Russian AD missiles. He doesn’t discuss the possibility that the Iranians may be more capable operators of those missiles than, say, was the case in Iraq or Syria. He also raises the issue of Iran’s Kilo class subs, which he vouches for—based on personal experience—being very difficult to discover. They would pose a significant threat to any carrier.

45 minutes isn’t enough time for a complete discussion of these matters. One thing he mentioned was that the US ships escorting the carrier are also capable of carrying Tomahawks in their missile launchers. My bet, however, would be that their available multi-purpose launch tubes would be stuffed with AD missiles, not Tomahawks. He does stress two aspects that could prove highly important during any air attack on Iran. Firstly, there won’t be a surprise this time. Secondly, the fact that major regional countries are refusing the use of their air space to the US means that—assuming we don’t violate those airspaces—attacks will be funneled onto much narrower fronts. That simplifies defense to a non-trivial degree.

One thing that has always puzzled me about the 12 Day War is that it took Iran so long to figure out that many of the attacking Israeli aircraft were launching standoff missiles from over the Caspian Sea. Without understanding Iran’s radar capabilities, I would have expected Russia to be fully aware of all the developments involved in attacks on Iran. I can only speculate that Iran relied on their own defenses and insisted on going it alone. Iranian officials have, in recent months, been very explicit in stating that they are now accepting plenty of assistance from their friends—Russia and China. If the US or Israel attempted to violate the air spaces of Turkey and Azerbaijan to utilize the Caspian, I have to believe that Russia would respond.

Now, with regard to China, it’s clear that China is providing satellite intel to Iran, probably on something close to a real time basis. I highly recommend this entire article, which provides the Chines:

Exclusive: Satellite images reveal accelerating US military presence in Middle East; Chinese expert says it is difficult for Washington to replicate ‘Venezuela model’ in Iran US President Donald Trump said on social media platform Truth Social on January 28 local time that a carrier strike group led by the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is heading toward Iran, warning that any further US military action against Iran would be “far worse” than last summer’s US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. On the same day, Ali Shamkhani, senior political adviser and representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, wrote on social media that “any military action by America, from any source and at any level, will be considered the beginning of a war, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented, and will target the aggressor, the heart of Tel Aviv, and all its supporters” ... Exclusive satellite images obtained by Global Times indicate that US forces have markedly stepped up military movements at bases surrounding Iran in recent weeks, with enhanced deployments aimed at both attack and defense. Analysts told Global Times that the probability of Washington opting for a limited, targeted strike against Iran is on the rise. Whether the US military will ultimately pull the trigger, they added, will hinge on several critical signals in the coming period. … Despite the atmosphere at the time [mid-January] having been amply stoked, foreign satellite imagery previously obtained by Global Times from the Chinese satellite remote sensing and geospacing analysis company MizarVision showed that US military bases in the Middle East—situated on the front line of any potential conflict—had relatively limited force deployments. … However, over the past week or so, US military bases in the Middle East have undergone noticeable changes. … … Despite the US military’s continued buildup in the Middle East, US media observers believe that the current scale of US forces in the region still appears insufficient to launch a large-scale military operation against Iran. … … “Beyond deploying a carrier strike group, the movement of US strategic bombers—including the B-2 and B-52—toward the Middle East would also be an important signal that the US military may carry out strikes against Iran, and could even be considered a necessary condition,” military expert Zhang Junshe told Global Times on Friday. Zhang explained that many of Iran’s key military facilities and missile bases are located in underground shelters and large cave complexes, with special hardening measures in place. As a result, conventional air-dropped munitions and precision-guided weapons have limited effectiveness. The use of large strategic bombers carrying more specialized weapons—such as the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator—would be far more destructive. Hard to copy Venezuela action On January 28 local time, US President Donald Trump posted on the social media platform Truth Social that a fleet led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is heading toward Iran, adding “Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.” “Operations against Venezuela focused primarily on forcibly seizing of President Nicolás Maduro, whereas Iran’s power structure is not centered on a single individual, making it difficult to shake the foundations of the regime by targeting only a handful of key figures,” Sun said. According to Sun, US planners have envisioned three categories of targets: first, core clerical figures represented by the Supreme Leader; second, dozens of key military and political leaders, such as the chief of staff of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces; and third, strategic assets and facilities including ballistic missile and drone storage sites, production plants and launchers, as well as nuclear facilities. The plan would be to weaken Iran’s core military capabilities through precision strikes. However, from a practical standpoint, Sun said it would be far from easy for the US to overturn the current Iranian government through such means alone. Achieving that goal would inevitably require the deployment of ground forces, which runs counter to Trump’s stated preference for an operational approach centered on “air intervention, massive bombardment, and zero contact.” “As a result, the core objective of this round of US action is more likely to be to weaken the governing capacity of Iran,” Sun said. “Iran’s national resilience forged through long-term confrontation with the United States, combined with its geographic distance from the U.S. homeland, makes it difficult for Washington to replicate the ‘Venezuela model’ in Iran,” Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times. He also noted that without the deployment of ground forces, the likelihood of the US fully overthrowing Iran’s current government remains low. Liu further explained that even strikes targeting Iran’s senior leadership through air attacks or special operations would be unlikely to bring about regime change. ... Moreover, while it cannot be entirely ruled out that an extreme decapitation strike by the US could plunge Iran into chaos, such an uncontrolled outcome is unlikely to be what Washington ultimately wants to see. Sun said that if Iran were struck by the US and Israel, Tehran’s resolve and the intensity of its retaliation would far exceed previous episodes. …

Now, here’s another excerpt from a lengthy post. Bear in mind that Iran is actually at this point an “ambiguous” nuclear power.

Collingwood ￼@admcollingwood￼ Let’s accept reality: a US attack on Iran is coming. The Iranians are in turn signalling “if you do, then this time we’ll respond seriously.” This suggests a much more serious conflict, and one would be difficult for either side to exit. Why do I think this? We must answer two key questions. Will Trump pull the trigger? Will the Iranians respond seriously this time (which in turn has two components: will they try; will they be able to)? We can work through this logically. It is clear to the Iranians now that they must have nuclear weapons if they are going to survive. Whether that is acceptable or not to the rest of the world is immaterial (for what it is worth, I am strongly against any proliferation—not just Iran—and strongly in favour of nuclear arms reduction). What’s important here is that this is surely how Tehran sees it. There is no chance that any of the major players will take the economic/military foot off Iran’s throat (rightly or wrongly) or that Iran can fulfill it’s strategic ambitions (for good or ill) until they have nukes. The evidence is in already. It is also clear to them that they will not be able to develop nuclear weapons unless they have a full air defence suite. This means an integrated system of A2/AD batteries. It would also have to include a modern air force and AWACS to control them. They could get all this as a turnkey solution from China. (Like Pakistan did.) They’d get additional help from Russia. There is no way that Israel or the US is going to sit idly for a few years while Iran makes itself a much harder target for some future point where Washington and Jerusalem are faced with a ‘strike now or deal with nuclear Iran in a few weeks’ decision point. (Or while China gains such influence.) There are signs that Iran is in the process of building exactly such an air defence. Therefore, logic dictates that Washington will want to attack now, while Iran is weak and before it can build an air defence network. Does this logic match reality? Yes. There are obvious signs, per the tweet below, and hundreds like it in the last two weeks, that the US is indeed preparing to attack. This suggests the above logical reasoning is correct: the US will strike. …

A Jewish perspective: