Meaning In History

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
Oct 7Edited

Suspicious Cat has been awakened here...I don't think that the explosion at the Venezuelan oil refinery is a coincidence or accident. It affects diesel production.

Trump is blaming Zelensky for diesel shortages, when Trump has been ordering and helping Z & Ukraine to attack Russia's refineries.

Ansar Allah has attacked and shut down Saudi oil production and refining.

Russia has stopped exporting diesel.

Trump is threatening the shutdown of US diesel exports.

Whay are the Ango-Zionists/Jewish Nationalists directing and causing the strangulation of diesel fuel to the world?

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
Oct 7

No matter what we are told, there is always some dialogue through backchannels etc. I suspect the cash and gold from Qatar has allowed some oil to transport there. This was most likely agreed upon by Iran and the U.S. Both sides get to make claims for their position. Iran gets funds to help its economic situation, while still firing on ships. It looks like other countries capitulating.

The U.S. gets to claim oil is flowing through Hormuz.

Both get what they want while pieces are moved on the board.

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