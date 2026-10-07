This has been a busy week for us, and will continue to be so. That’s one reason for the day off yesterday. The other reason is simply that it’s difficult and tiring to weed through the enormous number of competing narratives and outright propaganda. It’s also boring to document it all. Fortunately, late yesterday I came across a really useful interview featuring Mario and Philip Pilkington. I’ve prepared a severely pruned transcript, but some readers who watch the full video will be amused by the point at which Mario claims that PP has come over to his side regarding oil flowing out of Hormuz and PP responds, ‘Hey, it’s your show. You can make any claims you want.’

Before we get to that I’ll present some brief news items that flow into the transcript fairly smoothly. Let’s start with the oil refinery explosion in Venezuela. This refinery is a major producer of diesel and the explosion comes at a critical point for world diesel supplies, at a time when Trump is continuing his campaign of attacks on Russian refineries—Russia being a major supplier of diesel. Russia has shut down diesel exports as a result of Trump’s attacks:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 14h￼ BREAKING: Venezuela’s Cardon Oil refinery, the country’s second largest at 310,000 barrels per day, has just unexpectedly exploded and caught fire, forcing a full shutdown. The fire started at a gas line connecting the refinery’s diesel hydrotreater and halted the whole plant, including the boilers, eight sources told Reuters. /video/1

The Venezuelan authorities state that, so far, there are no signs of sabotage. Here’s an Iranian comment:

Patarames @Pataramesh [Trump:] ‘We’re getting the Oil’ Imagining everything will go smooth with the Venezuela takeover. ... No Chavez-Loyalist thinking about ‘doing something’ There are similar shallow ideas about how a ‘post-Islamic-Republic Iran’ would look like...

Next, rates on the crucial 30yr and 10yr continue to rise steeply:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 16m BREAKING: The US 10Y Note Yield rises above 5.35% for the first time in 24 years. That brings the total move since the pre-Iran War low to +143 basis points. Mortgage rates are at fresh 3-year highs. . zerohedge @zerohedge 3h The selling is back US 30-YEAR YIELD CLIMBS 5BPS TO 5.70%, HIGHEST SINCE 2002

In this regard Sean Foo pointed out yesterday that when everything is added up, the cost of Trump’s war on Iran could soon total nearly $3T and counting. That will be added directly to the national debt, meaning that bonds will need to be sold to finance it. In part of the interview that I cut from the transcript, PP expressed skepticism about prospects for those bond sales.

A strictly Hormuz roundup. Good news, bad news. Also fake news:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 4h Rubio says Iran has completely lost control of Strait of Hormuz.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint Oct 6 UKMTO reports another Oil Tanker was struck on October 5th in the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz > Iran struck at least 14 tankers in 7 days.

There’s more discussion of the real world prices in the interview:

Karel Mercx @KarelMercx The chart shows the spread between Dated Brent (“I need oil now”) and Brent futures (“November delivery is fine”). Buyers who cannot wait are now paying more than $30 per barrel extra, close to the record seen just after the war began.

PP made this same argument in the interview:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 8h VLCCs that hit 20 [years old] are usually on the edge of retirement. I honestly wonder if we didn’t see a bunch of junkers just rush the Strait in the past 10 days to try to score a pre-mid term W and then the Iranians just smoked almost all of them.

On to the transcript—interview highlights only:

SAUDI REFINERIES BURN AS IRAN BOMBS HORMUZ, U.S. TREASURY YIELDS SPIKE – w/ Philip Pilkington Mario: Whatever happened, oil was coming out of the Strait of Hormuz at a massive cost. I’ve spoken to people in Iran. They don’t say oil hasn’t come out, but they’ll explain why it’s coming out and the various theories on why that is. Now, how much oil is being debated, but I would speculate 5 to 10 million barrels per day. The cost per ship went from $50,000 per day to $1.3 million per day. Bloomberg reported it, but Sal’s [Sal Mercogliano] been talking about this for a while. So, it’s coming out at a massive cost. That’s just the shipping cost. You have to add insurance costs on top of it as well--the cost of the oil coming out of the Strait of Hormuz being very significant. The head of Aramco has been talking about the reserves being depleted.

And this raises the question I’ve posed in the past: Who is actually paying the insurance costs? My contention is that, by hook or by crook, the US is doing that. Add that to the (concealed) cost of the war.

Next, PP points out that EIA data don’t support the Trump regime’s narrative of an Oil Glut, and that admission against interest is a strong indication of data manipulation for political purposes. Here’s a chart that shows that oil shortfalls from Hormuz continue to run at 10M barrels/day:

PP: Did you see the EIA chart that I posted? This is the thing. This is the global oil inventory changes in millions of barrels per day. This is published by the EIA, which is basically the American official energy institute. It’s pretty much a US government operation right now. So if you see here March 5--minus 5 million a day up till May. What you see in June and July was when the ceasefire was enacted and a bunch of ships actually did get through--in my opinion not as many as advertised, but a bunch of ships did actually get through. We see the impact in the June and July numbers. Now look at August. We’re back to May levels. Now the September be careful--it’s a forecast so we can’t use this yet. But when this September number comes out, I’ll be really interested because we were told that this was basically at 80% capacity, in which case it should look like July roughly balanced. My bet is it’s going to look like the other months Mario: So oil is coming out now, but it’s still at half the levels it should be. Even the Iranians, I spoke to say, “Tens of millions of barrels the Iranians alone pushed out.” And that’s what allows them to keep bringing money in and still selling it to the Chinese. A lot less oil is coming out right now. Iran escalated their strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. We’re seeing ships struck on a daily basis. No matter how much the Americans throw at this militarily they cannot continue like this. PP: If the data is embarrassing for the author [the EIA, the US] it’s more probably true. Now the Saudi pipeline to the Red Sea is definitively shut down. People should just stick with the first principles rather than following too much of the news cycle, which is becoming increasingly chaotic and hard to sort out. There are two relevant questions. Do the Iranians have fire control over the Strait of Hormuz? And do the Houthis have fire control over Saudi Arabian pipelines, shipping through the Bab el Mandab, and refineries? The Iranians and the Houthis have demonstrated this week that they have full fire control over these areas.

Now PP gets into the discrepancy between Brent and futures, noted above. He moves directly to the bond markets, and the way that Iran’s Ghalibaf focuses on that:

I think the spot price on Brent is 125 now. It’s completely diverged from the futures price. And then there was a chart on Zero Hedge yesterday of the US Treasury bond yield and the oil futures price and they just diverged. And what that’s telling me is that--if I’m correct about all the price manipulation in the futures market--they were trying to use [oil futures] as a tool to control government borrowing yields [treasuries rates]. But now the measure doesn’t work anymore. That’s what the game is. It’s Bessent running the show. His goal has always been to keep those borrowing costs down. And the easiest mechanism you have is the oil price, because it’s so strongly correlated. When you mess with these things, the correlation breaks down. The 10 year I checked it before I came on. It’s 5.3%. I remember 3 weeks ago we were told 5% was doomsday territory and there’s no brakes on this train.

Now we see PP talking about the shadow banking system, which is huge and problematic. Yesterday that financial sites were all talking about this:

I’ll name a couple other things. The credit spread on junk debt which is high yield debt. That’s going to cause massive problems for the most vulnerable businesses in the United States. And now I saw reports that commercial property is taking another whack, which if you know anything about private equity firms in the US, they are stuffed to the gills with commercial property. So the interest rates are the main thing, and that’s what Ghalibaf kept saying. He was always picking his fight with Bessent. And a friend of mine put this really well. He said that the Americans have mistaken a tool for a goal. The tool is the Strait of Hormuz. Hormuz is just a tool. If you look at Ghalibaf, he’s not posting ‘there are no ships getting through’. He’s posting equations about how to impact the US Treasury bond yield. So, [the Trump regime is] just playing the wrong game here.

Now we come to BRICS management of the oil flow: