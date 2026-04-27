Meaning In History

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Kym Walker's avatar
Kym Walker
just now

Hope is a dangerous and wonderful thing!

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Joe's avatar
Joe
21m

Settlement - " Anyway, it turns out that Iran has taken the initiative "

I believe I could be wrong the entire world would like to see this end

however - as a guess - say 80 % perhaps more

would like to be sure both Palestine and Lebanon are included

A settlement without Palestine is a bit frightening as it would effectively give Israel the go ahead to complete the cleansing, plausible genocide, or whatever people label it these days - while we all know what it is

Including the UNITED NATIONS

Quoted

" UN experts concerned by #Israel altering Jerusalem’s demographic composition, religious character & legal status.

These acts constitute the ethnic cleansing of #Palestine,

by whatever means,

whatever the cost

and whatever crimes it takes. "

.

https://x.com/UN_SPExperts/status/2029955383125496018?s=20

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