Earlier this morning I noted that Iranian FM Araghchi traveled to St. Petersburg to meet with President Vladimir Putin. Not FM Lavrov (who was, however, present). President Putin. And the stated topic of discussion?

the status of negotiations between Iran and the US, as well as possible initiatives on this issue.

The outcome of the meeting?

Putin pledges support for Iran, receives message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Araghchi thanks Putin for Russia’s ‘firm support’ at St Petersburg talks

On the American side? Well, we learned that the US has a SecState. His name is Rubio. He’s a specialist in gaslighting, having learned from a master. Just be careful—if you buy any of what he’s selling, he’ll try to sell you that famous bridge, too.

Rubio says Iran ‘serious’ about making a deal after economy has been ‘flattened’ Rubio identifies main roadblock to US-Iran agreement

Yeah, he’s selling the old story about not knowing who to talk to in Iran’s “fractured leadership”. Funny. Putin knows who to talk to, so maybe Rubio should get on the phone to Lavrov. As for Iran’s economy being flattened, more on that below, but this is what Trump is probably being shown by advisers—Trump doesn’t like to read, but a picture is worth a thousand words, right?

But there’s also this non-surprise:

The Pentagon May Not Be Telling Trump the Full Picture About the War Vice President J.D. Vance is worried that the U.S. is running low on weapons.

Anyway, it turns out that Iran has taken the initiative—they are, after all, in the driver’s seat—and has made an offer of a comprehensive settlement of Trump’s war on Iran—a sort of lifeline being tossed to a drowning man. Here’s the Fox News version of Iran’s offer, but we’ll have the fuller version below:

WHAT TO KNOW Iran has offered a fresh deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an end to the U.S blockade on Iranian ports.

Tehran’s deal makes no concessions on the nation’s nuclear program, a key point for President Donald Trump.

And it kinda sounds like Trump recognizes that this could be the lifeline he needs, as the 60 day War Resolution deadline approaches (May 2) and the economy tanks. He held a big meeting in the Situation Room today to consider the Iranian offer—no mention whether Netanyahu flew in to chair the meeting—and here’s what what’s-her-name had to say:

"I wouldn't say they're considering it. I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of. And you'll hear directly from the president, I'm sure, on this topic very soon.

Now, bear with me. I’m going to present Jeffrey Sach’s account of what this Iranian offer consisted of, but I want to present the full version he gave to Judge Nap. Teaser alert—it includes a return to the JCPOA:

It is reported that Iran has put forward a a sequence for actually reaching an agreement on how to end this war. And the sequence is that first there would be the framework for ending the wars, ending the war against Iran, which was a blatant war of aggression by Israel and the United States and the current war by Israel in Lebanon because Israel has invaded Lebanon during this same period and is killing people. ... So, the first phase is a way to end the wars and to make sure that they don’t just reappear by Mr. Katz [Israeli “Defense” Minister] coming out and telling us, “Oh, we’re going to blow them up and and destroy their civilization.” Again, the lines we’ve heard in recent weeks.

The second phase would be to settle the protocols of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says that it and Oman would co-manage .

And the third is that there would be a return to the issues of the nuclear policy which we had settled with Iran with the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action [JCPOA] until Netanyahu and Trump ripped it up in 2018. So it would be a three-phased sequence. The point that Araghchi is making and that the Iranian government is making is that a settlement of these issues would be a comprehensive settlement which would cover no re-occurrence of the war. The management of the straight of Hormuz and the the Gulf in general and a return to the nuclear issue—which Iran has said for a quarter century it doesn’t want a nuclear weapon and the United States and Israel have not taken ‘yes’ for an answer because they’re interested in overthrowing the regime rather than in a negotiated settlement. Or at least I would say that’s Israel’s view, which is it doesn’t want diplomacy. It wants an overthrow. And it has conned and finagled and for other ways pressured the United States into in into joining with Israel in this disaster. Again, let’s just remember: Donald Trump has said that he’s doing what the other presidents wouldn’t do. That, sad to say, is true. Trump was conned the most. The other presidents were not.

OK, it’s clear that Iran is giving Trump the opportunity to capitulate. Each of the three phases would have been deemed a poison pill before Trump started his crazy war:

Ending the war in Lebanon amounts to telling Israel: No Greater Israel.

Joint management of Hormuz by Iran and Oman means ‘Anglo-Zionists out.’

Return to the JCPOA is a direct humiliation of Trump—forcing Trump to accept Obama’s deal. Which was a sensible deal, but Trump pinned his claim to greatness on being the anti-Obama.

How should we view this? Professor Pape would argue that this is Iran setting out to comprehensively destroy Trump’s presidency. Pape believes that, against all odds, Trump can somehow recover his political standing. My view is that Trump has already destroyed his presidency.

But how might Iran—or possibly its Russian partners—sell this to Trump? Maybe Iran’s position runs a bit like this. Look, we won the war and you need an out. This is it—take it or leave it. We’re going to look to our own interests. It’s up to you to sell this plan to the American people.

Peace in Iran and Lebanon? It’s a deeply unpopular war and the Israel brand is pretty much trashed by years of genocide and ethnic cleansing against non-Jews. Peace is peace, and a guarantee of non-recurrence will be popular with Americans, who have lots of domestic concerns.

Turning Hormuz over to Iran/Oman, abandoning Persian Gulf bases? You’ve said you don’t need our oil and that it’s time for others to step up. Americans will forget about it, especially because they’re tired of forever wars for Jewish Nationalism and Supremacy. They want the troops home, and you need to save money—this will help.

JCPOA Redux? How many Americans remember JCPOA, except people who listen to Mark Levin? It’s a pledge that Iran doesn’t want nukes and a mechanism for inspection—it’s up to you to sell Obama’s plan to the American people. This time as your plan.

Could it work? I dunno, but Jeffrey Sachs is here to tell you what won’t work—destroying the world economy: