The breaking news today is that Iran is withdrawing from Trump’s hoax negotiations, due to continued violations of the ceasefire—especially by Israel in Lebanon. Importantly, Iran is now escalating in response to the ceasefire violations, threatening a complete closure of Hormuz as well as “activation” of the Bab el Mandeb front”—that means closure of the Red Sea by Yemen.

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 28m￼ ￼￼￼ BREAKING | IRAN SUSPENDS TALKS WITH US Iran’s negotiating team has halted all dialogue and text exchanges via mediators, citing continued IDF operations in Lebanon as a violation of ceasefire conditions Tehran considers binding on all fronts. Iranian officials have demanded an immediate halt to IDF operations in Gaza and Lebanon and full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory. Tehran states there will be no talks until these conditions are met. The Resistance and Iranian armed forces have also placed on the agenda a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz and activation of additional fronts — including the Bab al-Mandeb strait — as punitive measures against the Zionist regime and its backers.

Here’s a statement by Iran’s foreign minister:

Incoming? Not so much. Iran got tired of Trump’s little game:

Trump’s little game seems to have been a constant drumbeat of ceasefire violations to advance the Jewish Nationalist drive for Jewish Supremacy, while teasing Iran and Americans with claims of an “imminent deal”. The goal was to provide cover for extending the economic war as long as possible.

During the past week or so Trump has also intruded the USN air assets into over Iranian territorial waters, then attacked Iran under the claim of “self defense”. What’s going on here is an attempt to challenge Iranian control over Hormuz, claiming that the USN has “guided” ships—details are murky—through Hormuz outside Iran’s authority. Reports are that Iran has targeted those ships. Hormuz is not “international waters”. The strait lie completely within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

U.S. Defends, Disables Threats in Response to Iranian Aggression TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island this weekend. The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters. U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters. No American service members were harmed. CENTCOM will continue to protect U.S. assets and interests in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire.

MQ-1 Predator drones are operated by SOCOM (Special Operations) as well as by the CIA’s Special Ops groups.

Trump responded to Iran’s swift retaliation

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 7h￼ Iran retaliated by firing at least one Ballistic Missile at US Base in Kuwait, achieving a direct hit. MenchOsint @MenchOsint 7h￼ Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: ￼Following the recent attack by the invading US army on a telecommunications tower in Bandar Sirik, located in Hormozgan province, the Aerospace Force fighters of the IRGC targeted the airbase from which the attack originated, and the predicted targets were destroyed. ￼The IRGC Aerospace Force warned that if the attack is repeated, the response will be completely different, and the responsibility lies with the invading and child-killing US regime.

with the usual hoax offer:

First Squawk @FirstSquawk 4h TO ADVANCE THOSE TALKS, THE UNITED STATES PROPOSED A CLEAR SEQUENCE: HIZBOLLAH MUST STOP ALL ATTACKS ON ISRAEL. IN RETURN, ISRAEL WOULD REFRAIN FROM ESCALATION IN BEIRUT.

In other words, Israel will continue ethnic cleansing in Southern Lebanon, but will briefly refrain from bombing civilian areas of Beirut. Trump is exhibiting total bad faith.

Congress is in recess this week—it’s possible that these renewed attacks were timed for that. Whatever the case, Trump is playing a dangerous game and is extending economic damage.